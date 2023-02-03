Trendy Clothes That Look Great On Everyone & Are Under $35 On Amazon

There’s a time for investing, and there’s a time for saving — and when it comes to dressing toward trends that
just might vanish in a season or two, the latter is particularly advisable. So if you’re looking to have a little low-stakes, high-impact fun with your wardrobe right now, bookmark this page of trendy clothes that look great on everyone and are under $35 on Amazon.
In addition to Instagram-worthy pieces, though, you’ll find even more things you’ll hold onto longer than you might expect — like a luxe satin button-down, a shacket that’ll work in three out of four seasons, and the $11 crewneck sweatshirt that’ll only get comfier with time. And since everything comes backed by thousands of rave reviews from shoppers around the globe, you can rest assured they’ll look amazing on you, too, even without trying it on first IRL. What do you have to lose?
1 This Puff-Sleeve Top That’s *Just* Dressy Enough
Romantic, puffed quarter-length sleeves and a square neckline elevate this simple
top, making it more than appropriate to wear out to a nice dinner (or to the office) with some earrings and heeled booties, but it can still lean casual when necessary, too. It comes in 23 colors that’ll appeal to pretty much everyone, from classic black to brights like lemon yellow and hot pink. You’ll find a few versions with buttons down the front. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus Available styles: 23 2 A Pair Of Flared Yoga Pants You’ll Wear Beyond The Gym
Think of these
bootcut yoga pants as a trend cheat sheet: With a flared leg, crossover waistband, and array of chic neutral shades, they feel super current — and they’ll also become the most comfortable bottoms in your closet. You’ll wear them every WFH day, lounge day, and for workouts, but you can also dress them up a bit with chunky loafers and a cutout top for the easiest night-out outfit of your life. Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this wardrobe essential. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 8 3 This Effortlessly Trendy Sweater Vest With A Cool, Oversized Fit
For another piece that effortlessly combines style and comfort, try this
cable-knit sweater vest — the slouchy, oversized fit looks cool on everyone, and the soft material will keep you cozy. And with countless ways to style a sweater vest, it’ll appeal to almost every aesthetic, from preppy to grunge. You’ll keep this in your rotation through several trend cycles. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 30 4 A Plaid Shacket That Works In Virtually Every Season
It’s hard to imagine that anyone
wouldn’t benefit from this plaid shacket, based off sheer versatility alone: It’s heavy enough to wear as a jacket over tops and tees in temperate weather, yet lightweight enough to layer under coats when temps drop — so no matter your climate, you’ll find a use for it. Plus, who doesn’t like a classic plaid print? Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 24 5 This Chic & Versatile Bodycon Dress With An Adjustable Hem
Customization is the name of the game with this chic
bodycon dress, designed with two drawstrings on either side so you can adjust the hem to suit your height and aesthetic preference. The soft ribbed fabric is also blended with a good amount of stretch, so it’ll look and feel amazing on everyone. Otherwise, the design is simple enough to style in endless ways, whether you’re pairing it with strappy heels or knee-high boots for dinner, or sneakers to run errands. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 24 6 A Pair Of Polished Paper Bag-Waist Pants With A Cult Following
These
paper bag-waist pants are beloved on Amazon, having earned over 12,000 five-star ratings and counting. Lots of shoppers particularly love them for the office (or working from home), since the stretchy waistband and looser legs are comfortable and non-constricting — ideal for sitting in all day — but they still look polished. The cropped hem works on so many heights, and they come in 45 colors to suit any personal style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 45 7 This Cuddly Sherpa Fleece Jacket In An Array Of On-Trend Colors
If you live in a cold or temperate climate, you need a
fleece jacket in your lineup. This one is particularly trendy, thanks to its sherpa texture, contrasting patch pocket and zipper, and array of cool color combinations, like camel and neon green (pictured) and chic, understated black and navy. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers rave about how soft, warm, and cuddly it feels, too. Nothing not to love. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 10 8 A Simple Mock-Neck Bodysuit That’s Earned Best-Seller Status
There’s a reason why this
mock-neck bodysuit has earned best-seller status on Amazon: It just makes sense for so many body types, personal styles, and occasions. Take a peek at the reviews section, and you’ll see that shoppers have worn it for everything from girl’s night out to holiday parties to drag shows (as the performer, that is). You can’t go wrong with black, but it comes in 29 colors and prints in total, including some must-have neutrals. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 29 9 These Faux-Leather Leggings That Look & Feel So Expensive
Though these
faux-leather leggings are intended for workouts, you can definitely wear them beyond the gym, too. They also come in two inseam lengths — 25 and 28 inches — and 14 colors and finishes, just to add to their mass appeal. “Gorgeous, comfortable and great price,” one Amazon shopper raved. Many others report reaching for these over similar, more expensive leggings. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large Available colors: 14 10 A Tie-Waist Mini Dress That’s Effortlessly Stylish
This
mini dress is the kind of piece you’ll reach for when you want to look cute with minimal effort, and stay comfortable at the same time. The soft, stretchy fabric feels as moveable as your favorite T-shirt, and that unique tie waist makes this feel like an instant, complete outfit — you hardly even need to accessorize it. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus Available colors: 24 11 This Soft & Cozy Shawl You Can Toss On Over Any Outfit
This
cape/poncho hybrid instantly finishes off any outfit, even if you’re just tossing it on over your sweats to step out for a quick errand. Plus, Amazon reviewers rave about the soft, pashmina-inspired material; as one person gushed, “The fabric feels silk /cashmere. Super soft and cuddly feeling.” Available sizes: One Size Available colors: 6 12 The Trendier Version Of Your Favorite Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Even if you have a closet full of
short-sleeve T-shirts, this one is worth adding to your collection. The cropped, boxy fit and loose drop shoulders make it feel trendier than most, and the cotton jersey construction has a soft, luxe feel that belies its under-$20 price tag. It comes in a few chic solid shades, like off-white and sage green, as well as some bold stripes. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X Available colors: 12 13 This Soft Jersey Midi Skirt That Couldn’t Be Easier To Wear
Made of a soft, expensive-feeling stretch jersey, this trendy
midi skirt is as easy to wear as a pair of leggings, but it looks a lot more polished. The versatile midi length suits so many heights (i.e., it won’t pool on the floor if you’re petite), and the two side slits help you walk and move freely. Even if you don’t typically wear skirts, this easy, sleek piece is worth a shot — not least because it currently costs $23. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 15 14 A Sophisticated Matching Set With Designer-Inspired Pleats
It’s hard to believe this trendy
matching set costs under $30, especially considering that you’re getting two pieces with the order: A button-down shirt with a cool, oversized fit and a pair of shorts (or pants) with an elastic waistband to match, both rendered in a sophisticated accordion-pleated material. The fit of both pieces, plus that easy-breezy drapey fabric, will look amazing on everyone; shoppers of all sizes and heights rave about this set, and have worn it for everything from lounging at home to trips to Vegas. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available styles: 32 15 The Cult-Favorite Bike Shorts With Over 80,000 Ratings
We have a feeling the bike short trend will be sticking around for a while, making it a piece worth re-purchasing, even if you already own a few pairs — and you’d be hard-pressed to find a pair more universally beloved than the
Baleaf bike shorts, a cult-favorite with over 80,000 total ratings. Customers rave about the pitch-perfect fit, gently compressive waistband, flexible four-way stretch, and fabric, which reportedly feels substantial enough to wear as “real” shorts outside the gym. You’ll find two different inseam lengths in this listing — 5 and 8 inches — to suit all heights. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 36 16 The Cute Cropped Puffer Vest That’s More Versatile Than You’d Think
This
cropped puffer vest is the stuff grid-worthy outfit posts are made of. It’ll make any ensemble look more intentional, and it’ll look good on anyone, thanks to that cropped fit that’ll suit shorter and taller frames alike. It comes in 25 hype-y colors, like cobalt blue, Barbiecore pink, icy white, and several neutral shades. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 25 17 This Sheer Mesh Top That Comes In Over 20 Unique Styles
Between the slouchy, relaxed fit and sheer fabric, this
mesh top has all the makings of the perfect (and comfortable) going-out top. Wear it over a black bra if you’re feeling bold, or a camisole for a more covered-up look that still feels special. You’ll find a handful of unique mesh styles in this listing, in addition to the one shown above; think holographic finishes, stripes, lace, polka dots, and florals. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus Available styles: 23 18 A Pair Of Trendy & Comfy Baggy Sweats
We’d like to thank the influencers for making
baggy sweats cool again. This pair feels particularly trendy, with a wide, elasticated high waistband, side pockets, voluminous legs, and jogger-style bottoms that impart a bit of structure — and provide the perfect way to showcase chunky sneakers or tuck into Doc Martens. Even if you’re not planning on “styling” these, you’ll appreciate having another pair of super-comfy sweats around for lazy days at home. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 23 19 This Curve-Hugging Bodysuit With A Surplice Neckline
Because there’s no such thing as owning too many
bodysuits, consider adding this one to your cart, too — it’s simple, classic, and perfectly stretchy, while a surplice V-neckline adds a little something extra. “This body suit fit me perfectly and it is very comfortable,” one Amazon shopper raved; another echoed the sentiment, reporting that it “hugs me just right.” Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus Available colors: 14 20 The Floaty Gym Shorts That Are Going Viral On TikTok
There’s a good chance you’ve seen these
running shorts floating around TiKTok recently. The super-cute design features a floaty tulip-hem overlay and a pair of stretchy bike shorts, finished off with a comfortable elasticized waistband with a drawstring. You’ll wear these for lounging just as much as you will for working out — and with 27 bold, bright hues to choose from, you’ll probably want to pick up a few. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 27 21 This Ribbed Camisole That Looks Great With Everything
This
cami is a prime example of how some small design details can make a basic piece feel trendy — like a ribbed knit construction, close-set straps, and a length that’s perfect for tucking into your jeans. Amazon reviewers stand by the quality, too. “Turns out this product is much heavier material than expected,” one wrote. “It holds its shape much better than cotton and looks/clings very nicely. The material is not sheer at all.” Pair it with literally anything — wide-leg trousers and a matching blazer, a flowy floral skirt, denim cutoffs... it’ll make any outfit look instantly cooler.- Available sizes: X-Small — Large Available colors: 16 22 A Pair Of Cool & Casual Joggers In A Trendy Leopard Print
With over 7,000 five-star ratings, these
lounge pants are some of the most universally beloved on Amazon — likely because they look more put-together than most other sweats out there, without skimping on comfort. They also come in over 40 cute colors and prints, all complete with a drawstring waist, jogger-style bottoms, and side pockets, all adding to the casual-cool vibe. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Available colors: 41 23 This Chic Satin Button-Down That Comes In Over 70 Colors
This chic
satin button-down shirt adds a hint of luxury to your daily jeans uniform — and with 73 (!) colors and prints to choose from, plus a generous range of sizes, you’re pretty much guaranteed to find a version you’ll wear constantly. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus Available colors: 73 24 A Best-Selling Workout Set With Bike Shorts & A Matching Bralette
Few ensembles make you look instantly on-trend quite like a
matching workout set. This one is particularly trend-forward, featuring a square-neck bralette and a pair of short bike shorts, both made of a stretchy, seamless ribbed material that perfectly molds to your shape. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, it comes backed by over 4,000 rave reviews. Available sizes: Small — Large Available colors: 31 25 These Best-Selling Cargo Joggers That Look Surprisingly Chic
These
cargo joggers are comfortable, on-trend, and a best-seller — the trifecta of Amazon purchases. They’re made of a lightweight, quick-dry material that’s made for outdoor activities, but they’re just as well-suited to working from home or running errands. They also come in a handful of neutrals that read much chicer than you’d expect of performance wear, like muted sage green (pictured), chocolate brown, and dusty rose. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 12 26 A Lightweight Puffer That’s As Functional As It Is Classic
This water-resistant
puffer is practically perfect in every way. It’s a timeless design that looks great on everyone; it’s lightweight enough to work as a layering piece (but warm enough to act as a primary jacket in cool temps); and it’s perfect for travel since it folds up into a compact size and doesn’t wrinkle. The fact that it costs just $30 and comes in 30 colors is just the icing on the cake. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 30 27 An Oversized T-Shirt That Looks & Feels Perfectly Worn In
Oversize T-shirts are trendy again, but they’ll literally never go out of style (and even if they did, they’re still amazing for sleeping and lounging in). To nail an influencer-approved, of-the-moment look, style yours with some bike shorts and a pair of chunky sneakers (don’t forget the ankle-length socks). Choose from 65 graphic styles of this perfectly
lived-in T-shirt, which several Amazon reviewers called the “perfect oversized shirt.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus Available colors: 28 This Long, Curve-Hugging Dress That’s More Versatile Than You’d Think
This comfy
slip dress is much more versatile than you’d think. Not only is it a timelessly chic outfit on its own, but when the temperature drops, you can style it with an open flannel, a cropped jacket, or a chunky sweater for a cozy-chic look. It comes in two lengths (mini and maxi) and lots of different colors. Black is essential, but you may also want to pick up one of the pretty, muted jewel tones. Available sizes: XX-Small Petite — X-Large Available colors: 18 29 These Y2K-Chic Joggers That Are So Comfy & Cool
Cargo pants are trending again — you can thank the resurrection of all things early-aughts for that — and what feels more Y2K-cool than these? As comfortable as sweatpants but a lot cooler, these
best-selling joggers come equipped with plenty of pockets and a drawstring waistband, and are sold in over 30 colors, including classic army green, beige corduroy, and a fun pale pink. Several Amazon reviewers have reported coming back for more pairs. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 39 30 A Chic Square-Neck Top That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down
Though this cute
square-neck top looks casual-chic when paired with blue jeans like in the picture, it could also easily be dressed up with a skirt or black trousers for dressier occasions. There’s something ‘90s-chic about its cut, but the design feels classic enough that it’ll never go out of style. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 13 31 These Best-Selling Leggings That Come In Lots Of Cool Prints
Leggings are simultaneously always
trending and never not in style — so it’s always worth picking up a few new pairs to revamp your (likely worn-in) collection. These leggings are particularly popular on Amazon, with nearly 25,000 five-star ratings and thousands of rave reviews. Not only do they have pockets on the sides, but there’s also an extra hidden pocket in the waistband. They’re surprisingly high-quality given the price, and come in lots of trendy prints like marble, black leopard, and camo. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 36 32 A Comfy, Slouchy Top That’s Perfect For All Your Casual-Chic Ensembles
Meet
your new favorite top. It’s perfectly slouchy and lived-in, and looks great with jeans and leggings for casual outings, with denim cutoffs in the summer, or with joggers for lounging at home. “This is perfectly oversized, so comfortable, and checks all my boxes. I am absolutely in love with this shirt, I can dress it up or down. I literally want one in every color,” raved one Amazon shopper. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 27 33 These Flowy Trousers That Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With
It’s no surprise that these
wide-leg pants are ridiculously popular on Amazon. They look way more expensive than they are — in fact, it’s hard to believe they cost less than $35 — and they come in almost every color imaginable. Pair them with anything from a figure-hugging bodysuit to a simple boxy tee — either way, the end result will be so chic. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X Available colors: 37 34 The Trendy Corset Top That’s All Over Instagram
You may have seen this super-trendy
corset top on Instagram by now (or, at least, a version of it). Its easy to see its appeal: The sultry style looks amazing on everyone, and it’ll instantly make even a simple jeans-and-sneakers combo look 10 times cooler. It’s versatile, too: You can dress it up for a night out with a mini skirt or leather leggings, or juxtapose it with a pair of baggy, menswear-inspired trousers (just throw on a blazer and you can get away with wearing it to the office). The best part, though? Because of the built-in wiring, you don’t even need to wear a bra. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 9 35 A Long, Flowy Cardigan That Looks Great With Any Outfit
A
long, flowing duster adds instant drama (and chicness) to any look, even when you’re in jeans and a white T-shirt, as seen on the model above. This one is a fan favorite on Amazon, with thousands of rave reviews and 30 pretty colors — from neutrals to pastels to brights — to choose from. It’s a great accompaniment for travel since it’s super lightweight and perfect for snuggling up in. Available sizes: 1X — 5X Available colors: 30 36 The Comfy-Cool Jumpsuit That Comes In So Many Cute Colors
If cozy-chic style is your vibe, you need this popular
jumpsuit from Amazon Essentials. Super comfy and wildly versatile, it’s made of soft terry fleece that’ll keep you warm in the fall and winter, but because it’s sleeveless, it’s a great piece for the spring and summer, too. Plus, it can double as a pair of joggers; just throw on a chunky sweater or sweatshirt and nobody will realize that you’re wearing a jumpsuit underneath. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 26 37 The Essential Button-Down Shirt That Can Lean Both Classic & Trendy
Every wardrobe needs a selection of basic
button-down shirts. Oversized versions are currently trending, so if you’re after an of-the-moment vibe, go up a size or two. At just $25, stocking up on this one is a no-brainer. The blue stripes pictured feel totally classic, but it also comes in other chic prints, and in a few solid colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available prints: 21 38 The Cult-Favorite Dress That’s Surprisingly Comfortable
This
sweater dress is a consistent best-seller on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a style that looks amazing on everyone, and it’s versatile enough to wear in at least three seasons. Plus, the material is on the thick and cozy side — perfect for pairing with tights and boots in the fall. One Amazon reviewer called it “[their] best clothing purchase from Amazon.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 31 39 An On-Trend Top That’s Great For Layering, But Makes A Statement On Its Own
With its cool cut-out detail, this
top feels perfectly on trend (and it undeniably has a fun, Y2K-inspired vibe). But it’s pretty versatile, too, as it would make. a great layering tank underneath a flannel shirt or sweater. Choose from a selection of trendy prints (like tiger and leopard), neon colors, and classic neutrals. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 19 40 The Quintessential Leopard Skirt That Belongs In Every Closet
There’s a reason this
silky leopard skirt has stood the test of time. Leopard print functions as a neutral, so you can wear it with anything — from a faded white band tee to a sleek black bodysuit to a chunky navy sweater — and the resulting look feels effortlessly chic. Plus, it’s comfortable and works in any season — just throw on some black tights when the weather gets cold. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 3 41 A Classic Flannel Shirt That Still Feels Modern
One can never have too many
flannel shirts. The grunge-chic essential has made a serious comeback, but really, it’s not likely that it will ever go out of style. This one costs less than $30 and comes in dozens of prints in every colorway imaginable. Amazon reviewers have called it “the perfect transitional shirt” for fall weather, while others have pointed out that it’s the perfect weight — not too thin, not too thick. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 30 42 This Chic Sleeveless Turtleneck That Works For Any Occasion
This is one of those
great tops that you can wear to the office and to after-work drinks. It feels stylish, elegant, and just a touch sultry all at the same time. And despite it being sleeveless, it’s made of a thick, sweater-like material, so you can wear it under a blazer in the fall and winter without freezing. Choose from black, white, or a trendy hot pink. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X Available colors: 3 43 The Simple Black Mini Skirt That Celebs Are Obsessed With
The likes of
Hailey Bieber have been seen sporting this retro black mini skirt, so there’s endless inspiration for how to style it in a modern way. On the same Amazon page, you’ll find over 40 different variations of the style, from double slits to faux leather to a croc-embossed material. It’s sold in lots of other fun prints and colors, too. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large Plus Available colors: 41 44 A Super-Cozy, High-Quality Sweatshirt For Less Than $15
With over 35,000 five-star ratings, an $11 price tag, and made by a brand you can trust, it’s no wonder this
sweatshirt is such a best-seller on Amazon. It’s classic, comfy, and the perfect topper for any casual look, whether you pair it with denim shorts, black leggings, or basic blue jeans. Considering how cheap it is, you may want to buy more than one. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 9 45 This Super-Popular Dress That You’ll Live In This Spring & Summer
Another super-popular
dress on Amazon, this one has achieved number-one best-seller status and over 20,000 perfect five-star ratings. It has a very Carrie Bradshaw-esque vibe when worn alone with high-heel sandals and a baguette bag, but you could wear it under a denim jacket or chunky sweater in the autumn, too. Take your pick among 36 colors in almost every conceivable shade. Available sizes: 36 Available colors: Small — X-Large 46 A Chic Halter Top That Comes In Dozens Of Unique Prints
Like all things early aughts,
halter tops are trending again. And at just $15, this one is a serious steal, making it a no-brainer purchase. It’s sold in an endless array of colors and prints, from neutrals and brights to prints like leopard, paisley, and several different florals. It even comes in versions accented with ruffles and lace. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large Plus Available colors and prints: 50+ 47 The Preppy Quilted Vest That’s Once Again Trending
Give your look a preppy touch with this
quilted vest. Vests are once again trendy, but this particular vest is classic enough that it’ll never go out of style (and it’s super functional, too). One Amazon reviewer wrote, “My go to for [a] chilly early morning walk or added underneath a coat for more warmth. Not too puffy, and convenient pockets.” Another commented, “[It’s] the perfect weight to throw on with a long sleeve shirt and do all my running around! I've been wearing it as just an extra layer over sweatshirts the past few days and it looks so cute! Super happy I got this!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 19 48 A Cute Tie-Dye Set That’ll Make Chilling At Home Feel Special
When it comes to loungewear,
matching tie-dye sets are here to stay. And at under $20, this one is a must, whether you reserve your matching sets for sleeping in or use them as your go-to WFH uniform. Plus, you can wear each of these pieces as seperates, too, so you’re technically getting several outfits out of one purchase. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 50+ 49 This Simple Black Tank That’ll Never Go Out Of Style
Every wardrobe needs a selection of
casual-chic tank tops — so at just $21, why not add this one to your collection? Sure, it’s a great standalone piece with jeans for a casual night out, but it would also look so cute layered under a blazer for a day at the office, too. Take your pick among 29 different variations of the style, in both solid colors and bolder prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available styles: 29 50 The Best-Selling Yoga Pants With Thousands Of 5-Star Ratings
With over 18,000 five-star ratings, these are some of the most popular
yoga pants on Amazon. Unlike the flared yoga pants featured earlier, these have a classic, straight-across waistline and come in over 15 colors and prints. They’re also stretchy, comfortable, easy to dress up, and look amazing on everyone. At less than $20, what’s not to love? Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 16
(Stay Up To Date)
Become A Style Insider
Join The Zoe Report’s exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style, and more.
Subscribe to our newsletter >