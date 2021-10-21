The 53 Best Cheap & Stylish Things Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon

Every season, there are a few dozen items that go positively viral on Amazon. From life-changing gadgets for your kitchen and home to on-trend fashion pieces from emerging indie brands, these products tend to gather a lot of fanfare quickly — and oftentimes, they sell out even quicker. In this article, you’ll find over 50 of the best cheap and stylish things that are skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon right now; some of them have already gone viral in the E-shopping space, while others are up-and-comers that are on their way to best-seller status. All of them tick off two key boxes, though: they’re chic, and they’re not likely to put a dent in your wallet.

With these affordable finds from Amazon — they all cost less than $50, even though they appear to be much more expensive — it’s easy to give your closet, and your home, a super-stylish makeover. That’s because not only are they affordable, but they’re also available on Amazon, so within a matter of mere days, you can put your new purchases to use and embrace the moment’s hottest trends.

From the stick-on floor decals that are all the rage to the season’s hottest shoulder bag, these are the products to snag now before they become even more popular than they already are — so scroll on to get shopping.

1 A Cool Plaid Shirt-Jacket With A Rugged-Chic Vibe Amazon UANEO Wool Blend Jacket $37 See On Amazon Shackets (shirt jackets) are poised to be a major trend this fall, and this one is especially well-suited for the season. It toes the line between rugged and stylish — the plaid pattern and buttoned chest pockets are total lumberjack-chic, but it’s designed with a relatively slim fit, so it still looks polished. The mid-weight flannel offers enough warmth for those sunny, mild autumn days; then, when the weather gets nippy, you can layer it under a trench or wool coat. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 The Stick-On Decals That Will Transform Any Bathroom Or Kitchen Amazon FloorPops Tile Floor Decals $11 See On Amazon These peel-and-stick tile decals look convincingly like real tiles, but at $11, they require far less of an investment than a full kitchen or bathroom renovation. Each order comes with 10 tiles that measure 12 by 12 inches, made of water-resistant and washable vinyl with a slightly glossy finish. The graphic black-and-white pattern is equal parts eclectic and traditional, so they’ll suit virtually any interior design aesthetic.

3 An Oversized Scarf That Can Also Be Worn As A Shawl Or Blanket Amazon Zando Blanket Scarf $13 See On Amazon There’s always room in your closet for another cozy blanket scarf, especially if said cozy blanket scarf costs under $15. The material is delightfully soft and cashmere-like, and the large size can be repurposed as a shawl, wrap, or blanket — perfect for keeping warm at an outdoor bar or cafe. Choose from 35 plaid prints in various colorways, all with textural unfinished edges. Available colors: 35

4 The Cheeky Vase That’s All Over Instagram Amazon BASE ROOTS Butt Planter $15 See On Amazon Over the past year or two, it seems that every influencer with a perfectly curated home or apartment acquired a butt planter — and thanks to Amazon’s collection of surprisingly chic, on-trend home decor, you can snag a bum-shaped vase of your own for just about $15. Don’t have a green thumb? Fill this (literally) cheeky planter with dried flowers, pampas grass, or even makeup brushes and set it on your vanity.

5 The Best-Selling Dress That’s As Cozy As A Sweatshirt Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Knit Cocktail Dress $31 See On Amazon This knit dress is as comfy as your favorite worn-in sweatshirt, but it’s a far chicer option for events (or even for running errands when you want to feel put together). The tie waist adds structure without feeling constricting, and the voluminous sleeves offer an interesting spin on a classic silhouette. The mini-dress hem would look so chic with a pair of over-the-knee boots, but there’s truly no wrong way to style this versatile dress. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A Stylish Way To Store Your Magazines & Books Amazon Mkono Macrame Magazine Holder $29 See On Amazon Anything macrame makes a room look professionally decorated, but this magazine holder is an especially thoughtful accent — think beachy-chic boutique hotel. One Amazon reviewer raved, “Love this! Exactly what I was looking for. It is small but fits perfect for where it is placed, will definitely be purchasing another! It is for magazines and books but I will be using mine to hold my yarn.” Note that assembly is required, but shoppers confirm that it’s a breeze to put together.

7 A Cute Polka Dot Top With Fluttery Sleeves Amazon Romwe Plus Size Front Knot Blouse $24 See On Amazon How cute is this polka dot top? The fluttery sleeves and bow detail at the neckline are extra-sweet touches, though a low V-neckline keeps it from looking juvenile. Throw on a pair of jeans, heels, and a coat of bright red lipstick, and you’re good to go for date night. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4x-Large Plus

8 A Pair Of Classic Black Combat Boots — For Less Than $40 Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Lace Up Combat Boot $36 See On Amazon These combat boots are about as classic as they come. There’s a treaded sole with a low stacked heel, a lace-up closure (along with a zipper for easy on and off), and a rugged, faux-leather construction — but at about $36, they cost 10 times less than similar styles from designer brands. They’ll make literally any outfit look so much cooler, whether jeans and a T-shirt or your flounciest, ruffliest sundress. If you have enough black boots in your arsenal, consider getting them in the autumnal brown shade. Available sizes: 5 — 13

9 The Basic Crop Top That’s The Key To So Many Stylish Outfits Amazon REORIA Racerback Crop Top $20 See On Amazon End your search for the perfect basic cropped tank top here. This is made of a nylon-spandex blend for softness and stretch; and it’s smooth, not ribbed like so many cropped tanks are, so it creates a seamless line under any sweaters or tops you layer over it. Grab it in eight essential colors, like white, black, and navy blue. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 A Gold Layered Necklace For Less Than $15 Amazon Mevecco Layered Necklace $13 See On Amazon No one would ever guess this dainty gold necklace costs under $15 on Amazon. The order comes with two necklaces: one shorter, plain satellite chain, and a longer one with your choice of 15 charm options, like the minimalist open circle pictured above. Wear them separately, together, or layered up with any other gold necklaces you already have. Available styles: 15

11 A Breezy, High-Waisted Skirt That Can Be Worn Year-Round Amazon Exlura High Waist Midi Skirt $30 See On Amazon This tiered, flowy midi skirt will make you look instantly polished with zero effort, and you can style it so many different ways — with a long-sleeved bodysuit and boots in the fall, for example, or with a crop top and sandals in the summer. Choose from 12 prints, including polka dots, floral, and leopard in an unexpected sage green hue. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 A Minimalist Glass Tumbler With A Bamboo Lid Amazon tronco Glass Tumbler with Lid $16 See On Amazon It may seem like a relatively insignificant purchase (and, cost-wise, it is), but sipping from a vessel you actually like can make a huge difference in your daily water intake. And with over 20,000 perfect, five-star ratings and reviews on Amazon, you can’t go wrong with this stylish glass-and-bamboo tumbler. In addition to looking chic on your desk, this one has a protective sleeve, lid, and an included straw, so you can take your beverage of choice with you on the go. Every part is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Available colors: 14

13 A Cold-Shoulder Maxi Dress That’s Sold In Dozens Of Floral Prints Amazon Milumia Plus Size Maxi Split Dress $37 See On Amazon This maxi dress consistently shows up as a best-seller on Amazon, and between the side slit, cold shoulder detail, and elegant tie below the bust line, it’s not hard to see why thousands of shoppers have bought and loved it. With a simple accessory swap this can carry you through all your summer events, from casual get-togethers to upscale occasions. Choose from 19 gorgeous floral prints. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

14 A Dainty Infinity Ring At A Steal Of A Price Amazon Sac Silver Knot Ring $8 See On Amazon When we spotted this silver knot ring on Amazon, we couldn’t believe its price tag. The simple, elegant design is ideal for both daily wear and as an accessory for special occasions, whether you wear it solo or stacked. You’ll probably never take it off, in other words, so you’ll get incredible mileage out of this small purchase.

15 A Corduroy Button-Down With A Menswear-Inspired Look Amazon Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt $31 See On Amazon You’ll reach for this corduroy button-down constantly in three out of four seasons. The fabric is thick enough to wear as a jacket in the fall and spring, and act as a cozy shell under a wool coat or puffer over the winter. Pick it up in a solid print, like the camel hue pictured above; or in a plaid print or color-block pattern. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Large Woven Basket With 100 Possible Storage Uses Amazon Goodpick Woven Basket $23 See On Amazon This stylish, shockingly inexpensive woven basket is one of those “buy now, figure out it later” kind of purchases. Promise: you’ll find several ways to use it. For starters, how about putting it to work as a laundry basket, or as storage for your yoga mats and gym equipment, your kids’ or dog’s toys, beach towels, or books and magazines? The options are basically endless. Available colors: 6

17 The Hottest Bag Of The Moment — & It’s Surprisingly Affordable Amazon JW PEI Shoulder Bag $39 See On Amazon It’s not often that the bag seen on the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber costs under $40 and is available on Amazon, but such is the case with this JW PEI bag. Even though it’s one of this season’s hottest accessories, the baguette shape is absolutely classic — and the quality of the vegan leather and sturdy hardware rivals that of bags 10 times the price — so you can wear it for years to come. Available colors: 7

18 The Versatile T-Shirt Dress That Everyone Should Own Amazon Daily Ritual T-Shirt Dress $20 See On Amazon Whether you have yet to find a T-shirt dress you really like or you have a closet brimming with them, this one is worth adding to your cart. The viscose-elastane material is soft, stretchy, and drapes beautifully, and a slightly longer hem in the back and a tunic-like fit gives it a relaxed, effortlessly cool vibe overall. There’s truly no wrong way to wear this dress, whether alone with combat boots like in the picture, or layered under a cozy flannel in the fall. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 The Perfect Socks To Pair With Loafers & Mary Janes Amazon No Nonsense Cotton Socks (3 Pairs) $11 See On Amazon Make like the Cool Young People and pair these cotton ankle socks with a pair of loafers or Mary Janes (the chunkier the platform and toothier the lug sole, the better). The ribbed material is slightly thinner and finer than a traditional gym sock, which gives them a daintier look, and the non-binding top can be comfortably worn either cuffed, pulled taut, or pushed down around your ankle, depending on your preferred look. Grab them in a pack of three or nine pairs, in either white or black. Available colors: 2

20 The Amazon-Viral Dress With Over 20,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon Amoretu Flowy Shift Dress $26 See On Amazon You’ve likely seen this dress pop up whenever you’re shopping for dresses on Amazon — with over 20,000 five-star ratings and reviews, it’s a consistent best-seller. It features a tiered, flowy fit and a tunic-like shape that couldn’t be easier to wear, and it comes in countless colors and prints, from polka dots to graphic florals. “I can’t say enough good things about this dress,” one reviewer wrote. “Perfect dress to dress up with wedges or heels or dress down with booties or sandals.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 These Vintage-Looking Night Lights That Won’t Mess With Your Decor Amazon GE Vintage LED Night Lights (2 Pack) $16 See On Amazon It’s not often that an Amazon product garners a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating, but these night lights have earned that distinction. The ideal blend of style and function, these light-sensitive, energy-efficient LED lights turn on and off automatically at dusk and dawn, and the rustic-chic vibe complements so many interiors. The light they emit is soft and ambient, not disruptive, so your late-night visits to the bathroom and kitchen will remain as peaceful as possible.

22 A Basic Black Bodysuit That Looks Good With Everything Amazon MANGOPOP Turtleneck Jumpsuit $20 See On Amazon When you have no idea what to wear, just throw on this black bodysuit and your favorite pair of jeans — or literally any bottoms you like — for an instant outfit. This offers just the right amount of compression without feeling suffocating, while a tanga bottom minimizes unwanted visible panty lines (and the two snap closures mean you don’t have to fully undress to use the bathroom). You’ll probably want to get it in other colors beyond basic black. Luckily, you have 28 to choose from, including both solids and prints like leopard and florals. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 A Stylish & Compact Wallet With RFID-Blocking Technology Amazon Lavemi RFID Blocking Wallet $20 See On Amazon This color-block wallet looks like nothing more than a stylish billfold, but it’s actually much more than that — it’s equipped with RFID-blocking technology to keep your credit card and ID information safe from digital thieves. Even though it’s small enough to slip into your pocket or your tiniest of micro bags, there’s room for cash and seven cards (including a photo slot for your ID). To top it off, a zippered pocket in the back is ideal for spare change or a key. Available colors: 13

24 The Perfect Going-Out Dress — & It’s Sold In 42 Colors Amazon Verdusa Asymmetrical Bodycon Dress $27 See On Amazon This slinky, asymmetrical bodycon dress is basically made for going out; and it’s surprisingly comfortable, so you won’t be preoccupied with fussing and readjusting while you’re supposed to be having fun. It’s available in a whopping 42 colors that run the gamut from neutrals, pastels, darks, and bolds, so you’re guaranteed to find one (or two) you feel amazing in. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 A Stylish Fedora That Makes Any Outfit Look Cooler Amazon Lanzom Wide Brim Hat $19 See On Amazon There’s no outfit this classic, wide-brim fedora won’t look great with. It’s made of sturdy yet pliable wool and features a leather buckle around the hatband — details that make it look and feel far more expensive than its under-$20 price tag would suggest. It’s only available in one size, but the leather strap is adjustable, so it can suit almost any head size. Available colors: 34

26 A Mockneck Sweater That’s Sold In So Many Great Colors & Striped Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials Mockneck Sweater $26 See On Amazon You’ll find endless ways to wear this mockneck sweater, especially because it comes in 27 colors and a bevy of striped patterns. Crafted of a cotton/modal/polyester blend, it’s soft, a bit stretchy, and the perfect light weight for layering. This runs true to size, but you can always size up for a roomier, more relaxed fit, or down for a slim fit that would tuck nicely into pants. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

27 A Safe & Fuss-Free Way To Add Cozy Ambience To Any Room Amazon GenSwin Flameless Candles (Set of 3) $26 See On Amazon If you’re uncomfortable with lighting real candles in your house, consider this set of flameless candles instead. Just like the real thing, the wick is designed to throw ambient, dimensional light, and the candles come nestled in glass votives filled with genuine wax. They’re operated via remote control, on which you can set timers, adjust the brightness level, and even control how much the flames flicker and dance. These are essential for cultivating a cozy interior over the colder months.

28 A Satin Midi Dress That’s Sold In An Endless Array Of Colors & Prints Amazon xxxiticat Satin Midi Dress $23 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe this slip dress costs under $25 on Amazon. Equal parts sultry and elegant, it features a cowl neck and mid-thigh-high slit, and it’s made of a satin-like material that drapes beautifully over your curves. This will become your go-to for special occasions, like holiday parties or dinners out. And you have no shortage of colors to choose from — you’ll find plenty of jewel tones, pastels, neutrals, and even bold neons on this page, as well as leopard print. Available sizes:

29 A Pretty Peplum Top That’s So Versatile & Timeless Amazon Romwe Plus Size Peplum Top $31 See On Amazon Wrap-style blouses are essential to a well-rounded wardrobe; and with a $31 price tag and over 1,200 five-star ratings and reviews to its name, this one is a foolproof choice. The deep yet tasteful V-neckline and floaty peplum hem make this appropriate for the office, after-work drinks, weekend brunch, and beyond — it looks equally good with a pair of trousers and heels as it does distressed jeans and sneakers. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

30 These Colorful Bracelets That Are Perfect For Layering Amazon XOCARTIGE Stackable Bracelets (Set of 7) $9 See On Amazon The campcore jewelry trend remains super-popular among the fashion set. And happily, it’s the rare jewelry trend that doesn’t require you to spend a good portion of your paycheck on, as these charming, candy-colored bracelets prove. This $10 order comes with a stack of seven bracelets, all featuring slightly different beaded patterns. You can stack them all together, or, for a more eclectic look, combine them with any other beaded, braided, or chain bracelets in your collection. Available styles: 3

31 The Perfect (& Most Comfortable) Pair Of Jeans Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans $30 See On Amazon Regardless of what Gen Z might say, skinny jeans will always be stylish. Plus, they’re practically essential when it comes to pairing them with knee-high boots. These are some of the most popular skinny jeans on Amazon — if not on the entire internet — thanks to their ultra-comfy, stretchy feel and low price tag. They feel more like leggings than jeans, but they’re still a lot more substantial. No wonder over 40,000 Amazon shoppers left them a five-star rating or review. Available sizes:

32 A Farmhouse-Chic Way To Store Coffee, Tea, & Sugar Amazon Creative Co-Op Metal Containers (Set of 3) $20 See On Amazon Both stylish (in a farmhouse-chic way) and practical, these metal containers offer a handy storage solution for your morning essentials: tea, coffee, and sugar. Made of aluminum and sold with matching lids, they’re also offered in gray and mint green, if those colors are more your style. Available colors: 3

33 The Slouchy, Stylish Sweater With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews Amazon ZESICA Turtleneck Sweater $40 See On Amazon How autumnal is this cozy, turtleneck sweater? Especially in the orange shade pictured, it’d be perfect for all your fall outings: to the pumpkin patch, to the apple orchard, to the local hayride... but it also comes in dozens of other colors, so it’s worth stocking up on a few for year-round wear. It’s warm enough for frigid winter days, but you could also pair one of the lighter colors, like beige, with denim cutoffs on late summer nights. It also happens to be one of the most popular sweaters on Amazon, with over 13,000 reviews and counting. Available sizes:

34 These Classic, Slide-On Mules — At A Price You Won’t Believe Amazon Amazon Essentials Buckle Mule Shoes $30 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe these buckle mules cost just $30 on Amazon — no wonder they’re skyrocketing in popularity right now. Comfortable, stylish, and easy to slip on and off, they look good with just about any outfit, from flowy midi dresses to ankle-cropped jeans. In addition to classic black, they also come in metallic gold, leopard print, and light brown. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (including wide sizes)

Available colors: 4

35 A Super-Soft Jersey Dress That’s Perfect For Layering Amazon Daily Ritual Midi Dress $22 See On Amazon Comfy enough to sleep and lounge in but stylish enough to wear for a night out, this is the versatile midi dress that belongs in every closet. It’s made with the softest jersey material you’ll ever find, and its figure-hugging shape lends itself well to layering, whether under a flannel, a cropped denim jacket, an oversized button-down, or a chunky sweater. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

36 The Most Popular Trousers On Amazon Right Now Amazon GRACE KARIN Pencil Pants $32 See On Amazon Grace Karin’s pencil pants are some of the most popular trousers on Amazon right now. Designed with self-tie bows at the ankles and waist, they’re perfect for literally any occasion — even dressy ones. Other design details include a high waist, a slightly cropped hem that hits at the ankle, and real pockets. They’re sold in a whopping range of colors, too (37, to be exact), so it’s worth stocking up on a few pairs. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 A Set Of Quality Satin Pillowcases For Less Than $10 Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) $9 See On Amazon Satin pillowcases can instantly make your bed look more stylish and luxurious, but they also offer more practical benefits. Because satin is so gentle and soft (and creates less friction), it’s better for your hair and skin. These happen to be the most popular satin pillowcases on all of Amazon, having achieved both best-seller status and over 140,000 (!!!) five-star ratings. The best part? They cost just $10 for the set, and come in enough colors to suit any bedroom decor. Available sizes: 4

38 These High-Rise Skinny Jeans With The Perfect Amount Of Stretch Amazon Daily Ritual High Rise Skinny Jeans $36 See On Amazon Are these the perfect pair of high-rise skinny jeans? Many Amazon reviewers think so. Made of the perfect stretchy-but-substantial material (comprising 67% cotton), they have the iconic five-pocket design and a high waist that’s perfect for tucking. Choose from classic blue denim, gray, and black. Available sizes: 24 — 32 (including short and long sizes)

Available colors: 8

39 The Chicest & Most Versatile Accessory You Could Own Amazon YOUR SMILE Silk Scarf $8 See On Amazon Satin scarves are not only chic, but also incredibly versatile. You can tie them around your neck, wrist, ponytail, or handbag, or even wear them as a top in the summer. This particular scarf is great because it’s sold in a whopping 36 unique prints and costs less than $10 on Amazon. No surprise that it’s popular with over 4,000 Amazon shoppers. Available sizes:

40 A Stunning Wrap Dress That’s Perfect For Events Amazon Milumia Empire Waist Maxi Dress $34 See On Amazon This floral wrap dress is an absolute classic, but it still feels modern and fresh. Perfect for all your fanciest occasions, it’s a useful piece to keep in your closet — after all, you never know when you’ll be invited as a plus-one to a last-minute cocktail party or wedding. Despite looking so luxurious, it could easily be dressed down with flat sandals and a straw hat for low-key summer outings. What’s not to love? Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

41 A Fleece-Lined Throw That’s Sold In 11 Cozy Plaid Prints Amazon Eddie Bauer Fleece Throw Blanket $24 See On Amazon The perfect blanket for snuggling up with — especially on cold, winter days — this Eddie Bauer fleece throw will add a touch of cabin-chic decor to any room. Featuring fluffy white fleece on one side and a flannel print on the other, it could easily cost five times what it does. It’s easy to keep clean, too, since it’s machine washable. Get one for every room in a different plaid print. Available colors: 11

42 These Leopard Joggers That Epitomize Casual-Chic Amazon ROSKIKI Drawstring Lounge Pants $28 See On Amazon Though these joggers are as comfy as your favorite pair of worn-in sweats, they almost look like a pair of “real” pants — which means, with the right accessories (like a flowy button-down blouse or a fitted tee and pumps), you could probably get away with wearing them to the office. Versatile enough for lounging, hanging out with friends, and traveling, these are quickly gaining traction on Amazon, having garnered over 4,000 five-star ratings and counting. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

43 A Mirrored Tray For Your Perfumes, Jewelry, & More Amazon PuTwo Mirror Vanity Tray $25 See On Amazon There are so many possible uses for this chic catch-all tray: Use it to hold perfumes, makeup, and skin care products; random essentials like flowers and a candle; or a couple of decanters full of expensive liquors. It boasts a rare, 4.8-star overall rating and comes in four colors: gold, rose gold, silver, and black. Available colors: 4

44 A Ruffled Romper That Looks Like A Mini Dress Amazon Relipop Ruffle Mini Dress Romper $24 See On Amazon Is it a romper, or is it a mini dress? Technically, it’s both. A number-one best seller on Amazon with over 6,000 five-star ratings, it’s designed with a V-neckline, long puff sleeves, and a self-tie belt at the waist. Aside from the navy plaid print pictured, it also comes in 11 other styles, including pink polka dots and red and black floral. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

45 These Super-Popular Earrings That Are A Fan-Favorite For A Reason Amazon PAVOI Cuff Earrings $14 See On Amazon With over 20,000 five-star ratings, these are some of the most popular and well-reviewed earrings on Amazon. The tiny cuffs hug your ears tightly (they don’t hang down like a hoop), so they’re perfect for everyday wear, and they also look great layered with other earrings. Choose from white, rose, or yellow gold plating. Available colors: 3

46 This Jumpsuit That Nails The Balance Between Casual & Stylish Amazon Amazon Essentials Fleece Jumpsuit $32 See On Amazon Nail the cozy-chic off-duty look with this fleece, leopard print jumpsuit. Made of soft terry that wicks away moisture and designed with a drawstring closure so you can cinch the waist, it’s a super-comfy piece worth adding to your rotation of loungewear. For casual outings, it’d look so cute with a cropped jacket and sleek white sneakers. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

47 A Sleek Bodycon Dress That’s Perfect For The Cooler Weather Amazon BTFBM Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress $33 See On Amazon This popular dress is the long-sleeve version of the even more popular sleeveless version — both are worth adding to your wardrobe, TBH. The long-sleeve one feels especially perfect for autumn, paired with over-the-knee boots and a cropped jacket or blazer (or worn alone on less-chilly days). It comes in so many great colors, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

48 The Fan-Favorite Sweater With Thousands Of Rave Reviews Amazon Asvivid Cowl Nick Sweater $31 See On Amazon Another sweater that’s skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon, this one has a cool, asymmetrical design with a cowl neck and chunky buttons. The waffle-like texture adds another cozy, unique touch, and it pairs well with any bottoms, from leggings to jeans. Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers are fans. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

49 A Comfy & Classic Dress That You’ll Always Wind Up Reaching For Amazon DB MOON Empire Waist Dress $25 See On Amazon This dress is surely one of the most versatile pieces a person could own. You can wear it alone in the warmer months — all it needs is a pair of strappy sandals or white sneakers — then layer it under your coziest cardigans and coats come fall. (In the winter, pair it with tights and knee-high boots.) Sold in two lengths, maxi and midi, and plenty of colors and prints, it’s made of a soft, stretchy blend of spandex and rayon, and has over 10,000 positive reviews from shoppers who have purchased it. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

50 The Bootcut Yoga Pants That Have Made A Comeback Amazon IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants $30 See On Amazon Like most things that were popular in the ‘90s and early aughts, black, bootcut yoga pants are back with a vengeance. Considering how comfortable they are, it’s nothing to be made about, though. This pair is a number-one best-seller on Amazon with over 10,000 five-star ratings. They have pockets in the front and back, and are made of a substantial material with plenty of stretch. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

51 A Sexy, Strappy Top That Comes In Lots Of Cool Designs Amazon Romwe Criss Cross Tank Top $21 See On Amazon The tie-dye print of this strappy tank top is certainly on trend, but it also comes in 16 other unique styles worth checking out, so be sure to look at all of your options before settling on one. That is to say, all of them would make great “going out tops” — though this tie-dye one feels perfect for lounging, too. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X

52 A Sleek Essential Oil Diffuser That Lights Up In 7 Colors Amazon ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser $25 See On Amazon Essential oil diffusers are a great way to embrace aromatherapy at home, but some of them look like eyesores. Not this one, though — its minimalist look feels sleek and stylish, comprising just a simple wooden base and a white body that lights up in seven colors. Key features include four timer settings, an auto-off function, and adjustable brightness. Its price tag is extremely reasonable, too.