(Style)
It’s time to revamp your footwear game.
If you’re on a mission to make your wardrobe more sustainable, one category that shouldn’t be forgotten is footwear. Today, labels are working to create more eco-friendly shoes by using materials like recycled water bottles, as well as producing in ethically certified factories. Keep clicking to find which sustainable shoe brands to have on your radar.
Founded in 2004, French sneaker brand Veja is the first to use fabric made completely from recycled plastic bottles. And, not only are their shoes sustainable, but the versatile silhouettes will coordinate with any ensemble you have planned for the day.