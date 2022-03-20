Menu
(Entertaining)
Enjoy The Oscars With This Best Picture-Inspired Cocktail In Hand
Pay homage to your favorite nominees.
By
Anna Buckman
6 hours ago
Courtesy of Lillet
Inspired by the gold statuette, the
Maker’s Mark Gold Rush
cocktail says to add two parts Maker’s Mark Bourbon and three quarter parts lemon juice and honey syrup, respectively, to an ice-filled shaker. Shake well, and strain over ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge.
Courtesy of Maker's Mark Bourbon
YaVe’s West Side Shark Cocktail honors the Sharks in
West Side Story,
with tequila founded by Puerto Rican, Harlem native, Joe Cruz Jr. Add two ounces
YaVe Blanco Tequila
, a half ounce blue Curaçao, one fourth ounce pressed coconut water, one ounce pineapple juice, and three quarter ounces lime juice with ice; shake. Strain into glass with new ice.
@the.boozy.ginger
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.