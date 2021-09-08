Soon, You Can Shop New Off-White Merch Directly On Instagram

September signals the re-emergence of the fashion industry, at least where events are concerned. New York Fashion Week is well underway, the Emmys are coming up, and part one of the Met Gala is on Sept. 13. The theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and it will be boundary-breaking both in terms of fashion and in its societal impact. To tap into this renewed energy and spirit in celebrating designers and their creations, The Met and Instagram planned a shopping experience with designers.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art teamed up with Vogue, which throws the Met Gala, and Instagram Live for an online collaboration that will allow Insta users to buy limited-edition designs from several American designers. The interactive shopping experience kicks off with a capsule collection by designer Virgil Abloh for his label Off-White and will be unveiled on Friday, Sept. 10, at 11:45 am EST in an Instagram Live on Vogue’s account. The Instagram Live will be hosted by Eva Chen, vice president of fashion and shopping at Instagram, and will include a slew of surprise celebrity guests who’ll help reveal the unique designs.

In a press release from the museum, the institute teased the Off-White designs, which include hoodies, baseball hats, and a new iteration of Off-White’s iconic Jitney Bag.

Other American fashion designers participating in The Met’s virtual shopping experience include Aurora James of Brother Vellies, Christopher John Rogers of his eponymous brand, Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada, and Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss. The designer capsule collections will drop monthly until April 2022, and all pieces will be sold exclusively on @themetstore, followed by a release on store.metmuseum.org.

“Launching this unique virtual shopping experience, in partnership with The Met Store and Instagram, is especially meaningful as the American fashion community returns to New York City for Fashion Week and The Met Gala,” said Willow Lindley, Vogue’s accessories and product collaborations director, in a statement.

Meanwhile, Chen went on to elaborate how shopping via Instagram Live represents the future of the industry. “We hope to spark global conversations about what fashion in America means today and tomorrow, and we’re proud to support these designers who are pushing culture forward and shaping the industry,” Chen said in the press release. Be sure to bookmark this post, as it will be updated accordingly with more info and products to shop once the limited-edition designs are available.