These Wardrobe Tips Are For Anyone Dealing With Sensitive Skin

Creating a practical, trendy wardrobe that fits seasonal weather while staying true to your personal style is difficult enough. For fashion lovers with chronic skin conditions, though, those typical shopping struggles are compounded. Rummaging through racks for chic sweaters gets harder when you’re looking for fabrics that won’t trigger flares. Finding the perfect pair of jeans is even more frustrating when denim that won’t snag on hot spots is a priority. (You get the gist.) With enough on our plates as is, it can feel easier to give up on maximizing your wardrobe when sensitive-skin symptoms strike — but that doesn’t have to be the case.

If you’ve been having a hard time finding clothing that feels like you while keeping your skin comfortable, you’ve come to the right place. Ahead, dermatologists, stylists, and real atopic dermatitis patients share their best advice — not for covering up flares, but for letting your true style shine without sacrificing comfort.

Pay Attention to Fabrics

While it may feel instinctual to go for pieces that catch your eye first, for people with sensitive skin it’s often what your clothes are made of that really counts. “Clothing can aggravate eczema and sensitive skin through several mechanisms, primarily friction, heat, and sweat,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dawn Queen. “In some cases, patients can even have a sensitivity or allergy to certain fabric dyes or textile finishes. Rough fabrics can mechanically irritate the skin, while tight or poorly breathable clothing can trap heat and sweat, both common triggers for itching.”

As a result, patients with sensitive skin or eczema often have better luck with “soft, breathable, lightweight fabrics that minimize friction and irritation, especially during a flare-up,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick. “100% cotton is often recommended, as it tends to be gentle on the skin and helps reduce overheating, which can trigger itching and worsen eczema. Bamboo-derived fabrics, such as certain lyocell materials and silk, may also be comfortable options. However, it is important to consider how the fabric is processed and whether it contains any irritating dyes or finishes.”

In general, Queen and Garshick both recommend avoiding wool and other traditionally rough or scratchy fabrics, as well as certain synthetic materials, “particularly those that trap heat and sweat, as these can aggravate already sensitive skin,” Garshick says.

Get Creative With Silhouettes

While getting choosy with your fabrics can feel confining, fashion editor, stylist, and content creator Belle Bakst assures you can still show off your sense of style. “For those with extra sensitive skin, getting creative with dressing is still possible with looser fits,” she says. “The more breathable, the better. Try to stay away from any tight-fitting clothing, especially while skin is healing from any flares.” Billowy, oversized silhouettes are in right now (think balloon pants, boxy tees, and elevated athleisure wear), so a quick scroll through social media will bring up dozens of ideas for styling softer, airier shapes.

Consider Layers

Having sensitive skin doesn’t mean you have to avoid certain pieces altogether. You just need to know what to pair them with so your skin stays comfortable no matter your outfit. “I always recommend your base layer being something that your skin is comfortable with,” begins New York City-based fashion stylist Brielle Bellew. “For example, if sweaters are causing you to be itchy and uncomfortable, line the sweater with a long sleeve made of a fabric like 100% cotton that protects your skin first.”

Launder With Care

Once you’ve found what works for you, your next step is to pay attention to how you’re caring for your wardrobe essentials at home. “Laundry products containing fragrances or dyes are another culprit for sensitive skin symptoms that are often overlooked,” Queen explains. Bakst agrees, noting that she recommends fragrance-free, naturally-derived laundry detergents to minimize irritation. “Sometimes an allergy test can help rule out the exact trouble with detergents and fabrics,” Bakst adds.

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