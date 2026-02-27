Timeless, versatile, chic — hoops earrings tick off every box. Really, you could wear the jewelry staple every single day of your life, and for every occasion imaginable. But, of course, no two hoop earrings are created equal. Translation? The market is saturated with styles, from chunky styles to teeny-tiny huggies. So, instead of wasting your time reading reviews and combing through pages of products, we asked fashion girls which pairs have earned a permanent spot in their jewelry boxes.

Fortunately, their picks span a wide range of price points and silhouettes. If your budget is under $100, Los Angeles-based content creator Megan Adelaide Vega can’t recommend Luv Aj’s $35 oversized, super-slim hoops enough. Alternatively, should you be looking to invest in luxe hoops you’ll own for years to come, Robin Reetz, a brand strategist and editorial director in New York, advocates for Sherman Field’s 18K gold huggies, which she treated herself to last year. And if you like your hoops covered in diamonds? Brilliant Earth has a foolproof pair that has influencer Chase Marie Wise’s seal of approval.

If those earrings aren’t quite your style, keep scrolling below — there are plenty more fashion insider-approved hoops ahead. Chances are, you’ll find a pair you’ll reach for daily.

Sophie Buhai Hinged Hoops $425 See On Sophie Buhai “These hoops aren’t the center point of an outfit, but they do tie the entire look together. They are a staple for a reason.” — Linda Tol, content creator & founder of TOL Eyewear

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Pearl Huggies $748 See On Mejuri “The perfect elevated twist on huggie-style hoop earrings — the diamond and pearl give these that extra-chic detail. Since they’re real gold, I never take them off, and my ears are always looking cute.” — Tennille Jenkins, content creator

Dorsey Plain Huggie Earring $120 See On Dorsey “This simple hoop is lightweight and comfortable enough to sleep in. I basically never take it off and love the little lab-grown diamond in the middle. It’s a perfect everyday hoop.” — Reetz

Brilliant Earth Diamond Hoop Earrings $495 See On Brilliant Earth “Don't get me wrong, I love my $50 hoop earring as much as your next girl, but these Brilliant Earth hoops bring classy and chic to the next level. They're great for everyday use or nights out, and they offer a level of sophistication that the other hoops in my lineup simply don’t possess. Every girl entering her late 20s deserves to trade in the gold-plated jewelry for the real thing.” — Wise

Ben-Amun Twisted Gold Hoop Earrings $220 See On Neiman Marcus “My favorite type of hoop is a textured one that differs slightly from an everyday style, so I always try to find a unique design that isn’t too expensive, [and these fit the bill].” — Tyla-Lauren Gilmore, content creator

Heaven Mayhem Mini Knot Earrings $90 See On Heaven Mayhem “I’m loving this ‘80s-inspired pair that feels super light on but adds a visual impact to all of the black cashmere sweaters I’ve been sticking with every day.” — Kerry Pieri, fashion writer

RLT Essential Hoops $165 See On RLT “I love the simplicity of these silver hoops and how they can easily be dressed up or down. They're so chic and have a vintage look that feels timeless. They're also crafted locally in LA, designed by a woman-owned small business that I love!” — Jordan Santos, social media strategist and content creator

Jennifer Fisher Jamma Baby Hoops $345 See On Jennifer Fisher “I love Jennifer Fisher jewelry; the Jamma baby hoops are just the right size, not too big and not too small, and can be worn every day.” — Gilmore

Sherman Field Double Link Huggies $3,130 See On Sherman Field “These Sherman Field huggies were a little gift to myself last year. The brand makes such beautiful, high-quality pieces, and I loved the idea of wearing something that I bought myself as a gift as a little self-love reminder every day.” — Reetz

Luv AJ Capri Wire Hoops $35 See On Luv AJ “Hoops are one of those pieces I never take off. I love a pair that feels effortless but still pulls everything together — they make even the most minimal outfit feel intentional and a little more elevated.” — Megan Adelaide Vega, content creator

TRTH Jewelry Amy Hoops $85 See On TRTH Jewelry “This everyday chunky pair is affordable and pairs well with literally any outfit. They’re a modern update to a classic hoop style. These are the perfect scale; they aren’t too heavy, and best of all, they don’t tarnish. Great buy!” — Jenkins