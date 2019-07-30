35 Accessories On Amazon That Feel Like A Splurge But Are All Under $25

Sometimes, you just want to treat yourself — even if you have nothing particular in mind that you want to buy. It's moments like these where online shopping feels like both a blessing and a curse: On one hand, it's never been easier to get your shopping fix, whether you're at work, in the car, or at home; on the other, you wind up splashing out a ton of money on things you probably don't need. But with this list of accessories on Amazon that feel like a splurge, but all cost under $25, you can scratch that shopping itch without feeling any guilt at all.

If you're skeptical about shopping for jewelry and accessories on Amazon, don't be: on their ever expanding fashion marketplace, you can find artisan-crafted bags, quality leather goods, and a whole host of other treasures that look so much more expensive than they are. In fact, Amazon's fashion department is one of the best kept secrets among in-the-know shoppers who love its high-low mix of offerings from mainstream labels and small-batch designers alike. Not not only is the selection broad and incredibly varied, but the prices are competitive and the shipping fast.

Go ahead and check out some of Amazon's best finds for yourself with these 36 chic accessories under $25.

1 These Handmade Earrings That Are Perfect For Summer Amazon Rattan Earrings $56.99 $10.29 See On Amazon It's hard to think of an outfit these earrings wouldn't look good with: jeans, bikinis, dresses; hair up or hair down. Handmade by artisans using a woven rattan fiber, every set of earrings features a slightly different design, making each pair completely one-of-a-kind. Reviewers say they're "sturdy," "lightweight," and "high-quality."

2 A Classic Belt That Goes With Everything Amazon Earnda Women's Leather Belt $14.99 See On Amazon A classic leather belt is a wardrobe staple that can be used to pull any outfit together, whether you're in jeans and a tee or a flowy maxi dress. This one comes in seven colors, each of which features a gold double-O buckle. Available sizes: XS-L

3 A Woven Bag That's Perfect For Shopping & The Beach Amazon Sheliky Beach Bag Tote $20.99 See On Amazon Perfect for toting to the beach or pool, this woven bag is handmade, durable, and super chic. Once summer's over, you can use it as a grocery bag, or keep it in your desk or car as a catch-all tote. Choose from two colors: camel and ivory.

4 Cat Eye Sunglasses That Are Simultaneously Retro & Trendy Amazon SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses $10.99 See On Amazon These cat-eye sunglasses manage to be retro and trendy at the same time. With a shape that looks good on just about everyone, they're available in a ton of different lens/frame combinations: red and black, blue and clear, black on black, and more. "They have a nice weight and feel to them which makes them feel like they’re not made out of cheap material even though they’re at such a great price point!" says one reviewer. Another writes, "The fit is great, the quality even better."

5 Zirconia Cuff Earrings That Look So Much More Expensive Than They Are Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Huggie Stud $13.95 See On Amazon It's hard to believe these zirconia cuff earrings cost less than $15. Plated with 14 karat gold, they hug your earlobes closely with their half-inch diameter. Wear them in your first, second, or third holes, or even in your cartilage. Get them in rose, white, or yellow gold, all of which are hypoallergenic and lead- and nickel-free.

6 A Panama Hat That Looks Good With Everything Amazon Lanzom Panama Hat $19 See On Amazon From jeans to bikinis to dresses, fedora hats look great with just about everything. This one comes in six colors, with accents ranging from lacy ribbons to thin leather belts. Over 7,000 reviewers are fans, giving it a 4.5-star overall rating. "This hat can get crushed up in a suitcase and bounce back," reports one reviewer. Another says, "I found my perfect hat! It held up during packing, toting, and wearing on a cruise and was even dunked in salt water and still looks the same."

7 A Chic Envelope Bag That You Can Wear Three Different Ways Amazon Hoxis Envelope Clutch Chain Shoulder Bag $19.90 See On Amazon Featuring an envelope-style design, faux suede-leather finish, and long gold chain, this bag can be worn across your body, over your shoulder, or as a clutch. Elegant enough to pair with a cocktail dress but just as easy to wear with jeans, it's hard to believe this versatile bag costs just $20.

8 A Gorgeous Criss-Cross Ring You Won't Believe Is Under $20 Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Criss Cross Ring $9.99 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a gorgeous new piece of jewelry with this zirconia-encrusted criss-cross ring. You can get it in rhodium, rose gold, or yellow gold plating, all made with a quality, hypoallergenic metal. One reviewer shares, "I have worn it now multiple times, through hand washings, lotion...and it looks new and real." Other fans call it "super sparkly" and says it "looks like real diamonds."

9 A RFID-Blocking Wallet That Holds Literally Everything Amazon Travelambo RFID Blocking Bifold Multi Card Case Wallet $14.99 See On Amazon Consider this the perfect travel wallet: it has 18 card slots, an ID slot, two large zippered slots, and is even roomy enough to fit an iPhone. What's more, it's made with RFID-blocking material to protect you from would-be credit card and identity thieves. Boasting a 4.6-star rating with almost 5,000 reviews, it looks super sleek and comes in 43 colors.

10 The Perfect Beach Tote Amazon Rutledge & King Large Beach Tote Bag $16.99 See On Amazon With its rope handles and nautical-inspired stripes, this gorgeous tote bag is perfect for the beach. It's roomy enough to fit multiple towels and has a small inner pocket for your wallet and phone. Choose from four different Hamptons-chic designs; you can even order them in packs of two or four. "This beach bag is awesome!" one reviewer raves. "Bloodhound durable too. It’s the perfect size for a day at the beach and holds up well against the elements!" Another customer says, "This bag is perfect for the beach — it fits three to four beach towels along with all my sun gear and glasses. Great price for the size and quality."

11 A Passport Case That Comes In 14 Stylish Prints Amazon Eccolo World Traveler Travel Passport Cover Case $14 $10.09 See On Amazon Motivate yourself to travel more by picking up a cute new passport holder. This one has a pocket for your passport and a slot for your cash and cards, and it comes in an array of pretty designs: marble, palm leaves, polka dots, and more.

12 A Transparent Makeup Bag With A Cool, Holographic Design Amazon F-color Holographic Clear Travel Cosmetic Bag $16.99 $8.99 See On Amazon This cool, holographic makeup bag allows you to grab whatever you're looking for without having to dig. Big enough to fit larger bottles and tubes, it's made of waterproof material that's easy to keep clean. Choose from three different color zippers: red, purple, and gold.

13 A Gold Bar Necklace With Your Choice Of Birthstone Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Birthstone Bar Necklace $13 See On Amazon Get this minimalist bar necklace engraved with your choice of birthstone — it makes a great gift, whether for yourself or someone else, since it feels personalized. It’ll look great with any outfit, too — especially layered with other, shorter necklaces.

14 An Anklet That Comes In A Ton Of Cute Designs Amazon Fesciory Adjustable Anklet $11.99 $6.99 See On Amazon Accessorize your ankle with these dainty little chains. Available in nine different designs — you can choose from tiny beads, or charms that range from pineapples to starfish — each anklet is plated in gold and has an adjustable chain.

15 A Straw Bag That's Perfect For Summer Amazon EROUGE Hand Woven Straw Hand Bag $22.99 See On Amazon This straw bag is perfect for summer and tropical vacations. Hand-woven by artisans, it's made of natural straw and features an interior cotton lining to prevent sand from getting inside. The lining has a drawstring closure to further protect your belongings, while the bag itself is roomy enough to fit all your essentials. It also comes in a few other colors and designs, including round beige and crescent black.

16 A Floppy Hat That Keeps You Protected & Stylish At The Beach Amazon Lanzom Womens Wide Brim Floppy Straw Hat $29.99 $15.99 See On Amazon Upgrade your beachwear with this chic floppy hat. Providing ultimate protection from the sun, it's made from a soft straw knit and comes in 11 different designs. Choose from all black, beige with black, khaki with white, and more.

17 A Sterling Silver Ring With A Timeless Love Knot Design Amazon Sterling Silver Knot Ring $9.99 See On Amazon This cute little ring is the perfect finger accessory. It has a small love knot design that goes well with all other styles of jewelry, and it's made of pure sterling silver that won't turn your finger green. Reviewers say it's "high quality" and "fits true to size."

18 An Everyday Tote That Comes In 38 Colors Amazon Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote $14.29 See On Amazon You really can't go wrong with this classic, everyday tote. Roomy enough to fit a laptop and a change of clothes, it has a small interior pocket and removable tassel. Choose from 38 different colors and two faux-leather washes.

19 An Elevated Take On The Classic Baseball Cap Amazon adidas Women's Saturday Relaxed Adjustable Cap $15 This adidas baseball cap will add an off-duty touch to so many outfits; try pairing it with a long trench coat or floral dress for a cool juxtaposition. The slightly faded fabric makes it feel more fashionable and less sporty than a lot of the brand’s other, more exercise-focused hats.

20 A Leather Belt With A Vintage, Western-Inspired Double Buckle Amazon Woman's Double-Buckle Leather Belt $16.99 See On Amazon The double buckle and Western-inspired design offers a stylish take on the classic leather belt. It even comes with an included punch tool so you can adjust it to your size if you find it too big. It comes in brown, black, white, and orange-brown, and you can also buy one that's specifically made to be worn high on the waist. Available sizes: waist size 24" to 28"-44" to 49"

21 Chunky Statement Earrings That Come In 10 Other Colors & Shapes Amazon ATIMIGO Statement Drop Earrings $15.98 $8.99 See On Amazon Make a stylish statement with these chunky geometric earrings: they come in a multitude of colors and shapes and are free of lead, cadmium, or nickel, making them safe for sensitive ears. Though they appear to be heavy, reviewers say they're "lightweight enough to wear all day."

22 These Best-Selling Sunglasses With Over 3,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Vintage Round Sunglasses $49.99 $14.99 See On Amazon According to Amazon users, these are the perfect sunglasses. You can get them with mirrored, polarized, or gradient lenses in a variety of different color combinations, all of which feature a rounded design and breathable, keyhole-style nose bridge. Over 3,000 reviewers are fans, giving these shades a 4.7-star overall rating. "I was skeptical at first at this price point, but they honestly feel better quality than my glasses that cost 200 plus," says one customer.

23 A Silver Chain Necklace That Goes With Everything Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Astrology Constellation Horoscope Zodiac Necklace $13 See On Amazon Astrology enthusiasts will love this Pavoi necklace, which depicts your sign's unique constellation using tiny, dainty stones. The necklace is plated in 14 karat rose gold that's lead-free, nickel-free, and hypoallergenic, so it's safe for sensitive skin.

24 A Crossbody Bag That's Just The Right Size Amazon Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag $17.50 See On Amazon This is a great crossbody bag for everyday wear. It's just the right size: small enough so it's not cumbersome, but big enough to fit all your essentials, including a large wallet. Equipped with four pockets — two on the inside, two on the outside — it comes in 18 colors, including bright and muted tones.

25 A 3-Pack Of Ribbon Headbands With Cute Embroidered Bees Amazon Knotted Bee Headbands (3-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Add a preppy touch to your outfit with these silky headbands. Each order comes with three in a pack in a variety of different colors, all of which feature an embroidered bee design. Reviewers call them "high quality" and note that they're comfortable to wear.

26 Aviator Sunglasses With Over 2,000 Rave Reviews Amazon SOJOS Classic Aviator Sunglasses $13.99 See On Amazon Aviator sunglasses will never go out of style, and over 2,000 reviewers are obsessed with this specific pair. Available in 10 different lens/frame combinations — pink and gold, black on black, silver on silver — they feature soft silicone nose pads, are made with quality metal hardware, and come with a soft case. "They are stunning in person and the quality is amazing," says one reviewer. "These easily feel & look like a $100-150 pair of sunglasses." Other fans rave about how "sturdy," "durable," and "comfortable" they are.

27 A Shell Necklace That Adds A Beach-Inspired Touch To Any Outfit Amazon CENAPOG Cowrie Shell Choker Necklace $20.99 $9.69 See On Amazon Add a tropical touch to any outfit with this cowrie shell necklace. Use it to accessorize your beach-wear or pair it with a mini dress for a surfer-inspired vibe. Also available as a bracelet or anklet, you can choose from a black, white, or turquoise rope.

28 Dainty Pear Hair Clips That Are So On-Trend Right Now Amazon 12-Pack Of Pearl Hair Clips $9 See On Amazon Pearl hair clips are everywhere right now: they're a fun and functional way to accessorize your hair, whether it's down, half up, or in a bun. This set comes with 12 clips, all of which have slightly different designs.

29 A Satin Scarf That Comes In Over 40 Colorful Prints Amazon QBSM Womens Satin Scarf, 23.6 inch $5.99 See On Amazon A silk scarf is the ultimate accessory. Wear one around your neck, in your hair, or tie it onto your favorite bag for a pop of color: the options are endless. This one comes in over 40 vibrant prints and boasts a near-perfect 4.5-star Amazon rating.

30 The Versatile Accessory That Every Woman Should Own Amazon MaaMgic Womens Large Soft Pashmina Scarf Wrap $39.99 $12.99 See On Amazon Everyone should keep a pashmina at their desk and in their car: you never known when it'll come in handy for cold offices, impromptu picnics, or cool summer nights. Plus, they're an easy way to dress up just about any outfit, whether you wear it as a scarf or shawl. This one comes in 13 colors and is made of a super soft blend that feels like cashmere.

31 Blue Light-Blocking Sunglasses That Look Stylish, Too Amazon TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses $16.99 See On Amazon These glasses help keep your eyes protected from the potentially-damaging blue light that's emitted from computers, TVs, and phone screens. But in addition to being functional, they're also pretty cute: choose from 11 different frame options, including black, clear, and pink.

32 Sheer Ankle Shocks That Make Your Shoes Look Like A Completely Different Pair Amazon 10 Pairs Women's Nylon Ankle Sheer Socks $8.28 See On Amazon Wear these sheer socks under your favorite sandals, loafers, or Mary Janes, and they'll instantly look like a completely different pair of shoes. One pack comes with 10 pairs, and you can also get them in grey, brown, and light beige, in addition to black.

33 A Mesh Tote That’s Perfect For Beach Days, Market Trips, & Beyond Amazon HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote $19 Sold in 10 cool colors, from minimalist beige to neon yellow, this lightweight mesh tote is perfect for beach days, picnics, trips to the farmer’s market, and any other casual occasion that requires bringing a lot of stuff. It allows whatever is inside to breathe, so it’s great for wet clothes, fresh produce, and more.

34 This Cute Little Pom Pom That Makes It Easier To Find Your Keys Amazon I-BOSOM Colorful Boho Pom Pom $8 See On Amazon Not only is this pom pom cute, but it makes it way easier to find your keys. The bright color helps it stand out in the abyss that is your bag, while the playful tassel makes it easy to feel. The keychain also comes in a bunch of other cute colors and shapes: take your pick from 27 fun styles.