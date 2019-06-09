Gifts For Dads Who Love To Cook (But Already Have Everything)

When it comes to dads, it seems like they've all got their "thing." Maybe they're really into golf and spending weekends on the green, maybe they have a deep appreciation for the fine arts, or maybe they love to get to work in the kitchen. For fathers who fall into the latter category, gift giving for any occasion is easy — all you've got to do is find something great that fosters their love for all things culinary. The options are nearly endless for gifts for dads who love to cook, but some rise above the rest. Here's what will keep them happy (and you well-fed) all year-round.

Having a dad who loves to get creative in the kitchen is great. Not only did you grow up with no shortage of delicious food at your dinner table, but when it comes to gift-giving holidays, you know just what to look for. The only obstacle? Narrowing it down to the best culinary innovations and creative gadgets that'll help your dad's skills stay sharp, when there's so much out there to choose from. Luckily, the hard part's been done for you, so read on to find just the thing to please the foodie dad in your life.

Crate & Barrel Enclume 24" Brushed Stainless Steel Gourmet Bookshelf Rack $399.95 see on crate & barrel Whether the kitchen is completely his domain or not, help him make it feel more industrial with this steel bookshelf and hanging rack. It'll store all his go-to tools and cookbooks in one convenient place.

YETI Tundra Haul $399.99 see on yeti If Dad's always in charge of the cooking during backyard barbecues, campouts, or tailgates, gift him this travel-ready cooler that'll keep all his ingredients fresh and safe.

OXO Smooth Edge Can Opener $23.99 see on food52 This innovative design makes opening cans a breeze, so Dad won't ever have to pry open that sharp metal and risk a kitchen accident.

AeroGarden Harvest 6-Pod Countertop Garden $149.99 see on macy's Nothing makes a dish feel fresh quite like herbs from one's own garden. Give dad this gift that'll help him grow his own inside.

Zwilling® Pro 8-Inch Chef's Knife $159.99 see on bed bath & beyond Handcrafted in Japan and made to ensure lasting sharpness, this chef knife is an essential in any dedicated cook's kitchen. Plus, it's stunningly beautiful, so Dad's sure to love it.

Amazon Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking $21.87 see on amazon For the dad who loves to cook, but is still honing his skills, this essential and incredibly popular cookbook will help him get it down.

Instant Pot 6-Qt. Pro Multi-Use Pressure Cooker $129.95 see on williams sonoma Instant Pots can do an incredibly large number of things. Dad can cook risottos, soups, roasts, and more with this highly rated appliance — it'll quickly become a favorite.

Sur La Table Sur La Table Slash & Serve Meat Claws $16.95 see on sur la table Sometimes the simplest concepts are the most innovative. These stainless steel claws can shred, and serve freshly-cooked meats with ease, making barbecues easier than ever.

Crate & Barrel Cuisinart ® Compact Automatic Bread Maker $109.95 see on crate & barrel Fathers who love to spend time in the kitchen have likely tried their hand at freshly baked bread, but it's deceptively difficult to nail. Help him perfect his bespoke loafs with this top-rated bread maker.

Taylor Measuring Bowl Digital Kitchen Scale $49.99 see on Amazon Serious cooks can be very specific about their ingredients. So a kitchen scale helps them ensure their recipes are precise. Dad will love having this on his countertop to rely on.

Breville Breville Smoking Gun $99.95 see on williams sonoma This innovative tool adds instant smokey flavor to dishes — all Dad has to do is add wood chips to the burn chamber and place the flexible tube into a closed container to infuse rich flavor.

Maverick Stake Truly Wireless Food Thermometer $89.95 see on sur la table If your father prides himself in his perfectly grilled proteins, a thermometer is absolutely essential. This one delivers a highly accurate reading in just two or three seconds.

Amazon Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, Pre-Seasoned and Ready for Stove Top or Oven Use, 10.25", Black $14.90 see on amazon This affordable iron skillet is seasoned and ready to go, so dad can get right to cooking up his favorite breakfast recipes for the whole family.

Food52 Tostabags (9-Pack) $30 see on food52 If your dad's one for late-night toasted sandwiches, these toaster-safe baggies are the genius gift for him. They'll make gooey, melted cheese sandwiches a no-mess snack once and for all.

Great Jones Family Style $395 see on great jones So his cookware collection has seen better days? He'll definitely appreciate a curated set (with the star of the set in his favorite color).

Material The Base $60 see on material This holds knives, utensils, and you-name-it, so you can help get your dad's stuff out of those messy drawers and into an aesthetically pleasing, easy-to-reach organizer.

Otto Wilde The Otto Grill $999 see on otto wilde This grill isn't big, but it packs serious heat — as in it can reach 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit within three minutes so that dad can get that perfect sear he's always talking about.

Macy's Vitamix Explorian™ E310 Blender $437.99 see on macy's Dad obviously deserves the best, so if you're splurging on a blender, go with one that's a definite crowd favorite. This one is seriously powerful, and you can trust it's one that'll serve him well by its near-perfect rating.

ABC Carpet & Home Castillo de Canena Smoked Arbequina Olive Oil $33 see on abc carpet & home Don't just get him any old olive oil — gift him one that'll both look good in his kitchen and provide a fun alternative to his usual choices.

Barnes & Noble Eleven Madison Park: The Next Chapter (Signed Limited Edition): Stories & Watercolors, Recipes & Photographs $250 see on barnes & noble If your dad's an amateur chef, the recipes in this cookbook might provide a challenge — but they'll definitely serve as some fun inspiration. Give him this version, which is a two-volume collection that's not only limited edition, but also signed and numbered.

GE Cafe Series 30" Smart Built-In Convection French-Door Single Wall Oven $4,999 See On Café For the Dad who always has something in the oven, get him a state-of-the-art oven that’s not only super chic, but also utilizes a smart system that automatically tracks progress, modifies temperatures, and adjusts cook times ... on your phone!

Our Place Always Pan Set $145 See On Nordstrom This pan is a cult-favorite for good reason. It’s literally an all-in-one item, replacing your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, and everything in-between.

Blue Apron Butcher Bundles $69.99 See On Blue Apron For the dad that loves to entertain, these curated boxes come with 12 servings of meat, seafood, and other grill-friendly ingredients.

Hedley + Bennett The All Day Crossback Apron - Denver $95 See on Hedley + Bennett For the dad who spends hours grilling and sauteeing, this crossback apron is a must. Known for its comfort and wearability, it also lends some style to any kitchen look.

Williams Sonoma eat2explore Cooking Kit, Around the World Trio $74.95 See On Williams Sonoma The adventurous cook will appreciate these ready-to-cook kits that include ingredients plus fun facts about the country that inspired the dish!