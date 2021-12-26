Staying on top of what’s trending in fashion is as easy as it is addicting. Actually incorporating those hot new styles into your wardrobe? Not so easy. The latest “it” pieces can be hard to find, and astronomically priced if you do. Also, what looks amazing while scrolling through Instagram doesn’t always lend itself to everyday wear. These trendy but extremely wearable pieces from Amazon, however, will eliminate all of these frustrations — mostly because even though they look expensive, they’re actually cheap as hell.

As soon as a look takes off, you can be sure to find variations of it on Amazon. Vendors and choices abound, so finding the style you’re interested in isn’t the problem; it’s surfacing well-made pieces that exude the same kind of quality as the industry’s top brands that’s key. It’s also tough.

Don’t worry, though. This’ll make it easy for you: A meticulously researched list of eye-catching pieces that not only reflect what’s trending — ‘90s accessories, Y2K fashion, and matching loungewear sets, to name a few — but also look and feel expensive. Think influencer-approved looks from the moment’s hottest brands — not some luxe-seeming find no one would ever guess you scored hella cheap on Amazon. Keep scrolling and see for yourself.

1 A Padded Tank That Looks So Good Tucked Into Trousers & Shorts Amazon Meladyan Padded Shoulder Sleeveless Tee $21 See On Amazon This oversized, sleeveless tee boasts a standout, retro feature — shoulder pads —serving up a look that’s as every bit as versatile as it is unique. From high-waisted trousers to beat-up denim cutoffs, this tee brings a distinctive and laidback refinement to whatever you pair it with. It’s so fashion-forward, in fact, that you’d think it was a luxury basic, not a $20 Amazon find. That’s why you won’t have to feel bad for snagging one in every color. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — Large

2 These Best-Selling Bike Shorts That Aren’t Just For Workouts Amazon BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts $20 See On Amazon Moisture wicking and breathable, these high-waisted bike shorts feature a wide waistband, longer inseam, and gusseted crotch to ensure maximum coverage (and comfort) for you workouts. They’re so sleek and trendy, though, you can easily pair them with blazers, oversized button-downs, and heels (or channel Princess Diana and wear them with a crewneck sweatshirt and mid-rise socks). With over 50,000 positive ratings on Amazon, this popular wardrobe essential comes in 36 colors and deep pockets that’ll keep your smart phone safe while running around. And for just $20? Steal. Available sizes: X-Small — 3-XL

Available colors: 36

3 An 100% Cotton Shirt That Comes In Over 20 Flannel & Plaid Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Flannel Shirt $21 See On Amazon This classic, 100% cotton button-down from Amazon Essentials looks identical to the name-brand flannels you’d find at an upscale outdoor retailer, but it costs much less — just over $20. Available in over 20 plaid and flannel prints, the light-but-cozy top makes for an essential layering piece, and — depending on how you wear it — serves a range of looks, from cold-weather chic to ‘90s grunge. “It fits perfectly to wear over leggings,” one of the shirt’s 2,000-plus fans on Amazon observed. “The material is nice and soft, and not too heavy” reported another. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

4 This Cropped Tank That Works With So Many Outfits Amazon MISSACTIVER Basic Crop Tank Top $15 See On Amazon Stretchy and breathable, this cropped, cotton tank top can be worn just about anywhere and with just about anything — especially high-waisted sweats, denim, and skirts. Transition it into the cool-weather months by throwing it under a similarly cropped jacket or your favorite hoodie, and count yourself lucky that the versatile tank only rings up at $15. With over 25 colors available — from neon green to tie-dye gray — you’re definitely going to want more than just one. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 26

5 A Pair Of Faux-Leather Leggings That Look Like Real Leather Pants Amazon SEASUM Faux Leather Leggings $23 See On Amazon These high-waisted, faux-leather leggings have just the right amount of stretch to accentuate your curves, but are actually flexible enough to wear while lounging or even working out. Though they feel like a comfy pair of leggings, their faux pockets and belt loops make them look just like a pair of real leather pants. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 41

6 The Lightweight Turtleneck That’ll Always Be In Style Amazon Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Lightweight Turtleneck Sweater $21 See On Amazon Warm but lightweight, fitted but but too fitted, this classic turtleneck sweater from Amazon Essentials is bound to become your new go-to wardrobe staple. Mostly made of soft, breathable cotton and available in over 20 colors, the comfy top boasts over 3,000 perfect ratings on Amazon for its versatility and stylish fit. “A perfect sweater to wear on its own when the weather turns cooler,” one reviewer reported, “yet thin enough to layer on those transitional days that can go from cold to mild.” Another wrote, “So lovely, I bought two!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

7 This Ruffled Mini Skirt That Comes In Lots Of Dainty Prints Amazon Relipop Pleated Mini Skater Skirt $21 See On Amazon The ruffled hem of this mini, pleated skater skirt exudes casual-chic style, while the drawstring closure allows for maximum comfort. Its aesthetic is one you wouldn’t expect to find easily from a piece on Amazon, not to mention for $21, so you might want to stock up on the wide range of colors and patterns available. “It’s light and breezy and cute,” one thrilled customer on Amazon wrote. “It looks great with crop tops, bodysuits, or really anything,” raved another. “I bought another color after I got it.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

8 A ‘90s-Chic Tee With Cute “Lettuce” Sleeves Amazon Wild Meadow Short Sleeve Lettuce-Edged Ribbed Tee $16 See On Amazon Made of a soft, lightweight, and breathable ribbed fabric, this adorable V-neck is designed to fit snugly, but contains just the right amount of stretch to keep you comfortable. It also features a ruched middle panel and lettuce detailing at the hem and sleeves — delicate touches that set this top apart from your other basics tees. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

9 A Pair Of Levi’s Boyfriend Jeans — For Less Than $40 Amazon Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans $37 See On Amazon These relaxed, mid-rise jeans from Levi’s tout a “borrowed from the boys” aesthetic and a soft, slightly stretchy feel. The rollable cuffs and distressed finish create a contrasting, rugged-but-polished vibe that reads way more expensive than its under-$40 price suggests; in fact, for that price, you can easily stock up on more than one of the 10 washes available. Available sizes: 27 — 33

Available colors: 10

10 The Essential Bodysuit That Everyone Should Own Amazon MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Tops Bodysuit $20 See On Amazon Who doesn’t need a sleek, mock neck bodysuit, and who wouldn’t want this best-selling one, especially for a mere $20? Available in 30 versatile colors and prints, the long-sleeved, spandex and modal bodysuit layers beautifully, but it also looks incredible worn on its own, whether you tuck it into high-waisted pants, denim cutoffs, or a mini skirt. It pairs well with overalls and blazers, too — the styling options are practically endless. Available sizes: X-Small — 3-XL

Available colors: 36

11 This Puff-Sleeved Top That Works For Any Occasion Amazon Romwe Casual Puff Sleeve Square Neck Top $24 Pair this cute, square-neck top with fitted, high-waisted pants or a bodycon pencil skirt for a chic, polished look that’ll turn heads wherever you go. Available in 13 colors like the classic navy blue pictured, this goes-with-anything top works for literally any occasion, from date night to hosting at home to a day at the office and everything else in between. For just under $25, you can’t go wrong with this stunning blouse. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 A Stretchy Turtleneck Dress That’s So Comfy & Soft Amazon Daily Ritual Rayon-Spandex Fine Rib Turtleneck Midi Dress $33 See On Amazon This rayon-and-spandex blend dress epitomizes versatility: Pair it with a puffy cardigan in the depths of winter, style it with a leather jacket in the fall, or wear it by itself on spring and late-summer days for both casual and dressy events alike. Whether worn with sneakers, heeled booties, or your most sensible snow boots, this is another wardrobe staple that works for any and every occasion. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 This Tie-Dye Set For Stylish Lounging Amazon BTFBM Tie Dye Sleepwear Set $24 See On Amazon Tie-dye loungewear is here to stay, and you can snag this adorable matching set for less than $25 on Amazon. With a button-up crewneck top and drawstring shorts that feature a wide, elastic waistband and ruffled hem, this two-piece PJ set is one you’ll be lingering in long after you’re out of bed — and that’s okay. An outfit like this was made to be seen — and you deserve to feel cozy and comfy, even when you’re wide awake. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

14 A Cheap, Basic Crewneck That Goes With Everything Amazon Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt $11 See On Amazon It’s a best-seller for a reason — actually, multiple reasons. With over 25,000 positive reviews on Amazon, this EcoSmart crewneck sweatshirt from Hanes is beloved for its ultra-soft fabric, $11 price tag, and perfect fit that hits just above your natural waistline. Not only that, but up to 5% of this classic sweatshirt was made from recycled bottles. Now how could you pass that up? Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

15 A Form-Fitting Dress That’s Surprisingly Comfortable Amazon Wild Meadow Knit Dress $26 See On Amazon Boasting a square neckline, U-shaped back, and sultry, thigh-high slit, this slinky midi dress is a veritable head-turner. Simply choose from six striking colors and patterns like the cheetah print pictured, and prepare to get noticed. “Love the fabric,” one thrilled Amazon customer raved of its luxe, jersey knit material. “It is so soft!” For just $26, how could you go wrong? Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

16 A Geek-Chic Sweater Vest To Elevate Your Button-Downs Amazon Juliet Holy V Neck Sweater Vest $24 See On Amazon This V-neck sweater vest is sure to add Ivy League sophistication to your wardrobe, and couldn’t come at a smarter price: $24. Available in the same easy-to-match colors as a prep-school uniform — beige, black, blue gray, khaki, and red — the slightly oversized, sleeveless vest layers perfectly over collared shirts and pairs well with a range of bottoms, from plaid skirts to chinos to — believe it or not — sweats. Lightweight but warm, this cable-knit cutie will keep you snug and comfy all throughout the cool-weather season. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 These Trendy Sandals That Come In 40 Fun Colors Amazon FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Adjustable EVA Flat Sandals $18 See On Amazon These trendy buckled sandals are best-sellers on Amazon, with over 35,000 five-star ratings and counting. Padded and contoured to mold to the shape of your foot, the adjustable sandals offer plenty of support and feature a luxury normcore aesthetic that belies the pair’s less-than-$20 price tag. Available in 40 colors both neutral and bold, these sandals are an absolute must-have for everyone, as they’re endlessly useful: they make great outdoors shoes if you have a yard; they’re perfect for locker rooms at the gym; and they’re absolutely essential for trips to the beach and pool in the summer. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 40

18 This Cropped Corduroy Jacket At An Unbelievably Fair Price Amazon Eteviolet Cropped Corduroy Jacket $30 See On Amazon What can’t you wear with this cropped corduroy jacket? For just $30, endless options abound. Throw it over fitted denim and a cropped tank à la what’s pictured here, or pair it with a bodycon dress of any length for a contrasting casual-chic vibe. Available in 10 minimalist colors, this cool-weather essential features on-trend, oversized lapels, dropped shoulders, and deep front pockets that won’t even require you to carry a purse. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

19 The Classic Bootcut Pants That Are Back In Style Again Amazon Rekucci Bootcut Pant $36 See On Amazon “These fit perfectly,” one of the 7,000-plus Amazon customers who gave these mid-rise, bootcut pants a five-star rating on Amazon raved. “Seriously, as if a tailor had taken my measurements and custom-made them for me.” Made of a comfortable stretch fabric with just the right amount of give, these pull-on pants feature a contoured, elasticized waistband and back darts to prevent gaping for a close, smooth fit. They also come in a range of colors and sizes — including tall and petite options — at an exceptional price that’ll likely tempt you to purchase more than one pair. Go for it. Available sizes: 2 — 18 Tall

Available colors: 51

20 A Chic, Open-Front Blazer That Can Pull Any Look Together Amazon POGTMM Women 3/4 Sleeve Blazer $33 See On Amazon Nothing adds instant polish to an outfit like a fitted blazer, and this one is no exception. With its elegant, ruched sleeves and open-front design, this quarter-sleeve blazer can make any haphazard look seem expensive and put-together. This lightweight, tailored jacket also comes in 30 sophisticated colors and patterns you’re not going to want to choose between. Priced at just $30, though, you won’t even have to. Available sizes: 4-6 — 20-22

Available colors: 30

21 This Bodycon Mini Dress That’s Got Polish *And* Attitude Amazon SOLY HUX Plus Size Cowl Neck Velvet Mini Bodycon Dress $21 How is this sultry velvet mini dress only $21? Specifically designed to accentuate your curves, it features adjustable spaghetti straps, an elegant cowl neck, and mini length that’s sure to turn heads whenever you wear it out. Available in nine rich colors like purple, deep green, and the Burgundy pictured, this velvety sensation looks and feels so posh, you just might need multiples. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 9

22 This Half-Zip Top That Feels Both Trendy & Timeless Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Half Zip Knit Top $30 See On Amazon You can wear this half-zip knit top with just about anything: sweats, leggings, your fanciest skirt, and jeans of all varieties. Stretchy and lightweight, the bodycon sweater hugs you in just the right places while still letting you breathe, and comes in six easy-to-match colors that exude the same effortless polish. Who would ever guess that you found it on Amazon — and for just $30? Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

23 6 Padded Velvet Headbands That’ll Give Your Outfit A Preppy Vibe Amazon Ivyu Velvet Padded Headbands (6-Pack) $14 See On Amazon How’s this for a steal: Six velvet, padded headbands for less than $15. Available in six different colors, these luxe-looking headbands exude preppy-chic glamour and are sure to top off any look with elegance and charm. Fans of the headbands on Amazon — there are over 1,800 and counting — especially love how sturdy and affordable they are. “Good quality and beautiful colors,” one thrilled customer raved. “I want to give them ten stars!”

24 The Best-Selling Pants That Combine Fashion & Function Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets $32 See On Amazon These versatile trousers feature an on-trend paper bag waist, removable belt, and a cropped length you can rock with any kind of shoe, from stilettos to ballet flats to platform sneakers. Pair them with an oversized, tucked-in tee or a close-fitting bodysuit to accentuate the distinctive waist, and don’t underestimate how much the practical side pockets can hold. Available in over 30 colors and a range of sizes, these adorable statement pants arrive practically tailor-made to you. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

25 This Sleeveless, Mock Neck Top That Looks Elegant With Anything Amazon The Drop Karolina Sleeveless Mock Neck Rib Sweater $30 See On Amazon When it comes to this sleeveless, mock neck sweater — according to its designers — “seasonless chic is the name of the game.” Stunning on its own, or beneath a cardigan or blazer, this fitted, ribbed sweater transcends time with its understatedly sultry, classic look. With all of the repeat use you’re bound to get from this expensive-feeling staple, you’ll hardly believe you only paid $30 for it. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 3

26 This Corduroy Button-Down With A Cool, Laidback Vibe Amazon Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down $30 See On Amazon Soft, lightweight, and comfy, this corduroy button-down channels ‘90s grunge without compromising the laidback elegance set by its cuffed sleeves and turned-down collar. With its slightly oversized fit, the stylish button-down manages to nail a hard-to-get look that reads as both effortless and expensive. And for just $30, you’re definitely going to need more than one of the 30 colors and prints available, which includes several on-trend plaids. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

27 A Mini Shoulder Bag With Undeniable ‘90s Flare Amazon JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag $34 See On Amazon Now here’s a bag that’s petite but full of outsized charisma. This mini, vegan-leather shoulder bag boasts a shiny, croc-embossed exterior and looks like it was plucked straight from Rachel Green’s wardrobe in Friends and onto your arm. With an enviable 4.7-star rating on Amazon, the purse is a hit among customers for its adorable presentation (“It was packaged so nicely inside a cloth bag,” one thrilled customer explained), sturdiness and, priced at just $34, value. “It’s the perfect size for my wallet and phone,” raved another reviewer who gave the bag a five-star rating. “I was really surprised by how good the quality was.” Available colors: 12

28 A Matching Lounge Set That You Can Dress Up With Accessories & Heels Amazon ZESICA Knit Pullover Sweatsuit $37 See On Amazon Elevate your sweatsuit game with this matching, minimalist set. Just as perfect for lounging around in as it is for flaunting on a night out — just pair it with some earrings and heels — this versatile set boasts subtle details that set it apart from other loungewear basics, like its contrasting cropped design, oversized fit, and long balloon sleeves. With over 5,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, the sweatsuit is a hit among Amazon customers for how well-made it is — which you might not guess from its under-$40 price tag. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 This Ultra-Soft Crewneck That’s Anything But Basic Amazon Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Pleated Shoulder Crewneck Sweater $25 See On Amazon This crewneck sweater from Amazon Essentials is so cozy and soft — it almost feels like cashmere — and though it’s a clear wear-with-anything basic, its pleated shoulders set it apart from other crewneck sweaters in your closet. For just $25, this is a quality piece that’ll be tough to resist snapping up in all eight colors. And if you love a coordinated, monochromatic look, the brand also makes a matching pair of joggers. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 A Cozy Blanket Scarf That Looks & Feels Like Cashmere Amazon MaaMgic Large Soft Cashmere Feel Pashmina Shawl $17 See On Amazon “Much silky-softer than I expected,” one person on Amazon raved of this dreamy, oversized scarf. With an admirable 4.7-star Amazon rating, the cozy winter essential is so toasty and luxe-feeling, it could easily be mistaken for real cashmere. On top of that and its many uses — you can also wear the scarf as a blanket, stole, head wrap, or shawl — it’s available in 13 rich colors like camel, dark green, and this silver gray pictured for under $20. Available colors: 13

31 The Waffle Knit Henley You’ll Reach For All Year Round Amazon WNEEDU Waffle Knit Henley Shirt $26 See On Amazon Lightweight and cozy, this waffle-knit henley is just the thing to reach for when you’re feeling slightly chilly. Not only will the slouchy-but-elegant pullover warm you right up, but it’ll give your look an understatedly cool vibe, whether you pair it with leggings, joggers, shorts, or jeans. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

32 A Sultry Wrap Dress That’s Unexpectedly Comfy (& Cheap) Amazon Romwe Plus Size V-Neck Dress $23 See On Amazon This sultry wrap dress is made of a stretchy, polyester-and-spandex blend that’ll keep you surprisingly comfy all through the night. It also features a plunging neckline, pleated front, and split asymmetrical hem that hits high on the thigh. How is it only $23, and how could you possibly not want it in all 12 colors? Available sizes: XX-Large Plus — 4X Large Plus

Available colors: 12

33 A Cozy Teddy Jacket At A Steal Of A Price Amazon NewEGG Faux Shearling Jacket $35 See On Amazon This adorable, faux-shearling coat promises to keep you wrapped in a long, warm hug as soon as you zip yourself inside of it. With its on-trend, oversized fit, deep side pockets, and elastic cuffs and hem, this cozy-chic jacket can be paired with both casual and dressier outfits alike. With its plush, thick material, it feels much more expensive than its $35 price tag suggests. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

34 An Off-The-Shoulder Pullover That Embodies Casual-Chic Amazon KIRUNDO Off Shoulder Sweater $36 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder sweater exudes such easy, effortless glamour, its $36 price tag almost feels like a mistake (it’s not). With its batwing sleeves and semi-loose fit, the top comes in 11 striking colors and is winning over customers on Amazon for its incredible value. “Paired with leather leggings and strappy heels and I feel like a million bucks,” one contented reviewer raved. “The quality really surprised me,” wrote another. “Feels expensive.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

35 This Cozy Dress That’s Perfect For Every Fall & Winter Occasion Amazon olrain Irregular Hem Casual Shirt Dress $37 See On Amazon This casual-chic shirt dress comes in 12 types of plaid and features an on-trend asymmetrical hem. It also features a button-down front, two slanted side pockets, and a slightly baggy fit that looks unexpectedly upscale when paired with over-the-knee boots. The polo collar adds a contrasting, preppy vibe that only elevates the look. Who could guess that you scored it for less than $40 on Amazon? Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 This Popular Denim Jacket That’s A Bona Fide Wardrobe Staple Amazon Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket $35 See On Amazon A fitted denim jacket never goes out of style, and this best-seller somehow costs only $35 on Amazon. Lightweight, versatile, and made of a comfy fabric that looks and feels luxurious, the jacket comes in 10 different colors and offers just a hint of stretch to keep your cool, laidback look tailored. “The jacket has a very feminine cut,” one of its 16,000-plus fans on Amazon raved. “I like that it’s tapered and not boxy,” enthused another. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

37 A Thoughtfully Made Tunic That Requires Zero Ironing Amazon Riders by Lee Indigo Plus Size Wrinkle Free Long Sleeve Tunic $24 See On Amazon Featuring an A-line cut and drop-back hem, this long-sleeve tunic is a classic wardrobe essential you can wear over and over again — multiple ways. Pair it with jeans, leggings, or a skirt — on its own or belted at the waist; layer it under a sweater, blazer, or vest; tie it up and sport it as a crop top... the options go on and on. As a bonus, the classic button down is made of wrinkle-free fabric that’ll ensure you won’t have to bother ironing it before work or a special occasion. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 1X — 3X

38 These Ultra-Comfy Joggers From A Trendy Sportswear Brand Amazon Champion Powerblend Joggers $27 See On Amazon Available in 25 colors and made from a pill-resistant fabric, these on-trend, athleisure-chic joggers feature a tapered leg, ribbed cuffs, deep side pockets, and the respected sportswear brand’s signature logo on the left leg. Nobody’s going to believe you found them for under $30 on Amazon, especially when they go for much more at most mainstream stores. Pair them with an oversized tee or hoodie and a baseball cap for a cool, head-to-toe streetwear look. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

39 A Bodycon Pencil Dress That Both Looks & Feels Expensive Amazon Floerns Plus Size Solid Bodycon Pencil Dress $28 See On Amazon For just $28, you really can’t miss with this bodycon pencil dress. It clings to your body but still has enough elasticity to keep you flexible and comfortable. With its back zipper and midi-length hem, this polished wardrobe staple suits any occasion and will make you look and feel glamorous and professional. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 10