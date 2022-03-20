(Entertaining)

Enjoy The Oscars With This Best Picture-Inspired Cocktail In Hand

Pay homage to your favorite nominees.

By Anna Buckman
Inspired by the gold statuette, the Maker’s Mark Gold Rush cocktail says to add two parts Maker’s Mark Bourbon and three quarter parts lemon juice and honey syrup, respectively, to an ice-filled shaker. Shake well, and strain over ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge.Courtesy of Maker's Mark Bourbon
YaVe’s West Side Shark Cocktail honors the Sharks in West Side Story, with tequila founded by Puerto Rican, Harlem native, Joe Cruz Jr. Add two ounces YaVe Blanco Tequila, a half ounce blue Curaçao, one fourth ounce pressed coconut water, one ounce pineapple juice, and three quarter ounces lime juice with ice; shake. Strain into glass with new ice.@the.boozy.ginger

