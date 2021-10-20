Victoria Beckham has indisputably created a fashion empire. She launched her namesake brand in 2008 and, over the years, has collaborated with retailer giants like Reebok and Target. These partnerships allowed Beckham’s fans to shop her designs via a more accessible price point (for example, a Reebok x Victoria Beckham hoodie costs $180 while a style from her luxury brand retails for $490). To continue catering to her shoppers on a more affordable scale, Beckham collaborated with The Outnet on an exclusive collection. She even reached back into her design archives to revamp her signature silhouettes to craft one-of-a-kind garments.

The 24-piece lineup consists of form-fitting dresses, chunky knitwear, shirts, pants, and outerwear ranging from $315 to $1,110. The sizing runs from extra small to large for tops, 24 to 30 for bottoms, and extra small to extra large for outerwear. The pieces are also created in Beckham’s refined color palette of tobacco brown, military green, navy with pops of pink, mustard yellow, and cobalt blue.

In addition, this collection is unique in that Beckham repurposed fabrics from her prior designs to create new garments. “This collaboration was an opportunity for us to repurpose excess fabric in a new, exciting way,” said Victoria Beckham in a statement. “We’re always looking for ways in which we can be more responsible with our collections and creatively challenge ourselves. This collaboration with The Outnet allowed us to do both of those things. It’s a celebration of our past with a future-thinking approach.”

For those looking to revamp their fall and winter wardrobes, this collab contains the perfect blend of workwear and going-out staples. You can style a silky yellow dress with knee-high boots for an in-office outfit or slip into a bright yellow turtleneck top for a pop of color on your team Zoom calls. If you don’t feel like dressing up while leaving your house — aka you’re happy in tee and leggings — just throw on the double-breasted tweed trench. Exterior wise, it’ll make you look instantly polished and put together.

If you want to own one of Beckham’s thoughtfully created designs, now is your chance. Ahead, peruse through a few of the designer’s pieces from her collab with The Outnet.

