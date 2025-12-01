As a Los Angeles native, many would consider me quite spoiled: perfect weather, close proximity to all of nature’s elements (beach, mountains, desert), solid food scene, and unbeatable entertainment experiences. No offense to my home base, but the bright lights of Hollywood aren’t as appealing to me as some of the US’ other iconic cities, particularly Nashville. Yes, since first visiting way back in 2011, the Music City has truly had my heart. So, when I had the opportunity to visit for three days, under the professional objective of attending the 2025 Country Music Awards, I didn’t have to think twice.

And while this was not exactly my first — or second — trip to Nashville, it was arguably the best, thanks in large part to my luxury accomodations at the W Nashville as well as my perfectly curated itinerary that allowed me to take in the city’s best in all of 72 hours. Yes, the CMAs red carpet was a highlight (hello, Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson), but I found the city’s bar and food scene as well as its major landmarks equally memorable.

Ahead, check out my complete guide to a three-day-trip to Nashville. Warning: If you weren’t a country music fan, following this itinerary may convert you by final day.

Where I Stayed

Because this trip centered around my CMA attendance, I opted for accomodations that were in close proximity to the event’s venue (Bridgestone Arena). Located in the downtown Gulch neighborhood the W Nashville is a five-minute drive or 15-minute walk away from the event space, so it was about as convenient as it gets — not to mention luxe. The design-forward property, which is part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, features 346 rooms (and 60 suites), most of which boast floor-to ceiling windows and stunning aerial views of downtown Nashville. The chic, modern decor also pays homage to the Music City’s heritage via subtle musical-note patterns, warm wood/metal accents, and artwork.

The hotel is truly designed as a respite, complete with a state-of-the-art gym, a large rooftop pool deck, one of the largest hotel pool areas in Nashville, a yoga lawn, and ample communal areas. Onsite dining is a highlight thanks to the super stylish Carne Mare chophouse (more on that later) and rooftop bar PROOF. Plus, there’s a cafe right in the middle of the lobby, serving up gourmet lattes and light bites throughout the day.

Where I Played

Although I was technically attending in a professional capacity, the 2025 CMAs were all play for me. As a red carpet reporter, I had a front row seat to all the celebrity arrivals. This means I got a first look at Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley heading in hand-in-hand, Kelsea Ballerini posing for the cameras in a stunning red Christian Siriano creation, and host Lainey Wilson flapping her teal tulle cape while showing off her coordinating Reem Acra jumpsuit and hat. The show itself was also somewhat of a pinch-me moment as I had the opportunity to see performances from some of the greatest artists in country music including Keith Urban, Christ Stapleton, and Miranda Lambert. By the end of the evening, I was sufficiently exhausted, so I dragged myself back to my room at the W, where I enjoyed a late-night burger in bed while replaying the day’s highlights in my head.

Post-CMAs, I focused my Nashville stay on exploring the bustling downtown area. I walked over to the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum, where I spent a rainy afternoon perusing the new Dolly Parton exhibit and marveling at the costumes and artifacts of country greats like Patsy Cline, The Chicks, and Shania Twain. True-blue music lovers have plenty of opportunities to take in a live show, whether on a larger scale at the legendary Grand Ole Opry or on a smaller one at most nearby bars or restaurants.

Where I Ate

As previously mentioned, I didn’t have to stray far to get a solid culinary experience. The W’s Carne Mare restaurant was a memorable meal thanks to its elevated take on classic steakhouse cuisine. The menu is simplistic and pared down, focusing mainly on steak and seafood plates — but they are served to perfection. For my last supper in Nashville, I opted for caviar-topped mozzarella sticks and spicy lobster spaghetti, with a finishing touch of caramel gelato for dessert. For a working brunch, I loved classic American grill concept, The Finch, where I dined on classic comforts like buffalo chicken egg rolls and the fried chicken cobb salad.

The bar scene is arguably unmatched in Nashville, so I had to make my rounds. One night, I swung by an old favorite of mine, speakeasy Patterson House, which is settled in its new location nestled nicely in The Gulch. I don’t know what I love more: the moody, mellow setting or the top-tier craft cocktails. For my last night, I took a friend’s recommendation and swung by Pinewood Social, an iconic downtown restaurant and vintage bowling alley in the historic Trolley Barns area. This spot delivers much more of a playful retro vibe as do its cocktails, which are quirky concotions with even quirkier names (think: Chutes & Ladders, Rainboots At The Rodeo, and Lucky Caller No. 6).