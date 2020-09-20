Everyone knows that Amazon is a great place to buy household essentials, but as the savviest shoppers have caught onto, it's just as good for stocking up on fashion staples, too — namely socks, bras, and underwear. To make this endeavor even easier for you, you'll find a selection of the best women's underwear on Amazon ahead. While they vary in terms of style, they're all comfortable, made of quality materials, and beloved by hundreds, or even thousands, of Amazon shoppers (as well as The Zoe Report editors alike).

When it comes down to it, finding the best underwear for any lifestyle is all about balancing three key factors: comfort, style, and value. For example, while comfort is always a plus, many of us are willing to sacrifice some features in the name of style and sultry appeal, at least for special occasions. On the other hand, if you’re buying undies for working out or lounging around the house, comfort is far more likely to be your priority. And, of course, value is always a factor — while it’s fun to splurge on luxurious designer lingerie here and there, for everyday undies, affordable multipacks tend to make more sense.

Regardless of what type of underwear best suits your needs, you’re more than likely to find what you’re looking for here. Whether you’re in the market for an Italian-made G-string or a cheap multipack of cotton bikinis, this edit truly has something for everyone. Ready to refresh your lingerie drawer? Then just keep reading.

1 The Best Basic Cotton Underwear Amazon Iris & Lilly Cotton Underwear (5-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Iris & Lilly has quickly become the go-to brand for comfortable, high-quality underwear at a fair price. Though the brand makes plenty of great underwear, these cotton panties are basic in the best way: They have a classic, low-rise fit with a pretty scalloped trim, they’re made of 95% cotton to keep them breathable and soft, and they show off just a hint of cheekiness in the back. In other words, they’re likely to become your new everyday go-tos. And at just $17 for a pack of five, they’re a pretty amazing value. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8 Buyer review: “These are the perfect underwear! Light, comfy, while also still being a little sexy. Love the cut and the feel. I have ordered 3 times now and these have replaced all my other underwear. I will continue to buy these. Love them!”

2 These Laser-Cut Thongs That Are Completely Invisible Under Clothes Amazon Wealurre Microfiber Low Rise No Show Thong Pantie (6-Pack) $20 See On Amazon If you hate the look of panty lines, pick up these laser-cut thongs ASAP. Made of smooth, soft microfiber with a completely seamless construction, they hug your body closely but not tightly, so they’re completely invisible underneath clothes — and a lot more comfortable than they look. You get to choose from three-packs or six-packs comprising different colors and prints, from the neutral assortment pictured to floral and leopard. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: assorted Buyer review: “These are exactly what a no show / invisible thong panty should be. They fit as expected and are made out of silky, soft material. They are true no show ever under leggings, and they stay up without digging into your hips to do so. And, they’re truly tagless, which makes them all the more comfortable. Love, love, love...will definitely buy again...”

3 The Iconic Calvin Klein Briefs That Have Stood The Test Of Time Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Thong Panty $15 See On Amazon Calvin Klein's Modern Cotton thong has been a cool-girl staple for decades — and it's not hard to see why. Made of a silky-smooth blend of cotton, modal, and elastane, the simple panty is not only the pinnacle of effortless, sultry appeal, but also feels luxuriously comfortable against bare skin. Plus, the iconic logo-stamped waistband looks so chic peeking out from under low-rise boyfriend jeans or sweats. Not into thongs? It also comes in a bikini version. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 36 Buyer review: “These are my go-to thongs because they’re extremely soft and comfortable. The soft, flexible band is the best part that makes them so comfortable! Product fits true to size, so ordering what you normally would be should work!”

4 The Cheap Multipack Of Cotton Thongs That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Amazon ELACUCOS Breathable Cotton Thongs (6-Pack) $10 See On Amazon If you're looking for comfy cotton thongs at a more affordable price point, this best-selling multipack couldn't be more perfect. Amazon reviewers can't seem to stop raving about them, noting how the cotton-spandex blend they're made with feels super stretchy and breathable, and the high-leg cut doesn't ride up or dig in at the hips. "These are the best, most comfortable underwear I've ever gotten in my entire life," one reviewer wrote, adding, "From the beautiful zipper bag in which these were carefully packed, to the luxurious feel of the cloth, I was so happy to finally have found such a quality item." Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: assorted Buyer review: “These are the best, most comfortable underwear I've ever gotten in my entire life. The fabric is thick, soft, and barely noticeable when worn. I could tell from the moment these arrived that they were perfect. From the beautiful zipper bag in which these were carefully packed, to the luxurious feel of the cloth, I was so happy to finally have found such a quality item. [...] Super happy and extremely impressed!”

5 These Luxurious French-Cut Briefs That Are Totally Worth Splurging On Amazon Natori Bliss Cotton French-Cut Bikini Briefs $15 See On Amazon Aptly named "Bliss," these French-cut briefs by luxe lingerie brand Natori are truly a treat to wear. Made of luxurious pima cotton blended with spandex, they feel buttery-soft and just the right amount of stretchy. More generally, high-rise, French-cut panties are definitely the coolest underwear trend of the moment — another reason worth picking up a pair like these. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45 Buyer review: “It is difficult to find this style in other brands any more so this is a great fit and choice. The coverage is right, the material has stretch but is soft, and the higher cut on the legs compliments the figure. I chose a size larger for more coverage in back and less lines...perfect! Paying a little more for quality is always worth it.” Editor's note: For more sexy cotton underwear, our friends at Bustle have plenty of other options. And if you want to buy the Natori French-cut panties in other colors, they’re sold in packs of three, here.

6 These Lacy Cotton Thongs That Are Both Pretty & Practical Amazon Iris & Lilly Women's Cotton Thong Panty (5-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Sometimes, you want to wear something pretty underneath your clothes, even if nobody will be seeing it but you. These lace-trimmed cotton thongs are perfect, since they feel a bit more special than a basic panty, yet still hold their own when it comes to comfort and value. Reviewers, for their part, are certainly sold — of the nearly 5,000 shoppers who left feedback after trying them, a full 88% left a positive rating, resulting in an impressive overall average of 4.5 stars. If you're not into thongs, it's worth checking out the hipster version, which is almost as popular among Amazon reviewers. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5 Buyer review: “I've spent pretty much my entire adult life searching for the perfect panties. Finally, the search is over. This brand checks all of my boxes. Zero irritation because they are cotton. Just as sexy as they are comfortable. Perfect sizing. Affordable. Stop reading and add them to cart already!”

7 The Cult-Favorite Lace Thong That's Surprisingly Comfortable Amazon Hanky Panky Signature Lace Original Rise Thong $22 See On Amazon You may not think of a lace thong as super comfortable, but Hanky Panky's definitely is — so much so, in fact, that's it's universally known as "The World's Most Comfortable Thong." While it's advertised as one size, it does actually comes in two sizes; the larger option is just sold on a separate page. "I want to throw away all my other panties and just wear these from now on," one person wrote. Available sizes: one size (fits sizes 4-14); for sizes 14-24, click here

Available colors: 70+ Buyer review: “The one and only thong I will ever wear! You don't even feel that you have underwear on and that says a lot for a thong. Worn them for years.” Editor's note: You can find more of the most comfortable thongs here.

8 A Multipack Of High-Cut Panties That Feel Super Silky & Soft Amazon Arabella Women's Plus Size Hi-Cut Lace Back Panty (3-Pack) $4 See On Amazon From their vintage-inspired look to their high-cut silhouette, everything about these lace-trimmed panties will make you feel like a total bombshell. Silky and romantic, they're designed with a generous swath of dainty lace beneath the back waistband, smaller touches of lace at the hips, and a tiny bow in the front to complete the look. Available sizes: Small — 3X Plus

Available colors: assorted Buyer review: “Great quality fabric and stitching. [It’s] incredibly rare to find a "sexy" pair of panties with satin and lace that feel luxurious and barely there. Sexy panties usually feel like coarse sand paper or super binding on the thighs and tummy. But these are amazing and a pleasure to wear all day.”

9 These Microfiber Hipsters From Rihanna’s Best-Selling Lingerie Brand Amazon Savage X Fenty Microfiber Hipsters $17 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a basic pair of briefs you can wear under all your clothes, look no further. These hipster panties from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line sit just below your waist for a comfortable fit, and they’re made with super-smooth microfiber, while a cotton gusset enhances their breathability. The other nice thing about these panties is that they come in various shades of nude to suit any skin tone, from “Honey Nude” to “Nude Cocoa” (though they’re sold in several fun colors as well, like “Highlighter Yellow” and “Purple Fairy Dust). Pick up the matching bra to complete the set. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 13 Buyer review: “Great material, seamless, good fit, comfortable, the waist has elastic but it blends well with the material and you can barely see it. The legs do not have elastic and are totally seamless. The garment will hold its original shape after several hours of wearing.”

10 This Best-Selling Multipack Of Classic Cotton Bikinis Amazon Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (6-Pack) $14 See On Amazon For an affordable multipack of simple, classic, comfortable cotton briefs, you can't do much better than this. Sold in packs of six or 10 and made of 95% cotton with 5% spandex, they come in so many cute, assorted colors and prints, from bright, fruit-themed patterns to the sultry nudes and leopards, pictured. Impressively, over 70,00 Amazon reviewers have left these panties a five-star rating or review. If you prefer a bit more coverage, be sure to check out the high-cut version. Available sizes: XS — 3X-Large

Available colors: assorted Buyer review: “I LOVE THESE! I don't know why it is so hard to find cute, cotton underwear that aren't granny-pannies, but for some reason, it is. Of course, that is, until now! These look cute on, feel comfortable and don't ride up into places they shouldn't be. And you just can't beat that Amazon price! I typically wear a 4-6 in jeans and the size small fits perfect. I will be buying more of these!!”

11 A Three-Pack Of Sporty, Seamless Boy Shorts Amazon Reebok Women's Plus Size Seamless Boyshort Panties (3-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Whether you love sleeping, lounging, or workout out in boy shorts, these are bound to become your new favorites. Made of a stretchy, breathable blend of nylon and spandex, they're totally seamless, so they won't look obtrusive under clothes, and they're designed with comfort-enhancing features like a moisture-wicking fabric and "stay-in-place" legs to avoid riding up. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: assorted Buyer review: “The most comfortable thing I've ever put on my body! I swear I'd wear a bodysuit of this material if I could! Never thought I'd be wearing "sports" undies, but these are pure heaven!!”

12 A High-Rise Version Of Hanky Panky's Iconic Lace Thong Amazon hanky panky Retro Lace Thong $25 See On Amazon For a retro-chic take on Hanky Panky's iconic lace thong, try this style instead. Proof that sexy, comfortable lingerie does exist, this thong has an 100% cotton lining, with a nylon lace exterior, and elastic at the legs to prevent it from riding up. Available sizes: one size (fits sizes 14-24); for sizes 2-12, click here

Available colors: 11 Buyer review: “These are the best panties EVER I used to be a size 20 and they fit me great then, now I am a size 12 and they fit me great now. They are the most comfortable thong there is IMHO. I wash them in my washing machine and hang them to dry. Once in a while they accidentally end up in the hot dryer and they are still fine!”

13 The Best Moisture-Wicking Thongs For Your Workouts & Beyond Amazon Balanced Tech Women's Wicking Performance Seamless Thong (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon With a tag-free label, seamless construction that's invisible under leggings, fast-drying capabilities, and odor-resistant and moisture-wicking technologies, these are hands-down the best thongs for working out. They're made with four-way stretch, so they'll move with your body without riding up to keep you comfortable. Get three thongs for under $20 on Amazon. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: assorted Buyer review: “Really love these underwear. Definitely worth the splurge! I've purchased several "moisture-wicking" underwear and these are by far the best. They are made of a high-quality material and truly so help with workout sweat. Will definitely buy again in the near future.”

14 This Italian-Made G-String That'll Eliminate The Risk Of Panty Lines Amazon Cosabella Dolce G-String Panty $17 See On Amazon Sultry, gorgeous, and totally invisible under clothes, Cosabella's Dolce G-String Panty is one of the best thongs you can buy. 11% elastane and an elastic waistband gives it stretch, which helps it conform to most body sizes, while a lined cotton gusset and soft, cotton construction makes it surprisingly comfortable. Check out the matching bra, too. Available sizes: one size

Available colors: 6 Buyer review: “Perfect underwear for when you barely want to wear any. Very sexy and comfy. Thank you!”