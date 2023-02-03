Trendy Clothes That Look Great On Everyone & Are Under $35 On Amazon

There’s a time for investing, and there’s a time for saving — and when it comes to dressing toward trends that just might vanish in a season or two, the latter is particularly advisable. So if you’re looking to have a little low-stakes, high-impact fun with your wardrobe right now, bookmark this page of trendy clothes that look great on everyone and are under $35 on Amazon.

In addition to Instagram-worthy pieces, though, you’ll find even more things you’ll hold onto longer than you might expect — like a luxe satin button-down, a shacket that’ll work in three out of four seasons, and the $11 crewneck sweatshirt that’ll only get comfier with time. And since everything comes backed by thousands of rave reviews from shoppers around the globe, you can rest assured they’ll look amazing on you, too, even without trying it on first IRL. What do you have to lose?

1 This Puff-Sleeve Top That’s *Just* Dressy Enough Amazon Romwe Puff Sleeve Blouse $20 See On Amazon Romantic, puffed quarter-length sleeves and a square neckline elevate this simple top, making it more than appropriate to wear out to a nice dinner (or to the office) with some earrings and heeled booties, but it can still lean casual when necessary, too. It comes in 23 colors that’ll appeal to pretty much everyone, from classic black to brights like lemon yellow and hot pink. You’ll find a few versions with buttons down the front. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

Available styles: 23

2 A Pair Of Flared Yoga Pants You’ll Wear Beyond The Gym Amazon TOPYOGAS Crossover High Waisted Yoga Pants $23 See On Amazon Think of these bootcut yoga pants as a trend cheat sheet: With a flared leg, crossover waistband, and array of chic neutral shades, they feel super current — and they’ll also become the most comfortable bottoms in your closet. You’ll wear them every WFH day, lounge day, and for workouts, but you can also dress them up a bit with chunky loafers and a cutout top for the easiest night-out outfit of your life. Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this wardrobe essential. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 8

3 This Effortlessly Trendy Sweater Vest With A Cool, Oversized Fit Amazon HOTAPEI Oversized V-Neck Sweater Vest $35 See On Amazon For another piece that effortlessly combines style and comfort, try this cable-knit sweater vest — the slouchy, oversized fit looks cool on everyone, and the soft material will keep you cozy. And with countless ways to style a sweater vest, it’ll appeal to almost every aesthetic, from preppy to grunge. You’ll keep this in your rotation through several trend cycles. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

4 A Plaid Shacket That Works In Virtually Every Season AUTOMET Plaid Shacket $36 See On Amazon It’s hard to imagine that anyone wouldn’t benefit from this plaid shacket, based off sheer versatility alone: It’s heavy enough to wear as a jacket over tops and tees in temperate weather, yet lightweight enough to layer under coats when temps drop — so no matter your climate, you’ll find a use for it. Plus, who doesn’t like a classic plaid print? Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

5 This Chic & Versatile Bodycon Dress With An Adjustable Hem Amazon MiiVoo Ruched Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress $28 See On Amazon Customization is the name of the game with this chic bodycon dress, designed with two drawstrings on either side so you can adjust the hem to suit your height and aesthetic preference. The soft ribbed fabric is also blended with a good amount of stretch, so it’ll look and feel amazing on everyone. Otherwise, the design is simple enough to style in endless ways, whether you’re pairing it with strappy heels or knee-high boots for dinner, or sneakers to run errands. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

6 A Pair Of Polished Paper Bag-Waist Pants With A Cult Following Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Pant $23 See On Amazon These paper bag-waist pants are beloved on Amazon, having earned over 12,000 five-star ratings and counting. Lots of shoppers particularly love them for the office (or working from home), since the stretchy waistband and looser legs are comfortable and non-constricting — ideal for sitting in all day — but they still look polished. The cropped hem works on so many heights, and they come in 45 colors to suit any personal style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45

7 This Cuddly Sherpa Fleece Jacket In An Array Of On-Trend Colors Amazon Amazon Essentials Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket $27 See On Amazon If you live in a cold or temperate climate, you need a fleece jacket in your lineup. This one is particularly trendy, thanks to its sherpa texture, contrasting patch pocket and zipper, and array of cool color combinations, like camel and neon green (pictured) and chic, understated black and navy. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers rave about how soft, warm, and cuddly it feels, too. Nothing not to love. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 10

8 A Simple Mock-Neck Bodysuit That’s Earned Best-Seller Status Amazon MANGOPOP Mock Neck Bodysuit $20 See On Amazon There’s a reason why this mock-neck bodysuit has earned best-seller status on Amazon: It just makes sense for so many body types, personal styles, and occasions. Take a peek at the reviews section, and you’ll see that shoppers have worn it for everything from girl’s night out to holiday parties to drag shows (as the performer, that is). You can’t go wrong with black, but it comes in 29 colors and prints in total, including some must-have neutrals. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

9 These Faux-Leather Leggings That Look & Feel So Expensive Amazon CRZ YOGA Matte Faux Leather Leggings $26 See On Amazon Though these faux-leather leggings are intended for workouts, you can definitely wear them beyond the gym, too. They also come in two inseam lengths — 25 and 28 inches — and 14 colors and finishes, just to add to their mass appeal. “Gorgeous, comfortable and great price,” one Amazon shopper raved. Many others report reaching for these over similar, more expensive leggings. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

10 A Tie-Waist Mini Dress That’s Effortlessly Stylish Amazon Romwe Tie Knot T-Shirt Dress $29 See On Amazon This mini dress is the kind of piece you’ll reach for when you want to look cute with minimal effort, and stay comfortable at the same time. The soft, stretchy fabric feels as moveable as your favorite T-shirt, and that unique tie waist makes this feel like an instant, complete outfit — you hardly even need to accessorize it. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 24

11 This Soft & Cozy Shawl You Can Toss On Over Any Outfit Amazon VIMPUNEC Buffalo Plaid Fringe Blanket Scarf $27 See On Amazon This cape/poncho hybrid instantly finishes off any outfit, even if you’re just tossing it on over your sweats to step out for a quick errand. Plus, Amazon reviewers rave about the soft, pashmina-inspired material; as one person gushed, “The fabric feels silk /cashmere. Super soft and cuddly feeling.” Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 6

12 The Trendier Version Of Your Favorite Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon The Drop Short Sleeve Cropped Crewneck Top $18 See On Amazon Even if you have a closet full of short-sleeve T-shirts, this one is worth adding to your collection. The cropped, boxy fit and loose drop shoulders make it feel trendier than most, and the cotton jersey construction has a soft, luxe feel that belies its under-$20 price tag. It comes in a few chic solid shades, like off-white and sage green, as well as some bold stripes. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 12

13 This Soft Jersey Midi Skirt That Couldn’t Be Easier To Wear Amazon Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Midi Skirt $23 See On Amazon Made of a soft, expensive-feeling stretch jersey, this trendy midi skirt is as easy to wear as a pair of leggings, but it looks a lot more polished. The versatile midi length suits so many heights (i.e., it won’t pool on the floor if you’re petite), and the two side slits help you walk and move freely. Even if you don’t typically wear skirts, this easy, sleek piece is worth a shot — not least because it currently costs $23. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 15

14 A Sophisticated Matching Set With Designer-Inspired Pleats Amazon NUFIWI 2-Piece Set $29 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe this trendy matching set costs under $30, especially considering that you’re getting two pieces with the order: A button-down shirt with a cool, oversized fit and a pair of shorts (or pants) with an elastic waistband to match, both rendered in a sophisticated accordion-pleated material. The fit of both pieces, plus that easy-breezy drapey fabric, will look amazing on everyone; shoppers of all sizes and heights rave about this set, and have worn it for everything from lounging at home to trips to Vegas. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 32

15 The Cult-Favorite Bike Shorts With Over 80,000 Ratings Amazon BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts $20 See On Amazon We have a feeling the bike short trend will be sticking around for a while, making it a piece worth re-purchasing, even if you already own a few pairs — and you’d be hard-pressed to find a pair more universally beloved than the Baleaf bike shorts, a cult-favorite with over 80,000 total ratings. Customers rave about the pitch-perfect fit, gently compressive waistband, flexible four-way stretch, and fabric, which reportedly feels substantial enough to wear as “real” shorts outside the gym. You’ll find two different inseam lengths in this listing — 5 and 8 inches — to suit all heights. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 36

16 The Cute Cropped Puffer Vest That’s More Versatile Than You’d Think Amazon MEROKEETY Crop Puffer Vest $35 See On Amazon This cropped puffer vest is the stuff grid-worthy outfit posts are made of. It’ll make any ensemble look more intentional, and it’ll look good on anyone, thanks to that cropped fit that’ll suit shorter and taller frames alike. It comes in 25 hype-y colors, like cobalt blue, Barbiecore pink, icy white, and several neutral shades. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

17 This Sheer Mesh Top That Comes In Over 20 Unique Styles Amazon Floerns Sheer Mesh T Shirt $24 See On Amazon Between the slouchy, relaxed fit and sheer fabric, this mesh top has all the makings of the perfect (and comfortable) going-out top. Wear it over a black bra if you’re feeling bold, or a camisole for a more covered-up look that still feels special. You’ll find a handful of unique mesh styles in this listing, in addition to the one shown above; think holographic finishes, stripes, lace, polka dots, and florals. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available styles: 23

18 A Pair Of Trendy & Comfy Baggy Sweats Amazon Yovela Baggy Sweatpants $24 See On Amazon We’d like to thank the influencers for making baggy sweats cool again. This pair feels particularly trendy, with a wide, elasticated high waistband, side pockets, voluminous legs, and jogger-style bottoms that impart a bit of structure — and provide the perfect way to showcase chunky sneakers or tuck into Doc Martens. Even if you’re not planning on “styling” these, you’ll appreciate having another pair of super-comfy sweats around for lazy days at home. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

19 This Curve-Hugging Bodysuit With A Surplice Neckline Amazon IN'VOLAND Long Sleeve Bodysuit $26 See On Amazon Because there’s no such thing as owning too many bodysuits, consider adding this one to your cart, too — it’s simple, classic, and perfectly stretchy, while a surplice V-neckline adds a little something extra. “This body suit fit me perfectly and it is very comfortable,” one Amazon shopper raved; another echoed the sentiment, reporting that it “hugs me just right.” Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 14

20 The Floaty Gym Shorts That Are Going Viral On TikTok Amazon AUTOMET Flowy Running Shorts $16 See On Amazon There’s a good chance you’ve seen these running shorts floating around TiKTok recently. The super-cute design features a floaty tulip-hem overlay and a pair of stretchy bike shorts, finished off with a comfortable elasticized waistband with a drawstring. You’ll wear these for lounging just as much as you will for working out — and with 27 bold, bright hues to choose from, you’ll probably want to pick up a few. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

21 This Ribbed Camisole That Looks Great With Everything Amazon Artfish Rib Knit Cami $17 See On Amazon This cami is a prime example of how some small design details can make a basic piece feel trendy — like a ribbed knit construction, close-set straps, and a length that’s perfect for tucking into your jeans. Amazon reviewers stand by the quality, too. “Turns out this product is much heavier material than expected,” one wrote. “It holds its shape much better than cotton and looks/clings very nicely. The material is not sheer at all.” Pair it with literally anything — wide-leg trousers and a matching blazer, a flowy floral skirt, denim cutoffs... it’ll make any outfit look instantly cooler.- Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 16

22 A Pair Of Cool & Casual Joggers In A Trendy Leopard Print Amazon ROSKIKI Drawstring Lounge Pants $30 See On Amazon With over 7,000 five-star ratings, these lounge pants are some of the most universally beloved on Amazon — likely because they look more put-together than most other sweats out there, without skimping on comfort. They also come in over 40 cute colors and prints, all complete with a drawstring waist, jogger-style bottoms, and side pockets, all adding to the casual-cool vibe. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 41

23 This Chic Satin Button-Down That Comes In Over 70 Colors Amazon SOLY HUX Satin Button Down Shirt $27 See On Amazon This chic satin button-down shirt adds a hint of luxury to your daily jeans uniform — and with 73 (!) colors and prints to choose from, plus a generous range of sizes, you’re pretty much guaranteed to find a version you’ll wear constantly. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 73

24 A Best-Selling Workout Set With Bike Shorts & A Matching Bralette Amazon OQQ Seamless Workout Outfit $30 See On Amazon Few ensembles make you look instantly on-trend quite like a matching workout set. This one is particularly trend-forward, featuring a square-neck bralette and a pair of short bike shorts, both made of a stretchy, seamless ribbed material that perfectly molds to your shape. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, it comes backed by over 4,000 rave reviews. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 31

25 These Best-Selling Cargo Joggers That Look Surprisingly Chic Amazon Libin Cargo Joggers $33 See On Amazon These cargo joggers are comfortable, on-trend, and a best-seller — the trifecta of Amazon purchases. They’re made of a lightweight, quick-dry material that’s made for outdoor activities, but they’re just as well-suited to working from home or running errands. They also come in a handful of neutrals that read much chicer than you’d expect of performance wear, like muted sage green (pictured), chocolate brown, and dusty rose. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

26 A Lightweight Puffer That’s As Functional As It Is Classic Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket $30 See On Amazon This water-resistant puffer is practically perfect in every way. It’s a timeless design that looks great on everyone; it’s lightweight enough to work as a layering piece (but warm enough to act as a primary jacket in cool temps); and it’s perfect for travel since it folds up into a compact size and doesn’t wrinkle. The fact that it costs just $30 and comes in 30 colors is just the icing on the cake. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 30

27 An Oversized T-Shirt That Looks & Feels Perfectly Worn In Amazon SOLY HUX Graphic Oversized Tee $23 See On Amazon Oversize T-shirts are trendy again, but they’ll literally never go out of style (and even if they did, they’re still amazing for sleeping and lounging in). To nail an influencer-approved, of-the-moment look, style yours with some bike shorts and a pair of chunky sneakers (don’t forget the ankle-length socks). Choose from 65 graphic styles of this perfectly lived-in T-shirt, which several Amazon reviewers called the “perfect oversized shirt.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors:

28 This Long, Curve-Hugging Dress That’s More Versatile Than You’d Think Amazon AnotherChill Long Slip Dress $27 See On Amazon This comfy slip dress is much more versatile than you’d think. Not only is it a timelessly chic outfit on its own, but when the temperature drops, you can style it with an open flannel, a cropped jacket, or a chunky sweater for a cozy-chic look. It comes in two lengths (mini and maxi) and lots of different colors. Black is essential, but you may also want to pick up one of the pretty, muted jewel tones. Available sizes: XX-Small Petite — X-Large

Available colors: 18

29 These Y2K-Chic Joggers That Are So Comfy & Cool Amazon SANGTREE Cargo Jogger Pants $29 See On Amazon Cargo pants are trending again — you can thank the resurrection of all things early-aughts for that — and what feels more Y2K-cool than these? As comfortable as sweatpants but a lot cooler, these best-selling joggers come equipped with plenty of pockets and a drawstring waistband, and are sold in over 30 colors, including classic army green, beige corduroy, and a fun pale pink. Several Amazon reviewers have reported coming back for more pairs. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 39

30 A Chic Square-Neck Top That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Verdusa Square Neck Top $21 See On Amazon Though this cute square-neck top looks casual-chic when paired with blue jeans like in the picture, it could also easily be dressed up with a skirt or black trousers for dressier occasions. There’s something ‘90s-chic about its cut, but the design feels classic enough that it’ll never go out of style. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

31 These Best-Selling Leggings That Come In Lots Of Cool Prints Amazon Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Leggings $24 See On Amazon Leggings are simultaneously always trending and never not in style — so it’s always worth picking up a few new pairs to revamp your (likely worn-in) collection. These leggings are particularly popular on Amazon, with nearly 25,000 five-star ratings and thousands of rave reviews. Not only do they have pockets on the sides, but there’s also an extra hidden pocket in the waistband. They’re surprisingly high-quality given the price, and come in lots of trendy prints like marble, black leopard, and camo. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 36

32 A Comfy, Slouchy Top That’s Perfect For All Your Casual-Chic Ensembles Amazon BTFBM V Neck Ribbed Pullover $35 See On Amazon Meet your new favorite top. It’s perfectly slouchy and lived-in, and looks great with jeans and leggings for casual outings, with denim cutoffs in the summer, or with joggers for lounging at home. “This is perfectly oversized, so comfortable, and checks all my boxes. I am absolutely in love with this shirt, I can dress it up or down. I literally want one in every color,” raved one Amazon shopper. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

33 These Flowy Trousers That Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With Amazon Tronjori Wide Leg Trousers $34 See On Amazon It’s no surprise that these wide-leg pants are ridiculously popular on Amazon. They look way more expensive than they are — in fact, it’s hard to believe they cost less than $35 — and they come in almost every color imaginable. Pair them with anything from a figure-hugging bodysuit to a simple boxy tee — either way, the end result will be so chic. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 37

34 The Trendy Corset Top That’s All Over Instagram Amazon REORIA Square Neck Crop Tank Top $23 See On Amazon You may have seen this super-trendy corset top on Instagram by now (or, at least, a version of it). Its easy to see its appeal: The sultry style looks amazing on everyone, and it’ll instantly make even a simple jeans-and-sneakers combo look 10 times cooler. It’s versatile, too: You can dress it up for a night out with a mini skirt or leather leggings, or juxtapose it with a pair of baggy, menswear-inspired trousers (just throw on a blazer and you can get away with wearing it to the office). The best part, though? Because of the built-in wiring, you don’t even need to wear a bra. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

35 A Long, Flowy Cardigan That Looks Great With Any Outfit Amazon IN'VOLAND Duster $29 See On Amazon A long, flowing duster adds instant drama (and chicness) to any look, even when you’re in jeans and a white T-shirt, as seen on the model above. This one is a fan favorite on Amazon, with thousands of rave reviews and 30 pretty colors — from neutrals to pastels to brights — to choose from. It’s a great accompaniment for travel since it’s super lightweight and perfect for snuggling up in. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 30

36 The Comfy-Cool Jumpsuit That Comes In So Many Cute Colors Amazon Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit $25 See On Amazon If cozy-chic style is your vibe, you need this popular jumpsuit from Amazon Essentials. Super comfy and wildly versatile, it’s made of soft terry fleece that’ll keep you warm in the fall and winter, but because it’s sleeveless, it’s a great piece for the spring and summer, too. Plus, it can double as a pair of joggers; just throw on a chunky sweater or sweatshirt and nobody will realize that you’re wearing a jumpsuit underneath. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 26

37 The Essential Button-Down Shirt That Can Lean Both Classic & Trendy Amazon Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Button Down Poplin Shirt $25 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a selection of basic button-down shirts. Oversized versions are currently trending, so if you’re after an of-the-moment vibe, go up a size or two. At just $25, stocking up on this one is a no-brainer. The blue stripes pictured feel totally classic, but it also comes in other chic prints, and in a few solid colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available prints: 21

38 The Cult-Favorite Dress That’s Surprisingly Comfortable Amazon R.Vivimos Women's Tie Waist Sweater Dress $26 See On Amazon This sweater dress is a consistent best-seller on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a style that looks amazing on everyone, and it’s versatile enough to wear in at least three seasons. Plus, the material is on the thick and cozy side — perfect for pairing with tights and boots in the fall. One Amazon reviewer called it “[their] best clothing purchase from Amazon.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

39 An On-Trend Top That’s Great For Layering, But Makes A Statement On Its Own Amazon Verdusa Cut Out Tank Top $20 See On Amazon With its cool cut-out detail, this top feels perfectly on trend (and it undeniably has a fun, Y2K-inspired vibe). But it’s pretty versatile, too, as it would make. a great layering tank underneath a flannel shirt or sweater. Choose from a selection of trendy prints (like tiger and leopard), neon colors, and classic neutrals. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

40 The Quintessential Leopard Skirt That Belongs In Every Closet Amazon Pajamasea High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt $29 See On Amazon There’s a reason this silky leopard skirt has stood the test of time. Leopard print functions as a neutral, so you can wear it with anything — from a faded white band tee to a sleek black bodysuit to a chunky navy sweater — and the resulting look feels effortlessly chic. Plus, it’s comfortable and works in any season — just throw on some black tights when the weather gets cold. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

41 A Classic Flannel Shirt That Still Feels Modern Amazon SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Button Down Plaid Shirt $28 See On Amazon One can never have too many flannel shirts. The grunge-chic essential has made a serious comeback, but really, it’s not likely that it will ever go out of style. This one costs less than $30 and comes in dozens of prints in every colorway imaginable. Amazon reviewers have called it “the perfect transitional shirt” for fall weather, while others have pointed out that it’s the perfect weight — not too thin, not too thick. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

42 This Chic Sleeveless Turtleneck That Works For Any Occasion Amazon The Drop Karolina Sleeveless Rib Sweater $30 See On Amazon This is one of those great tops that you can wear to the office and to after-work drinks. It feels stylish, elegant, and just a touch sultry all at the same time. And despite it being sleeveless, it’s made of a thick, sweater-like material, so you can wear it under a blazer in the fall and winter without freezing. Choose from black, white, or a trendy hot pink. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 3

43 The Simple Black Mini Skirt That Celebs Are Obsessed With Amazon WDIRARA Split Hem Mini Skirt $30 See On Amazon The likes of Hailey Bieber have been seen sporting this retro black mini skirt, so there’s endless inspiration for how to style it in a modern way. On the same Amazon page, you’ll find over 40 different variations of the style, from double slits to faux leather to a croc-embossed material. It’s sold in lots of other fun prints and colors, too. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 41

44 A Super-Cozy, High-Quality Sweatshirt For Less Than $15 Amazon Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt $11 See On Amazon With over 35,000 five-star ratings, an $11 price tag, and made by a brand you can trust, it’s no wonder this sweatshirt is such a best-seller on Amazon. It’s classic, comfy, and the perfect topper for any casual look, whether you pair it with denim shorts, black leggings, or basic blue jeans. Considering how cheap it is, you may want to buy more than one. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

45 This Super-Popular Dress That You’ll Live In This Spring & Summer Amazon BTFBM Sleeveless Tank Dress $33 See On Amazon Another super-popular dress on Amazon, this one has achieved number-one best-seller status and over 20,000 perfect five-star ratings. It has a very Carrie Bradshaw-esque vibe when worn alone with high-heel sandals and a baguette bag, but you could wear it under a denim jacket or chunky sweater in the autumn, too. Take your pick among 36 colors in almost every conceivable shade. Available sizes: 36

Available colors: Small — X-Large

46 A Chic Halter Top That Comes In Dozens Of Unique Prints Amazon WDIRARA Halter Top $15 See On Amazon Like all things early aughts, halter tops are trending again. And at just $15, this one is a serious steal, making it a no-brainer purchase. It’s sold in an endless array of colors and prints, from neutrals and brights to prints like leopard, paisley, and several different florals. It even comes in versions accented with ruffles and lace. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors and prints: 50+

47 The Preppy Quilted Vest That’s Once Again Trending Amazon Fuinloth Quilted Vest $25 See On Amazon Give your look a preppy touch with this quilted vest. Vests are once again trendy, but this particular vest is classic enough that it’ll never go out of style (and it’s super functional, too). One Amazon reviewer wrote, “My go to for [a] chilly early morning walk or added underneath a coat for more warmth. Not too puffy, and convenient pockets.” Another commented, “[It’s] the perfect weight to throw on with a long sleeve shirt and do all my running around! I've been wearing it as just an extra layer over sweatshirts the past few days and it looks so cute! Super happy I got this!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

48 A Cute Tie-Dye Set That’ll Make Chilling At Home Feel Special Amazon Ekouaer Pajamas Set $19 See On Amazon When it comes to loungewear, matching tie-dye sets are here to stay. And at under $20, this one is a must, whether you reserve your matching sets for sleeping in or use them as your go-to WFH uniform. Plus, you can wear each of these pieces as seperates, too, so you’re technically getting several outfits out of one purchase. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 50+

49 This Simple Black Tank That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Amazon GOORY V Neck Tank Top $21 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a selection of casual-chic tank tops — so at just $21, why not add this one to your collection? Sure, it’s a great standalone piece with jeans for a casual night out, but it would also look so cute layered under a blazer for a day at the office, too. Take your pick among 29 different variations of the style, in both solid colors and bolder prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 29