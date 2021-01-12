These Spring 2021 Bag Trends Are Already Taking Off

Investing in a reliable bag is one thing, but finding a trendy style that's still on par with the other pieces in your lineup is another. So, before deciding on one of the emerging bag trends of 2021 from the runways, it's worth taking stock of which of-the-moment styles actually makes sense for your personal aesthetic. Not only do you want to get your money's worth, you also want to make sure you're filling a space that's missing in your current collection. The good news is that there are a number of key trends to choose from, pretty much guaranteeing that you'll find something that works for you.

If you're not sure where to start, editorial stylist Christine Nicholson suggests leaning on your own intuition to sift through the latest trends. "A good investment bag should make you look and feel your best", she tells TZR. On the Spring/Summer 2021 runways there were plenty of eye-catching options like crocheted Bottega Veneta clutches, but practicality was also on-trend, as seen in the oversize bags at Proenza Schouler and Givenchy.

"As a stylist my work requires me to be mobile and hands-free without any unnecessary weight", she explains of her own top choice. "This season, I’m focused on products and brands that consider functionality, quality, comfort and style. Currently, I love Aesther Ekme’s 'Demi Lune' and 'Lune' shopper bags for [their] smart tote bag-esque look and quality."

Ready to find the bag trend for you? Start by mapping out what it is you're missing: a colorful showstopper, or perhaps something more versatile for your quickly-shifting lifestyle. Find a list of the soon-to-take-off runway trends to get a start on right this instant.

2021's Emerging Bag Trends: Banana Crossbody

Courtesy Burberry

If you're a fan of the half moon-shaped bags from seasons past, then you'll love the trend's 2021 update just as much. Bags designed with a 3D banana shape are having a moment both on and off the runway, with Burberry's archival Olympia design leading the pack. Newcomer, Dooz NYC is offering its own iteration in an assortment of Zodiac designs, meant to be worn across the body in a sling-like fashion.

2021's Emerging Bag Trends: Everyday Clutch

Courtesy Bottega Veneta

The clutch made quite the unexpected comeback in 2020. Taking the vintage-inspired silhouette to the next level for the new season, fashion world favorite Bottega Veneta has mastered a more modern interpretation of the classic. Meanwhile for 2021, Miu Miu played with ladylike silhouettes on the runway, adding a small gold chain for convenience. Regardless of your preference in bag sizes, they come in an array of options for just about any occasion.

2021's Emerging Bag Trends: Neon Hues

Courtesy Valentino

If your lineup is missing a pop of color, integrating the neon trend from the runways into your wardrobe is an easy way to fill the gap. Valentino's take for Spring/Summer 2021 is a bit more subtle — with vibrant candy shades of pink and yellow at the forefront. One foolproof way to pull off the standout trend is to pare it back with neutral separates to prevent the look from clashing.

2021's Emerging Bag Trends: Pocketed Designs

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A lot has changed in 2020 as far as one's lifestyle is concerned, which in some cases calls for accessories that prioritize the practical. Lucky for you, Jacquemus is one of the many brands designing multifaceted bags that are perfectly suited for days you want to run errands, sans purse, but need a place to store your essentials.

2021's Emerging Bag Trends: Oversized Weekender Tote

Courtesy Givenchy

Functionality is a top priority now more than ever and the proof is in the surge in sizable totes and carryalls by brands of all sizes. Givenchy and Khaite blew up proportions for Spring, but you don't have to go unreasonably oversized. Consider a carry-all a practical investment for a year ahead when it's hard to know exactly what your plans will be.