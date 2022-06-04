These Cheap Clothes On Amazon Are Actually Super Stylish

As all the savviest modern shoppers know, Amazon has, over the past couple of years, become a treasure trove brimming with unique, affordably priced clothing you can’t get anywhere else. Sure, scouring the site can take a bit of time and effort, but if you have the patience, you’re guaranteed to stumble upon plenty of hidden gems from mainstream and indie designers alike. Case in point? These cheap clothes on Amazon that are actually super stylish. Some of them are timeless, others are on-trend, but what they all have in common is that they’re highly rated by shoppers (or come recommended by our very own editors), and cost less than $40.

Whether your aesthetic skews casual, classic, or trending to a T, you’ll find something (or, more likely, several things) that’ll fit seamlessly into your wardrobe — such is the beauty of Amazon, with its seemingly limitless and ever-replenishing stores of styles. From essential layering pieces to statement-making sun dresses to one-and-done jumpsuits, our team has done the work for you and surfaced the pieces that deserve a spot in any well-curated modern wardrobe.

Scroll on to shop the styles our shopping editors are currently lusting over — and which only seem expensive.

1 This Essential Racerback Tank That’s Worth Buying In Multiples Amazon Meladyan Racerback Tank Top $15 See On Amazon These cropped racerback tanks are so on-trend right now — influencers are pairing them with everything from sweats to trousers to oversized blazers — but it’s hard to imagine them ever going out of style. Comfy, versatile, and oh-so cheap, they’re definitely worth buying in multiples (black and white are essential, but brown, beige, and army green are all just as versatile). Available sizes: X-Small — Large

2 A Cute, Tie-Front Sundress That’s Sold In Dozens Of Unique Prints Amazon ECOWISH A-Line Midi Dress $34 See On Amazon Sun dresses, like this one, are the easiest, one-and-done outfits for summer. And considering that this A-line midi dress is sold in over 40 unique prints — from preppy gingham to several variations of floral — we wouldn’t blame you if you stocked your closet with a dozen (or two). A little bit sultry thanks to the tie-front detail, but mostly sweet, this dress will become your new go-to for all your spring and summer events. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 This Second-Skin Turtleneck That’s Both Trendy & Classic Amazon The Drop Phoebe Long Sleeve Turtleneck $20 See On Amazon Designed to fit like a second skin, this clingy turtleneck from The Drop is surprisingly versatile. Wear it solo in the spring and early fall, then use it as a layering piece all winter long — under a blazer, oversized sweater, or Oxford shirt, for just a few ideas (it’d also look cute with overalls). It’s sold in several neutral colors, but it also comes in few cool prints, like leopard and watercolor (both of which feel very on-trend). Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

4 A Pair Of Flowy, Wide-Leg Trousers For Less Than $35 Amazon Tronjori Wide Leg Trousers $34 See On Amazon How are these expensive-looking trousers less than $35? Both timeless and trendy, they’re essential for nailing the menswear-inspired dressing trend that’s so popular right now. You can pair them with an oversized blazer and the turtleneck above for an office-friendly outfit, then throw on a cropped racerback tank when you’re off duty. Choose from over 30 solid colors and prints, from neutrals and brights to florals, stripes, plaid, and more. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

5 This Fun Jumpsuit That’s So Perfect For Summer Amazon Acelitt Belted Short Jumpsuit $36 See On Amazon Another fuss-free summer outfit, this chic belted jumpsuit is bound to garner you so many compliments; nobody will believe you scored it for less than $40 on Amazon. Easy to dress up or down — it’s all about the shoes and accessories you pair it with — it’s sold in both sleeveless and short-sleeve versions. Since it’s available in so many colors, you may just want one of each. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A Pair Of Trendy Tie-Dye Shorts That Are Part Of A Matching Set Amazon The Drop Michaela Fleece Side Slit Short $30 See On Amazon These cute, fleece-lined shorts are perfect for lounging around at home — but pair them with the matching pullover and some sleek white sneakers, and you’ve got a stylish (but super-comfy) outfit for running errands and hanging with friends. If you become obsessed with the soft, cozy fabric (like our own editors are), you can also buy a pair of sweatpants and a hoodie from the collection, which are made of the same material. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

7 These Comfy Boyfriend Jeans That Come In Dozens Of Different Styles Amazon SweatyRocks Distressed Ankle Length Jeans $35 See On Amazon It’s hard to resist a pair of comfy, well-made jeans for less than $40. This particular pair is sold in over 35 unique styles, all featuring a different form of distressing (and some with frayed hems, as seen above), so it’s almost like getting to pick out a pair of custom jeans from Amazon. Take your pick from various shades of blue, black, and gray, all of which feature a baggy, “boyfriend” fit and high-rise waist. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 A Simple, Bodycon Dress That Serves Carrie Bradshaw Vibes Amazon MiiVoo Bodycon Tank Dress $21 See On Amazon This bodycon mini dress would make Carrie Bradshaw proud — especially if you pair it with a baguette bag and some Manolo Blahnik sandals. Basic in the best way, it’s made of 100% rayon and has ruched detailing on the lower half, which allows you to adjust the fit. When fall rolls around, style it with an oversized blazer and some classic black combat boots. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

9 These Comfy Shorts With An On-Trend “Paper Bag” Waist Amazon SweatyRocks Casual Shorts $20 See On Amazon With their paper bag waist, self-tie belt, and preppy striped print, these shorts feel a bit dressier than most (meaning you can dress them up for garden parties and dinners by the water in the summer). But they’re equally suited to everyday wear, whether you style them with a bodysuit, tank, or simple cropped tee. If you don’t love the particular pair pictured, note that they come in 20 other colorful striped styles. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10 A Clingy, Strappy Dress That’s Made Of Super-Soft Jersey Amazon Wild Meadow Knit Dress $30 See On Amazon Though this dress undoubtedly looks sultry, it’s actually one of the most comfortable pieces you could own — that’s thanks to the super-soft, stretchy jersey fabric from which it’s made. Adding to its alluring appeal is a low, open back with three thin straps going across, and a subtle side split. Choose from five solid colors, or go with the bold leopard print pictured. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

11 These Tailored Dress Pants That’ll Take You From Work To Date Night Amazon SweatyRocks High Waist Work Pants $25 See On Amazon When you see a pair of well-made, well-fitting dress pants for $25, you click ‘add to cart’ — it’s that simple. These come in over 40 unique styles, so you can stock your closet with a different pair for every day of the week. If you prefer plaid or houndstooth over plain black, never fear — these trousers come in lots of different colors and prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 A Ruffle-Lined Romper That Looks Like A Mini Dress Amazon Relipop V Neck Ruffle Romper $28 See On Amazon Though this looks like a mini dress, it’s actually a romper — which means it’s a lot better suited to windy days outside. Featuring trendy balloon sleeves, a plunging V-neckline, and layers of ruffles lining the hem, it’s a number-one best-seller on Amazon with over 10,000 five-star reviews. You’ll love the unique prints it comes in, which range from the minimalist navy plaid pictured to polka dots and florals. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 This Super-Soft Jersey Dress That’s Both Cute & Comfy Amazon Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Easy Printed Dress $23 See On Amazon Cute, comfy, and easy to dress up (just add heels) or down (with sneakers or combat boots), this strappy mini dress will become your new go-to on hot summer days when you don’t know what else to wear. It’s made of super-soft jersey with a smooth, stretchy feel, so you may be tempted to sleep in it, too. Choose from four casual-chic prints, like the star-flecked pattern pictured. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

14 The Classic Button-Down Shirt That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Amazon Essentials Button-Down Poplin Shirt $25 See On Amazon You can never have too many classic button-down shirts — they’re timeless, always look stylish, and can be worn so many different ways. This one is made of 100% cotton and comes in lots of preppy-chic prints, yet costs just $25 on Amazon. Wear it open over a bathing suit in the summer, tuck it into dress pants for a day at the office, or layer it under a sweater for just a few ideas. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 A Vacation-Ready Maxi Dress In A Fun Palm Leaf Print Amazon ALLEGRACE Wrap Maxi Dress $34 See On Amazon Need a dress for your next beach vacation? Look no further than this popular maxi dress from Allegrace. The palm leaf print is obviously perfect for tropical getaways, while the flowy split hem allows for plenty of airflow in the hot weather. Just add a straw bag and some strappy sandals, and you’re ready to go. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

16 The Best-Selling Bike Shorts With A Cult-Like Following Amazon BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts $24 See On Amazon With over 50,000 five-star ratings, these are the most popular bike shorts on Amazon. And at just under $25, they’re well worth adding to your closet, too — especially since they’re versatile enough to be dressed up (try pairing them with heels and an oversized Oxford shirt) or down for a workout. Made of nylon and spandex, which gives them a smooth, stretchy feel, they feature a high-rise waist, seamless front design, and a hidden inner pocket for your credit card, as well as two side pockets that are big enough for an iPhone. They come in two different lengths: 8 or 5 inches. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

17 A Soft, Flowy Maxi Dress That’s Casual, Yet Sophisticated Amazon Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress $27 See On Amazon Made of a jersey fabric so soft it feels almost silky, and featuring a loose, flowy fit, this dress is guaranteed to become the new MVP of your wardrobe. But with its empire waist and deep V-neckline, it’s stylish, too — the rare piece that’s just as fashion-forward as it is comfortable. It’ll become a favorite for pattering around the house and hosting at home, but it can be dressed up for nights out with the right accessories. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

18 A Breezy Mini Skirt That’s Sold In Dozens Of Unique Prints Amazon Relipop Mini Skater Skirt $23 See On Amazon Every closet could use a few, fun mini skirts. With over 25 unique prints to choose from and featuring a comfy drawstring waist, this one is perfect. Versatile enough to pair with just about any top — a cropped tee, a bodysuit, a button-down blouse, a bikini... — and casual and dressy footwear alike, this twirl-worthy skirt is bound to become one of your most-reached for bottoms. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 This Long Shirt Dress That Conveys Effortlessly Chic Style Amazon Sopliagon Maxi Shirt Dress $30 See On Amazon This extra-long shirt dress is the definition of effortless-chic. For a very Mary Kate and Ashley take on the look, style it with black slides, oversized sunglasses, and messy beach waves. You could also wear it as a duster over jeans, instead of as a dress — it’s quite a versatile piece. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 A Super-Comfy Pair Of Wide-Leg Overalls Amazon YESNO Wide Leg Overalls $26 See On Amazon On lazy days when you just can’t even, reach for these comfy, wide-leg overalls. But despite initial appearances, they can look extremely chic, too. Try pairing them with a black bandeau and layered gold jewelry, or a fitted T-shirt and strappy sandals. Made of 100% cotton, they’re best-sellers on Amazon with over 8,000 perfect five-star ratings. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

21 A Shoulder-Baring Mini Dress That’s Perfect For Warm-Weather Events Amazon ROSIANNA Off Shoulder Ruffle Mini Dress $32 See On Amazon Sultry, show-stopping, and just the right amount of revealing... meet your new favorite dress for parties, date nights, and evenings out with friends. Definitely pick it up in classic black, then grab another in one of the three bold colors in which it comes: green, yellow, and orange. Available sizes:

22 This Cool, Fitted Top With An Asymmetrical Neckline Amazon Romwe Off Shoulder Ribbed Knit Blouse $24 See On Amazon Going-out tops are back, baby — and this one is perfect. Even with a simple pair of jeans, it makes a statement — and shows off just a hint of skin. It’s made with 30% spandex to give it ample stretch, and features subtle ribbing on the fabric. Choose from dozens of colors and styles, including a velvet and short-sleeve version. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

23 A Matching 2-Piece Set In Your Choice Of Over 20 Pretty Prints Amazon Angashion Crop Top Maxi Skirt Set $38 See On Amazon For your next garden party or getaway with girlfriends, you need this crop top and maxi skirt set. Going to Italy? Pick up the lemon pattern pictured; headed to the Hamptons? The blue and white striped print will be perfect. There’s a print for every destination, and the set will look equally cute with sandals and a floppy hat as it will with heels and statement earrings. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 These Effortlessly Cool Corduroy Trousers You’ll Reach For Over Jeans Amazon NIMIN High Waisted Corduroy Pants $36 See On Amazon Sick of wearing jeans every day? Swap them out for this pair of high-waisted corduroy pants. The blue-gray shade pictured goes with everything (as do the six other neutral shades on offer), but the corduroy material will add some texture to your outfit. The slightly slouchy yet slim fit, and the menswear-inspired front pleats, are the definition of effortlessly cool. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 A Satin Slip Skirt With ’90s It-Girl Flair Amazon Verdusa Satin A Line Flared Midi Skirt $27 See On Amazon There’s a reason why It Girls have been wearing silk slip skirts since the ’90s — they’re one of the easiest ways to make your outfit look a little sultry and undeniably cool, whether you pair yours with a cropped tee and sneakers for a day running errands, or a cut-out top and barely-there sandals for a night out. Between the A-line silhouette, midi hemline, and high-waisted fit, this satin skirt is about as classic as it gets — and it looks and feels so much more luxe than its sub-$30 price tag would suggest. Take your pick among 12 pretty shades, from champagne to lavender to classic black. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 The Classic Wrap Dress With Endless Styling Possibilities Amazon Amazon Essentials Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress $39 See On Amazon This wrap dress is precisely the kind of piece you’ll rely on for that birthday, rehearsal dinner, fancy date night, or other upscale event you completely forgot about (and forgot to buy a dress for). Featuring a classic tie waist and cap sleeves, it’s made of a silky-soft fabric that drapes beautifully and feels so comfortable. It’s the perfect blank canvas for any accessories in your arsenal, so you can rewear it endlessly. At under $40, why not pick up a few colors? Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

27 A Pair Of Paper Bag Waist Pants That Look So Polished Amazon Hanna Nikole Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants $30 See On Amazon Meet your new favorite work pants. With a paper bag waist, side pockets, and a relaxed yet streamlined fit through the legs, these look so professional and put-together, without feeling stuffy (especially if you pair them with strappy sandals — the perfect office-to-cocktails look). Working from home? The moveable, breathable material basically feels like pajamas, but you’ll look a lot more polished. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

28 This Tiered Mini Dress You’ll Wear All Summer Long (& Beyond) Amazon MITILLY V Neck Button Down Dress $31 See On Amazon The question isn’t where you’ll wear this tiered, button-down mini dress, but where you won’t wear it. Working from home, running errands, grabbing a bite for lunch... this versatile piece can do it all, especially on the hottest summer days when you want to stay (and look) cool with minimal effort. Don’t put it away when the weather cools down, though — layer it over a fitted turtleneck and add some knee-high boots for a sweet, ’60s-inspired fall outfit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 A Strappy Bodysuit That’s Ideal For Going Out Amazon Verdusa Strappy Backless Bodysuit $19 See On Amazon Going-out tops have nothing on going-out bodysuits, and this one is basically made for bar- or club-hopping. This stunning piece features an open back intercepted by delicate straps in a complex criss-cross pattern, which continues all the way down to the hips. It does all the talking for you, so you can keep the rest of your outfit simple — just add a pair of jeans (go low-waisted to show off that strappy hip detail) and heels for a foolproof outfit formula. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 A Pair Of Comfy Leggings That Only *Look* Like Real Leather Pants Amazon SEASUM Faux Leather Leggings $24 See On Amazon Love the look of leather pants, but crave comfort? These faux-leather leggings are the fix. Not only are they stretchy and lined in a thin layer of velvety-soft fleece, but the PU coating, belt loops, and faux stitching create the illusion of “real” leather pants. Unsurprisingly, they’ve earned over 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and counting, not least because of that $24 price tag. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

31 This Strapless Jumpsuit That’s Both Comfy & Chic Amazon ZESICA Strapless Belted Jumpsuit $36 See On Amazon Whether you’re going out or staying in, this strapless jumpsuit is here for it. The flowy wide legs and comfy jersey material exude effortless ease, but the elasticated tie waist adds structure. The strapless style reveals just the right amount of skin, so you can wear this in more conservative settings in addition to casual ones. Sandals are the natural pairing with this summer-ready piece, but it looks unexpectedly cool (and more fall-appropriate) with some cowboy-inspired booties. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 A Cute Cropped Tank You’ll Wear For More Than Just Working Out Amazon Core 10 Knot Front Cropped Yoga Tank $22 See On Amazon This is technically a workout tank, but there’s no reason why you can’t wear it outside the gym, too. The cropped twist front looks amazing with a pair of high-waisted shorts, or even some wide-leg jeans for a casual dinner, particularly if you opt for classic black (though the robin’s egg blue shade pictured is so pretty). Meanwhile, the Pima cotton, modal, and elastane material keeps you cool and comfy, whether you’re running errands, working from home, or actually breaking a sweat in the gym. At just $22, you’ll want to pick this up in multiples. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

33 This Stunning Bodysuit With A Plunging Neckline Amazon Weigou Pleated Bodysuit $25 See On Amazon A best-of-both-worlds kind of piece, this combines the Regencycore romance of a puff-sleeved blouse with the comfort and convenience of a bodysuit (which means it tucks beautifully into any bottoms you pair with it). A ruched, cinched waist and ultra-low neckline up the vamp factor, while a thong bottom does away with unwanted panty lines. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

34 The Easy, Flowy Midi Skirt That Looks Good On Everyone Amazon EXLURA Midi Swing Skirt $32 See On Amazon A stretchy, smocked waistband and midi (or maxi, depending on your height) hemline make this swing skirt the kind of versatile piece that somehow looks good on everyone; and since it’s just about $32 on Amazon, you have nothing to lose by trying it out for yourself. It’s a year-round staple, to boot. Swap in a long-sleeve bodysuit and tall boots for your tank and slides, and voila: An easy, stylish cold-weather outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 A Lightweight Cropped Sweatshirt In A Bold Animal Print Amazon Wild Meadow Oversized Crop Lightweight Sweatshirt $21 See On Amazon There’s a time and a place for your beloved worn-in sweatshirt; but if you’re looking for a stylish upgrade, consider this adorable cropped sweatshirt from Wild Meadow. Bedecked in a vibrant yellow animal print, it’s a fun yet no less comfortable twist on a basic sweatshirt, while the slightly cropped hem and drop sleeves enhance its effortless feel. It’s made of a lightweight rayon-spandex material, so it’s easier to tuck into your jeans than heavy fleece. Not into yellow? You have four more prints to choose from, including animal prints in more subdued shades and a soft pink tie-dye. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

36 A Pair Of Linen Pants For Living Your Best Coastal Grandma Life Amazon Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant $30 See On Amazon Linen wide-leg pants are a paragon of the Coastal Grandmother aesthetic — but this pair costs just $30, so there’s no need to spend a lot to embody this expensive-looking trend. Made of a breathable, naturally rumpled linen-cotton blend with an elasticated drawstring waist, these are the ideal counterpart to a wide-brimmed hat, cashmere sweater, and bare feet for a stroll along the beach. Glass of Chardonnay (with plenty of ice cubes) recommended. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

37 The $17 Bodysuit You’ll Wear Multiple Times Per Week Amazon Milumia Fitted Tank Bodysuit $17 See On Amazon Basic in the best way, this racerback, thong-bottom bodysuit will quickly earn a spot in your weekly rotation. Pair it with a mini skirt for nighttime, slouchy sweats for lounging, bike shorts for yoga, a pair of sleek trousers for dinner... there’s truly no wrong way to wear it. Since it’s just $17, you’ll likely want to pick up at least two colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

38 A Minimalist Dress Made Of A Luxuriously Soft Jersey Fabric Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress $22 See On Amazon Whether you have a closet brimming with T-shirt dresses or you’re curating a new collection for the summer months ahead, this one is worth adding to your collection. The $22 price tag is only one feature to recommend it. More to love? The buttery-soft jersey material skims beautifully over your body, and the midi hemline is always a sophisticated choice — it’ll even make a pair of well-worn sneakers or minimalist flip-flops look impossibly chic. Take your pick among 11 low-key colors, like blue-gray, burnt orange, and charcoal. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

39 These Ponte Knit Leggings That Can Pass For “Real” Pants Amazon Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Skinny-Fit Zip Pants $33 See On Amazon Made of a durable yet forgiving ponte knit material that maintains its shape, these skinny pants are like a cross between leggings and trousers, so they’re ideal for the office or other occasions for which comfort and polish are both king. The wide waistband offers a touch of compression, and the twin zippers at the hipbones add a bit of edge. Choose among seven neutral shades, like charcoal (pictured) and Burgundy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

40 A Staple Racerback Tank Made Of A Substantial, Sweater-Like Material Amazon The Drop Fitted Cutaway Racer Tank $40 See On Amazon A pronounced cutaway silhouette and snug fit sets this racerback tank apart from the countless other tank tops in your wardrobe. Plus, it’s made of a sumptuous yet breathable knit material, so it reads more upscale than your typical cotton or ribbed tops. Another soon-to-be-hero piece, you’d do well to add a few colors to your cart — all six are beautiful and on-trend, including the ‘Ice Pink’ shade pictured. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

41 This Dopamine-Boosting Bodysuit With Dramatic Ruffle Sleeves Amazon Romwe Ruffle Sleeve Bodysuit $26 See On Amazon There is no better example of dopamine dressing than this bodysuit. Between the assortment of 20 vibrant shades and dramatic ruffle-accented sleeves that would surely make Lady Gaga proud, it’s impossible not to feel happy in this show-stopping piece. That it costs just $26 only adds to the joy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

42 A Fringe-Lined Cardigan That Complements All Your Summertime Activities Amazon SweatyRocks SweatyRocks Tassel Fringe Cover up $35 See On Amazon Heading to the beach this summer? Pack this wrap in your tote. Between the breathable, crepe-like material, roomy fit, and playful tassel detail, this versatile piece has all the trappings of an ideal swimsuit cover-up. Toss it on over a T-shirt and cutoffs for lunch, or a cute co-ord ensemble for a seaside dinner. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

43 This Sweet Little Mini Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon YOBECHO Ruffle Mini Dress $31 Amazon If you still can’t get enough of the nap dress trend (we can’t either), you’ll love this mini dress. The smocked bodice, sweetheart neckline, tiered hem, and ruffled cap sleeves harken to the nap dress’ prairie-inspired roots, but that adorable mini hemline is a departure from the style’s usual maxi or midi fits. However you classify it, there’s no denying how many compliments you’ll get on this sweet dress. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

44 A Classic White Tank Top Elevated With A Delicate Lace Trim Amazon BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Top $20 See On Amazon There’s always room in your closet for another tank top; and with its pretty lace trim, this $20 one feels a little more special than usual. It’s the perfect piece for wearing under a blazer to the office or out for dinner, but you can edge it up (and dress it down) with distressed denim or leather pants. You can’t go wrong with classic white, but you have 18 more shades to choose from, including neutrals, pastels, and playful brights. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

