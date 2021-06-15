Tracee Ellis Ross Loves This Iconic Jewelry Brand For A Sentimental Reason

While sporting a sleeveless black jumpsuit and a surplus of glittering rings and bangles, Tracee Ellis Ross brought a teacup to her lips and asked in a recent Instagram: “What’s the tea?” The black-ish star’s cheeky video is part of Tiffany & Co.’s new “Give Me the T” campaign and marks her first appearance as a representative for the luxury jewelry house. Joining Ross as Tiffany & Co.’s new brand ambassadors are fellow actor Anya Taylor-Joy and professional skier Eileen Gu. (Gu, who is 17 years old, will make her Olympic debut this February when she competes for China at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.)

Through a series of short vignettes and photographs shot by Mario Sorrenti, the latest Tiffany & Co. campaign centers on the letter T. The trio of women model pieces from Tiffany’s previous T1 jewelry collection — like a diamond-encrusted T1 choker that totals over 13 carats. In the Sorrenti-lensed campaign, Ross, Taylor-Joy, and Gu also showcased a selection of new offerings that debuted in honor of the “Give Me the T” campaign — including rose gold bracelets, T-shaped rings, and circular pendants made of 18k white gold.

For Ross, Tiffany & Co. has always remained one of her favorite brands, which made her position as an ambassador all the more special. “Growing up, I would often wander through the flagship store on Fifth Avenue [in New York City], imagining myself as a grown woman wearing the bold elegance of Tiffany's signature diamonds. All these years later, to be the face of this iconic brand and to represent the T1 collection is a dream come true,” said Ross in a press statement. “Shooting the campaign was a welcome moment of inspiration and glamour after the challenging year that we’ve all experienced.”

“When I have [Tiffany jewelry] on, I feel a unique blend of levitating and grounding forces. It both ignites my soul and steadies me. The graphic angles and clean lines of T1 make me feel fresh, modern, and powerful,” shared Ross. The actor goes on to reveal that she also feels inspired by the styling potential of the new T1 collection. “The pieces offer endless opportunities for self-expression, to reflect the mood you are in, or to put you in the mood you want to be in . . . the T, of course, holds a special place in my heart,” she said.

Like Ross, Taylor-Joy is also a long-time fan of Tiffany & Co.’s inventory of impressive jewels (she wore over $800,000 worth of jewelry from the legendary brand at the 2021 SAG Awards). In the same press release, Taylor-Joy confessed there were a few pieces from the new drop that already caught her eyes, and she’s figured out the best way to style them. “I love to stack the T rings, as my last name is Taylor-Joy. I can’t get enough,” shared the Queen’s Gambit actor. “I love jewelry that has symbolism in it. I love it to mean something to me. It doesn't necessarily have to mean anything to anybody else, but I like to look down at my fingers and have a story.”

To shop the new collection for yourself, head to tiffany.com or scroll ahead to browse a few TZR-approved selects. Whether you go for a stacked jewelry look à la Taylor-Joy, or invest in one statement piece, the new Tiffany & Co. collection offers high-end jewels that add a special sparkle to your jewelry box.

