No matter how inventive a footwear trend may seem, chances are it’s made an appearance in a previous fashion era. From Mary Janes and wooden clogs to espadrilles and T-strap heels, many of the most-loved styles right now are fresh interpretations of vintage designs of yore. This should come as no surprise, after all, as nostalgia continues to be a driving force in collections across the board. (See: Why we can’t get enough of Y2K fashion.)

When wearing vintage-adjacent shoe trends, how does one keep their personal style feeling grounded in the present? For Nordstrom Associate Fashion Director Linda Cui Zhang, it’s all in the mix. “Find your stride with a vintage style by wearing it with existing wardrobe favorites,” she says, pointing to timeless staples like crisp shirts, lightweight knits, and denim to help bring together a look. “Go bolder with a harmonious clash of eras, like a mod Mary Jane with a minimal slip dress, or a deco heel with loose khaki pants.” In fashion, the key to keeping things fresh is translating classic styles to the modern age, while also giving a nod to their past. Ahead, five vintage shoe trends to channel your favorite periods in fashion.

Retro Sneakers

From normcore ‘dad’ shoes to ultra-chunky sneakers à la Balenciaga Triple S, it can be easy to identify a period in fashion history simply by looking at what sneakers everyone’s wearing. If one were to take a snapshot of the prevailing styles of the moment, one clear winner comes to mind. “Retro sneakers are still everywhere,” Kim Bickle, merchandising manager for FASHIONPHILE, tells TZR. “Especially those designs that remind us of the ‘80s and ‘90s streetwear scene.” Beyond household names like Adidas that have come to be synonymous with this look, luxury designers such as Loewe, Gucci, and Wales Bonner have also all given their stamp of approval on this nostalgic footwear moment.

Tall Boots

Tall boots are one of those footwear staples that always manage to feel plucked from the ‘60s and ‘70s, worn by style icons like Francoise Hardy and Jane Birkin. “When it comes to platform boots, Prada has definitely had a hand in bringing them back into the spotlight,” Bickle notes, adding that “they’ve got that mix of retro vibes with a modern twist.” And even for those styles that are designed without a prominent platform, the sentiment still rings true. “The seasonless tall boot idea was pushed forward by Chemena Kamali at the helm of Chloe,” Zhang explains. “It’s a style that grounds flowing dresses and ruffle-y romantic tops.”

Mod Mary-Janes

The very mention of Mary Jane flats conjures up images of icons like Twiggy trotting the streets of London circa the Swinging Sixties. And in recent years, the mod shoe style has seen a notable resurgence, championed by both runway designers and boutique labels alike. “In 2024, on-site searches for “Mary Jane” increased 50% from the previous year,” Bickle shares. The key to the retro silhouette’s staying power lies in its versatility. “The shoe serves as a more structured ballerina or a sweeter loafer that adds a feminine twist to tailoring,” Zhang suggests.

Clogs

The origin of clogs is said to date back to the 1300s, but their arrival to the contemporary style scene feels most in sync with the boho counterculture of the ‘60s and ‘70s (think Stevie Nicks and Ali Macgraw). And though these wooden shoes have ebbed and flowed in the trend cycle throughout several seasons, the spring/summer 2025 runways showed a notable amount of clogs, from Hermes and Ulla Johnson to Zimmermann and Miu Miu.

Ballet Flats

The appreciation for ballet culture was made loud and clear all across the spring/summer 2025 runways, from Cecilie Bahnsen to Simone Rocha. And of course, this sweet shoe silhouette has deep roots in fashion history, spanning across several important eras of style. “Ballet flats have made a return, but with a modern update — think square toes and luxe materials, a nod to the '60s and early 2000s,” Bickle says. If you’re in the mood for a more literal interpretation, follow Ferragamo’s cue and look for a style that laces up the leg.