Frankly, refreshing your wardrobe with new pieces always feels good. There’s something so satisfying about clicking that “add to cart” button and knowing that brand-new clothes will arrive at your doorstep in just a few days. But what feels even better is when those clothes are comfortable and stylish, so you know you’ll actually have ample occasions to wear them. Because the days of being restricted for the sake of an outfit are long gone, embrace looking and feeling your absolute best with this list of the most comfortable, stylish clothes under $30 on Amazon. From easy breezy daytime dresses to soft and cozy basics, this editor-curated guide to the season’s best comfy-chic pieces has it all.

1 These Highly Rated Bike Shorts That Amazon Shoppers Absolutely Love Amazon BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts $20 See On Amazon With over 55,000 five-star ratings and thousands of rave reviews, it’s a no-brainer as to why these high-waisted biker shorts are among Amazon’s number-one best-sellers. Outfitted with sleek stitching, a thick, smoothing waistband with a hidden pocket, and two spacious pockets on either side, these bike shorts are a must for the everyday wardrobe. They’re made of a breathable, moisture-wicking poly-blend fabric that offers four-way stretch, so you can feel confident in them as you move. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 35

2 This Elevated Tank Top Made From A Sweater-Like Material Amazon The Drop Claire Double V-Neck Textured Rib Sweater Tank $30 See On Amazon ICYMI, Amazon’s in-house brand, The Drop, has some amazing closet-worthy pieces, like this ribbed V-neck tank top. Its sweater-like fabric offers an elegant twist on the basic tank and will instantly elevate any casual outfit. Sold in five colors, it features a deep V-neckline in the front and back and has a semi-loose silhouette. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 5

3 A Flowy Maxi Skirt That’s A Warm Weather Classic Amazon Ezcosplay Beach Maxi Skrit $26 See On Amazon Your warm-weather wardrobe needs this breezy maxi skirt. It’s lightweight and airy thanks to its breathable poly-cotton blend, making it a great option to wear on hotter days. Wear it as a cover-up with your bikini, or pair it with a cute tee or tank for a chic Greek island-inspired look. Plus, it has a stretchy elastic waistband, so it’s super comfortable, too. Available colors: 20

4 This Adorable Mini Dress That’s Oh-So Comfy Amazon Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress $19 See On Amazon If you’re after cute and easy dresses you can throw on, then this adorable printed mini dress deserves a spot in your cart. Made from an incredibly soft rayon and spandex blend, this pretty dress is super lightweight and has a good amount of stretch, so you won’t feel restricted. It’s designed with a flowy A-line skirt that glides with you as you move and keeps you cool on hot days. And considering it’s less than $20, it’ll be worth adding as many colors and patterns to your closet as your heart desires. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 22

5 A Boxy Cotton T-Shirt That’s An Everyday Staple Amazon The Drop Sydney Short-Sleeve Cropped Crewneck T-Shirt $20 See On Amazon If the classic T-shirt-and-jeans combination is your go-to uniform, you can never have enough quality tees in your closet. Consider stocking up on a few of these cropped, boxy tees made from 100% cotton. Its loose fit pairs so well with high-waisted denim and is the perfect everyday staple for any wardrobe. Snag this striped option (shown) for the ultimate Parisian look, or pick up a few solid neutrals to round out your collection of basics. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 12

6 This Soft Faux-Wrap Dress That’s Great For Everyday Occasions Amazon Amazon Essentials Cap-Sleeve Faux-Wrap Dress $21 See On Amazon Skip stressing about what to wear and reach for this faux-wrap dress instead. This dress has so much to love — from its A-line skirt to its beyond-soft rayon material, it will keep you super comfy all day long. And thanks to its faux-wrap detailing, you can enjoy the look without feeling constricted by the tie around your waist. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

7 These Ridiculously Soft Yoga Pants That Feel Like A Second Skin Amazon SATINA High Waisted Wide Leg Pants $19 See On Amazon It’s safe to say that flare leggings are the forever trend that’s here to stay. If you’ve been itching to hop on the style, now is your chance, and these under-$20 palazzo pants are the perfect pair to try out. They’re made from a smooth poly-spandex blend that mimics the feel of super-soft skin and offers a ton of stretch in all the right places. It features a thick, high waistband with hidden elastic so it won’t cut into you or feel restricted against your waist and hips. And with over 25,000 ratings and thousands of five-star reviews raving about how “comfortable” they are, it’s worth adding a pair to your cart. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

8 This Printed Cover Up That Makes A Bold Statement Piece Amazon Bsubseach Beach Cardigan $26 See On Amazon If your vibe screams main character energy, then a basic cover-up won’t cut it. Instead, consider adding this stunning printed cover-up to your wardrobe. It’s made from a breezy chiffon material, so it’s light enough to wear on those super-hot days by the beach, but it also looks cute with jeans and a tank top while out and about. And with over 40 prints and patterns on offer, you could find one for every bikini you own. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 42

9 This Pack Of Chunky Socks To Complete The Look On All Your Favorite Trends Amazon HUE Slouch Sock (3-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Clothes make the outfit, but accessories finish the look. Take all your favorite ‘fits to the next level with this pack of slouchy socks. From tenniscore to school girl-chic and everything in between, these cotton-blend socks will easily elevate your favorite outfit. Wear them with sneakers, loafers, and even heels for a unique fashion moment. Available colors: 3

10 This Padded Tank That Puts An Elevated Twist On A Basic Tee Amazon Meladyan Padded Sleeveless Tee $23 See On Amazon Once a trendy basic, now a forever wardrobe staple, this padded shoulder tee will instantly elevate any casual outfit to new heights. The broad shoulder pads create a unique silhouette and add a bit more je ne sais quoi to your look. This cotton-blend one has a pinched longline hem that makes it easy to tuck into anything and a classic crewneck collar perfect for layering with necklaces. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 10

11 This Vibrant Sleeveless Shirt Dress With A Chic Tie Belt Amazon Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Woven Shirt Dress $27 See On Amazon This 100% viscose sleeveless shirt dress is so easy to wear, you’ll always want to reach for it. It has a flowy hemline that stops right above the knee, a dainty tie belt that wraps around an elasticated waistline, and two roomy pockets on either side. This dress is so perfect to wear from day to night — wear it with your favorite sneakers or flats during the day, then switch to heels and swap out the belt for something a little more elevated for a chic nighttime moment. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

12 A Printed Strapless Romper For An Easy, Effortless Outfit Amazon ECOWISH Off Shoulder Romper $30 See On Amazon There’s nothing like achieving an amazing outfit with minimal effort, and this printed strapless romper will do that for you. The pretty paisley print against the flowy silhouette makes for a bold statement without doing too much. It’s made from 100% viscose and has a stretchy shirred bodice that’s comfortable around the waist. Style it with chunky sneakers or a cute pair of espadrilles for any daytime occasion. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

13 A Ribbed Scoop Neck Tank Thats The Ultimate Basic Amazon Artfish Ribbed Sleeveless Tank Top $20 See On Amazon Having quality basics is the foundation of a great wardrobe, and adding some of these ribbed scoopneck camis to your collection couldn’t hurt. Available in a cropped and longer version, this soft and stretchy rayon tank is a comfortable piece to wear when looking for something easy and simple to style. It also makes an excellent layering piece. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 36

14 This Silky Button-Up Shirt That Works For Any Occasion Amazon Hotouch Satin Button Down Blouse $29 See On Amazon If you’re contemplating investing in a new silk shirt, consider buying this silky satin button-down first. It comes in several pretty, vibrant colors, like the hot pink pictured, so you can test out which color works for you before committing to a real silk one. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 20

15 These Cotton Pull-On Pants That Are *So* Comfy Amazon ECUPPER Elastic Waist Cropped Trousers $28 See On Amazon These pull-on wide-leg trousers have all the comfort and functionality as your most-loved sweatpants but look just a little chicer. Designed with a stretchy elastic waistband, two side pockets, and a cropped hem, they offer an effortless and put-together look while still comfortable. They’re made with 100% cotton and have a light, airy texture that’s perfect for warm weather. Available sizes: 0-4 — 22

Available colors: 15

16 This Printed Tiered Dress With Roomy Pockets Amazon Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Tiered Fit and Flare Dress $26 See On Amazon Sorry, but your wardrobe is just screaming for this tired midi dress. Designed with a square neckline and a cinched empire waist that flares out to a tiered hem, this dress will have you feeling light and airy as you wear it. It’ll look so chic paired with a cropped denim jacket and any flat shoes. It’s comfy enough to wear lounging around the house, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

17 A Comfy-Chic Bralette With An Iconic Logo Amazon Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette $26 See On Amazon You can never have too many lounge-worthy basics, like this cute Calvin Klein bralette that can be worn under your clothes or on full display. It’s made with a soft, unlined cotton bodice with a stretchy logo-emblazoned band that’s beyond comfortable around your midsection. And for less than $30 each, you can pick up a handful of these — and the matching undies if you want to make a full set. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 17

18 This Trendy Pleated Set That Feels As Comfortable As PJs Amazon NUFIWI 2-Piece Flowy Pants Set $29 See On Amazon If you have a brunch date or a night out with your friends coming up on your calendar, this matching pleated set should definitely be your outfit of choice. Its soft and breathable material feels like a comfy pair of pajamas, but the micro pleats against the oversized silhouette make for a chic and easy outfit that you can wear practically anywhere. Style it with a cute pair of strappy heels and a micro bag for an effortless look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 35

19 The Loose Wide-Leg Jumpsuit That’ll Become Your New Go-To Amazon Dokotoo Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuits $32 See On Amazon This loose, wide-leg jumpsuit is a must-have for every WFH wardrobe. It’s the perfect one-and-done piece for any casual setting — go from working and lounging around the house to running errands and grabbing a bite to eat. It’s so easy to wear thanks to its loose silhouette that simply drapes over the body without clinging to it. It has dainty adjustable straps to help manipulate the neckline, so you can layer pretty lace bralettes underneath to peek through. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 41

20 This Oh-So Soft Maxi Dress With A Chic Empire Waist Amazon Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress $22 See On Amazon All dress lovers need this maxi tank dress in their lives. It’s made from a super-soft rayon fabric that’s comfortable to wear any time of year. It has wide straps, a pretty scoop neckline, and an elasticated empire waist silhouette that fits nicely on all body types. Plus, with over 3,000 five-star ratings and hundreds of great reviews raving about how “comfortable” and “perfect” the fit is — and an under $25 price tag — there’s no harm in trying it. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 9

21 A Pair of TikTok-Approved Pool Slides Amazon BRONAX Cloud Slippers $20 See On Amazon Everyone needs a pair of simple, comfortable shoes they can just slip on and head out the door with, and these TikTok-approved pillow slides by Bronax are it. With over 300 million views on the hashtag, over 25,000 five-star ratings, and voted one of Amazon’s number-one best sellers, these comfy slides offer a pillow-like foam sole almost 2 inches thick yet are super lightweight, so they won’t feel clunky while you wear them. Trust, these slides definitely deserve a spot in your footwear rotation. Available sizes: 4-5.5 — 12-13

Available colors: 16

22 This Silk-Blend Midi Skirt That Pairs So Well With A Basic Tee Amazon Keasmto High Waist Satin Midi Skirt $26 See On Amazon A silky smooth midi skirt, like this one, will be timeless in any closet. Like denim, this silk blend skirt pairs well with any simple top, from ribbed tanks to faded band tees, and instantly upgrade even the most casual outfits. Plus, considering how versatile it is, it can be a part of your workwear and everyday wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

23 An Oversized Graphic Tee To Rep Your Favorite City Amazon SOLY HUX Graphic Oversized Tee $24 See On Amazon Although the bold, form-fitting graphic tops from the early 2000s have retired, a simple oversized graphic tee, like this one, should be in every wardrobe. Since it has a clear and easy-to-read statement written across the front, it’s easy to wear this shirt without the graphics being overpowering. The oversized silhouette is so easy to style — tuck it into high-waisted denim or a sleek pair of leather pants, or go up a size for a bigger fit to wear over some bike shorts. Truly, the possibilities are endless with this shirt. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 59

24 This Chic Collared Tunic Made From Super-Soft Rayon Amazon Ekouaer Swimsuit Cover Up $29 See On Amazon Gear up for your next vacay with this incredibly soft, best-selling cover-up. Whether going to a resort or heading to your local pool, this light, breathable rayon tunic is the perfect thing to throw over your swimsuit, though it’ll look super cute tucked into jean shorts, too. Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded it a five-star rating. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

25 These Cuffed Yoga Joggers With A Cute Ruched Waistband Amazon DIBAOLONG Loose Joggers With Pockets $27 See On Amazon Upgrade your activewear collection with these cute cuffed yoga joggers. They’re made from a soft and breathable poly blend that offers four-way stretch, so you can move as freely as you want. They’re constructed with two side pockets and a thick elastic waistband that sits comfortably on your midriff, while the ruching offers a cute touch that definitely calls for a crop top. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

26 A Quality Cotton-Blend T-Shirt To Add To Your Collection Of Basics Amazon Levi's Perfect Crewneck Tee Shirt $28 See On Amazon Just like their denim jeans, Levi’s crew neck T-shirts are timeless and versatile. This short sleeve tee is made from a soft cotton-poly blend and offers a perfect fit that goes well with any bottom. The small Levi’s logo also makes for a nice and simple touch. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 28

27 This Ribbed Sweater Top With A Chic Mock Neck Amazon The Drop Karolina Sleeveless Rib Sweater $30 See On Amazon This ribbed mock neck sweater top is one of those pieces that you can keep in your wardrobe all year round. Since it’s sleeveless, it’s a nice top to wear during the warmer months, but still heavy enough to layer during the colder months. Go classic with black or white, or hop on the Barbiecore trend and try the fun hot pink. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 3

28 These Adorable Paperbag Waist Shorts That Come In A *Ton* Of Colors Amazon GRACE KARIN Tie Waist Casual Shorts $23 See On Amazon If you absolutely love something, you should buy it in multiples. And since these comfortable paper-bag waist shorts are less than $30 each, you could pick up all of your favorite colors and then some because you’re going to love these. Made from a smooth and lightweight viscose blend, these tie waist shorts hang effortlessly on your waist so they don’t feel restricting, and look so cute with all your basic tops and bodysuits tucked in. They’re available in 33 colors, patterns, and materials, including denim and faux leather for a more high-end look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 33

29 A Cotton-Blend Shirt Dress That’s Super Versatile Amazon Sopliagon Shirt Dress $30 See On Amazon This cotton-blend maxi shirt dress is so versatile — style it by itself with a chic belt and boots during the fall and winter seasons, or wear it as a lightweight duster over a cute tank during the warmer months. Sold in over 20 colors, it pairs well with any footwear, and has a very effortlessly chic vibe. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

30 A Satin Cowl Neck Top That Looks Fab With Any Bottoms Amazon Miqieer Satin Tank $20 See On Amazon No matter your style or aesthetic, your wardrobe can definitely benefit from having a silky satin cowl neck top like this one. Its smooth and shiny material pairs well with almost any type of bottom, from ripped denim to textured faux leather. It’s an easy and comfortable top to take you from the office to the bar and even to a special occasion. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 44

31 These Comfy Pleated Palazzo Pants That Look Like Trousers Amazon NRTHYE Palazzo Long Pants $28 See On Amazon After purchasing these wide-leg Palazzo pants, you might never want to wear your work trousers into the office again. They’re made from a soft and breathable poly-spandex blend and have a thick elastic waistband that feels like your favorite sweats, but thanks to the simple pleats down the leg, they look like any classic pair of slacks. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 20

32 A Set Of Stretchy Tanks For Layering, Workouts, & Beyond Amazon ODODOS Rib-Knit Camisole Crop Tank (3-Pack) $29 See On Amazon You could build an entire wardrobe with a handful of these ribbed seamless tank sets. They feel buttery-soft and offer amazing four-way stretch, so you don’t have to wear a bra with them if you don’t want to. They come in many closet staple colors, like this taupe neutral set and a variety of pretty pastels. Available sizes: X-Small-Small — X-Large-XX-Large

Available colors: 66

33 A Striped Short Sleeve Button Down Thats A Summer Staple Amazon HOTAPEI Button Down Shirt $29 See On Amazon Adorned in light blue and white stripes, this short sleeve button-down is a forever classic for any warm-weather wardrobe. It’s one of the more versatile tops you can own, as it can look dressy with white jeans and heels or act as a coverup over your bikini. “I really like how this shirt fits. It’s supposed to be loose and relaxed and it exactly that. The material is comfortable, soft, and not heavy at all. I love how the sleeves come past where a normal short sleeve shirt would land,” commented one Amazon reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

34 This Seamless Active Onsie That Costs Less Than $15 Amazon OQQ Yoga Romper $11 See On Amazon Activewear rompers, like this one, are all the rage right now, and if you’ve been thinking about trying out the trend, this is the one you need. It’s made from a soft, breathable, moisture-wicking nylon blend, and has removable padded bra inserts and adjustable spaghetti straps. And since it’s less than $15, you can stock up on all the colors if your heart desires. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 12

35 These Cotton Capri Leggings That Have Over 20,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Capri Legging $13 See On Amazon Like T-shirts, tanks, and bralettes, you can never have too many leggings. These cotton blend capri leggings are beyond loved by Amazon shoppers and have over 14,000 and counting five-star ratings. What makes them so popular? They’re super comfy, stretchy, and basic in the absolute best way. Plus, they cost less than $15 a pop. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 12

36 A Ribbed Long Sleeve Henly To Wear Any Time Of Year Amazon GAP Ribbed Long Sleeve Henley Top $23 See On Amazon ICYMI, Amazon also sells quality pieces from the GAP now. So you can stock up on this ribbed long-sleeved henley that’ll benefit your wardrobe any time of year and get it within two days if you have Prime. It comes in some great colors, too, like the vibrant green pictured. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

37 This Comfy Jumpsuit That Epitomizes Casual-Chic Style Amazon Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit $40 See On Amazon For your next trip, pick up this terry fleece jumpsuit to wear on your journey. It’s so lightweight that it won’t bog you down as you move through the terminal, but it’s also cozy enough to keep you warm. It features a loose-fitting tank on top with a drawstring elasticated waistband that cinches but doesn’t pinch, as well as two slim-fitting cuffed joggers with two side pockets to hold everything you need. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 16

38 A Padded Bra Top That’ll Take You Beyond Your Workout Amazon Gym People Longline Sports Bra $23 See On Amazon Whether you like to participate in intense workouts or just wear cute gym ‘fits to run errands, you could definitely use this active bra top. It’s made of a moisture-wicking nylon blend material that’s perfect for the gym, but thanks to its complimenting V-neckline and padded inserts, it’s cute enough to wear out about afterward. And with a solid 4.4-star rating and tons of rave reviews, this Amazon best-seller is worth stocking up on. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 25

39 This Soft Maxi T-Shirt Dress That’s A Casual Favorite Amongst Shoppers Amazon Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress $25 See On Amazon With a 4.3-star rating and hundreds of five-star reviews sharing how “soft” and “comfortable” this maxi T-shirt dress is, it’s fair to say it’s definitely a winner. It has all the snug and comfy feels of your favorite tee, just extended much longer. It’s the perfect thing to lounge around in, and when dressed up a bit, you’ll have a cute and casual look that requires zero fuss. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

40 A Matching Lounge Short Set For An Easy WFH Uniform Amazon Lingswallow Lounge Tank & Shorts Set $27 See On Amazon If you have the luxury to call your home your office, then chances are you could benefit from some cute matching loungewear, like this ribbed set. It comprises a cropped tank and matching drawstring shorts that can be worn together or separately. Just add some hoop earrings, ankle socks, sneakers, and a baseball cap, and you’ve got a comfy on-trend look for running around town. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

41 This Crinkle Button Up Blouse You Can Wear Anywhere, With Anything Amazon Astylish Button-Down Blouse $29 See On Amazon Swap out your regular button-up blouse for this lightweight crinkle button-down shirt instead. It’s super light and airy, making it a great piece for your warm-weather wardrobe, and super versatile, too. Wear it with a pair of linen slacks for the office, or layer it over a sundress when you’re out and about. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

42 A Terry Fleece Romper For All Your Casual Outdoor Functions Amazon Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Romper $27 See On Amazon If you haven’t noticed, Amazon Essentials makes some of the best basics out there — at some of the best prices. This terry fleece romper is just one of the high-quality jumpsuits they offer. This one features a tank on top with loose swing shorts at the bottom, so you won’t feel tight or restricted in this one-piece outfit. It’d look super cute with a denim short and sneakers for a casual-chic errands outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

43 A High Neck Loose Sweater Top That Looks Great With Anything Amazon SySea Summer Loose Knit Shirts $29 See On Amazon Show a little shoulder with this cute knit sweater top. It’s an easy and comfortable top to wear if you want to show your arms and nothing else. It drapes effortlessly on the body and looks so great over a pair of leggings or tucked into a pair of denim jeans. The thick, substantial material means you can wear it in the fall and winter, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

44 These Tie-Dye Cotton Shorts That’re A Loungewear Staple Amazon The Drop Fleece Shorts $30 See On Amazon Every cozy closet needs a cute and comfy pair of lounge shorts, like these drawstring tie-dye ones. Brought to you by The Drop, these cotton blend shorts have an elastic waistband, two side pockets, and a cutoff hem that helps solidify their look. Love a good co-ord set? Keep scrolling to discover the matching sweatshirt. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 5

45 A Tie-Dye Crewneck To Match Amazon The Drop Caroline Raglan Long-Sleeve Fleece Sweatshirt $20 See On Amazon And, of course, you have to snag the matching tie-dye sweatshirt to complete the set, though both pieces look great as separates, too. This raglan long-sleeve top is made from the same cotton blend as the shorts and has a more boxy fit for a vintage-style look. It’s incredibly comfy and soft, especially after a few washes. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 8

46 These Trendy & Practical Cargo Pants With UPF 50+ Amazon Libin Cargo Joggers $28 See On Amazon Cargo pants have been popping up all over the runways and on celebs like Hailey Bieber, and these comfy joggers are a great way to channel the look. The lightweight, water-resistant fabric is breezy enough to wear year-round and the UPF 50+ sun protection is a much-appreciated touch. Style them with a simple fitted tee and fresh white sneakers for a cool, sporty-chic look. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 16

47 A Midi Satin Slip Dress To Have For Any Special Occasion Amazon xxxiticat Satin Midi Dress $23 See On Amazon Going out and buying a new outfit any and every time you have an event come up can be pretty overwhelming. Instead of doing that, it would be so much easier to have a couple of these satin slip dresses on hand. They come in many pretty hues appropriate for all occasions, from dinners and weddings to galas and more. It features a chic cowl neckline and a subtle slit at the hem that add a slightly sultry touch, but the overall look is very classic and elegant. Buying a handful of these will save you so much time and headache. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

48 These Buckle Strap Sandals That’s Perfect For Your Next Vacay Amazon FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Buckle Sandals $20 See On Amazon These buckle slides are so trendy right now — on Amazon alone, they’ve garnered over 35,000 five-star ratings and number-one best-seller status. They offer ample cushioning and are waterproof, so they make a great beach or travel shoe. And they come in so many cute colors and patterns, from the cool tiger print (pictured) to lime green, it’ll be hard to pick just one. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 54

49 These Drawstring Shorts Made From A Breezy Linen Blend Amazon Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Blend Short $22 See On Amazon It’s safe to say that linen is a warm-weather hero for fabrics. These 5-inch drawstring shorts will be a saving grace when the weather reaches unbearable temperatures. Made from a linen-cotton blend, these bottoms are soft, light, and airy — everything you’d want in your summer wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 14

50 This Pull-On Maxi That’s Comfortable Enough To Sleep In Amazon Zenana Loose T-Shirt Maxi Dress $28 See On Amazon Its maxi length gives it plenty of polish, but the jersey material of this T-shirt dress is so soft, shoppers are using it as a sleep or lounge dress, too. Add side pockets and a dozen color choices from neutral to bold, and you have a hero piece you can wear all year long. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

51 A Classic Ribbed Tank In Over 20 Colors Amazon MISSACTIVER Women Basic Sleeveless Crop Top $16 See On Amazon Ribbed jersey is having a moment, and this versatile cotton tank makes it so easy to incorporate into your wardrobe. More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with one writing: “They are the perfect length - not too cropped, not too long” and they aren’t “thin or see through at all.” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 19

52 This Versatile Dress That’s Elevated By Ruched Detailing Amazon Zeagoo Ruched Bodycon Dress $26 See On Amazon Pair it with heels for a fancy dinner or white kicks while you run errands. Any way you style it, this ultra-stretchy ruched dress will make a comfy sidekick. No wonder Amazon shoppers have been wearing it everywhere from work to brunch. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

53 Some Trendy Cargo Pants With A Stylish Slouch Amazon AOWKULAE Casual Cargo Joggers $23 See On Amazon Opt for a more dramatic take on the cargo trend with these slouchy joggers. They come in your classic beige and khaki tones, but if you’re looking for a Instagram moment, bright yellow or red might just have you feeling like a street style star. Available sizes: 6-7 Years — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

54 A Classic Sweater That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Amazon Essentials V-Neck Sweater $23 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a V-neck sweater. Pick up this cotton-blend sweater in a neutral shade or Breton stripes to complete your vacation wardrobe, or go with Barbie pink or vibrant red for a closet update that’ll never go out of style. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 34

55 This Shawl You’ll Want To Keep In Your Bag For When The Mercury Drops Amazon RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl $17 See On Amazon Few things are as effortlessly chic as wrapping yourself in a shawl. One Amazon shopper reported that this pashmina “traveled well in my suitcase and didn’t get wrinkled,” making it a great piece to keep in your bag for when the sun goes down or the AC is on full blast. Available colors: 32

56 The T-Shirt You’ll Wear For Years, With Everything Amazon Hanes Perfect-T $8 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much cooler than a well-worn crewneck tee. Start working on yours with this 100% cotton one from heritage brand Hanes that’ll only get better with each wash. Order your usual size for a classic silhouette, or size up for the ultimate cool girl slouch. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 19

57 Some Shiny (Or Matte) Ballet Flats With Plenty Of Padding Amazon Amazon Essentials Pointed Toe Flats $21 See On Amazon Flats are back, but you don’t have to drop a ton of cash to get the look. This point-toe style comes in both matte suede-like and shiny finishes, all with a padded insole with extra heel cushioning for comfort. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (including wide sizes)

Available colors: 19

58 These Cozy Fleece Joggers That’ll Upgrade Your Sweats Drawer Amazon Amazon Essentials Terry Fleece Joggers $21 See On Amazon Thanks to the slightly tapered silhouette, these fleece joggers are way more stylish than your average pair of sweatpants. The cotton-poly blend comes in tons of colors and is “comfier than my pj's,” according to one Amazon fan. No wonder they have racked up more than 20,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 19