KISS — an acronym for “Keep It Simple, Stupid” — is a design principle from the mid-1900s centered around one key idea: the more you complicate things, the more likely they are to become obsolete. It was first coined by a Navy engineer, but it’s applied throughout the design world, and when you think about it, is the kind of phrase you should also be repeating to yourself when getting dressed. The more you simplify the elements of an outfit, the easier you’ll find it to put them together. Nowhere is this more important than accessories. For many women, a leather purse is the finishing touch that can make or break an outfit — pulling things together or creating sartorial dissonance.

When it comes to fashion, simple can oftentimes be equated to boring. But, a streamlined, classic bag can also be artful and elegant. These days, luxury labels like Bottega Veneta and emerging brands like Madea, alike, are creating a new caché for a simple leather handbag that makes an outfit feel luxurious. Especially as women navigate time from the office to social obligations, having a purse that can easily be styled back to a number of outfits can make all the difference. So, if you’re considering investing in a new bag for fall, keep it simple and choose a classic bag with a subtle twist. Below, find ten of the best on the market right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.