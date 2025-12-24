Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Tezza Barton wears many hats. She co-runs the Tezza photo-editing app alongside her husband, Cole Herrmann, while simultaneously creating dreamy, aesthetically pleasing content for her 1.1 million Instagram followers, and is a mom of two toddlers. That full calendar forces her to be deliberate about her fashion choices.

“My schedule is organized chaos in the best way — shoots, edits, team calls, school drop-off, concepting campaigns on the go — so my outfits need to multitask harder than I do,” she tells TZR.

Rather than chasing trends, Barton gravitates toward uniforms that feel effortless without trying too hard. “A great jacket, the perfect pair of jeans, pockets for my phone and notepad, and textures that feel elevated even in the chaos,” she says. “Getting dressed is less about perfection and more about feeling powerful in whatever room I walk into next.”

If there’s one constant in her wardrobe, it’s denim. The Salt Lake City-born tastemaker has a particular affinity for denim-on-denim, a pairing she considers foolproof. “I’ve never met a single soul who doesn’t look incredible in denim on denim,” Barton says. “When someone asks my favorite color, I say denim without hesitating.”

For Barton, the appeal lies in the material’s versatility. Denim acts as a neutral base that’s easy to build on, whether she’s layering in texture or leaning into contrast. “Throw on a suede jacket, a fluffy coat, or great leather, and suddenly it’s a whole look,” she explains. “It’s the one combo I never have to think about, but always feel like myself in.” Denim also echoes her personal style, which she describes as undone and intentional.

Below, shop five of Barton’s trusty wardrobe essentials, from her favorite jeans to her go-to designer bag.