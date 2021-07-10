42 Surprisingly Inexpensive Things From Amazon That'll Turn Heads

Everyone loves indulging in a little Net-A-Porter retail therapy now and again; but for more frequent shopping sessions, Amazon is an incomparable resource. In fact, some of the most exciting things can be found on Amazon, since mainstream labels, indie brands, and independent artisans all use Amazon to reach consumers. So, if you’re looking unearth some seriously cool hidden gems, check out these surprisingly inexpensive things from Amazon that’ll turn heads — whether with an outfit when you’re out on the town, or at your home the next time you have friends over.

Ahead, you’ll find both chic-but-useful items for your home and unique, stylish clothing and accessories, with everything ringing up at well under $50. Each one of these products was selected by our most shopping-savvy editors who spent hours digging through Amazon, so all of the hard work has already been done for you. All you have to do is scroll through this list and choose your favorites — and thanks to Prime shipping, the majority of these products will be delivered to your doorstep in just a few days.

Scroll on to discover some of the season’s coolest clothes and accessories under $50, plus plenty of clever and tasteful products for your home.

1 This Slinky Slip Dress That Comes In Six Bold Prints Amazon Daily Ritual Georgette Fluid Slip Dress $30 See On Amazon This '90s-chic slip dress doesn't even need any accessories to turn heads. A stunning outfit all on its own, it'll pair perfectly with strappy sandals for a night out, but you could also dress it down with a denim jacket and sneakers for daytime events. Since it's so lightweight and practically immune to wrinkling, it's a great piece to travel with as well. Get it in six chic prints, from disty floral to an orange version of the black zebra print pictured. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 A Set Of Chic, Artistic-Looking Macrame Plant Hangers Amazon Mkono Macrame Plant Hangers (Set of 4) $23 See On Amazon How cool are these macrame plant hangers? Sold in a set of four for less than $25, they've earned a rare, 4.8-star overall rating from Amazon shoppers — over 80% of people who bought them gave them five stars. Each holder is slightly unique, and can be hung anywhere to hold most medium to large-ish sized planters. Available colors: 2

3 This Maxi Dress With A Sexy-Yet-Subtle Side Slit Amazon Floerns Floral Off Shoulder Dress $35 See On Amazon Meet your new favorite warm-weather dress. Sold in dozens of pretty floral prints, it has an off-the-shoulder silhouette, a flowy, A-line skirt, and a subtle slit in the front. It'll look gorgeous on literally anyone, and can also be worn in the fall with a cropped jacket and booties or sneakers. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

4 These String Lights That Make Your Outdoor Space Look So Impressive Amazon Brightown Outdoor String Lights $16 See On Amazon Impress your guests next time you have a garden party with these Edison bulb string lights. Versatile enough to fit in with any style of decor, from industrial to farmhouse, they come in three colors and three lengths: black, green, and white in either 25, 50, or 100 feet. A number-one best-seller on Amazon with over 25,000 five-star ratings, these waterproof lights come with two spare bulbs in case any burn out. Available sizes: 25 ft., 50 ft., 100 ft.

5 A Pair Of Statement-Making Earrings With A Textural, Spangled Finish Amazon ATIMIGO Statement Drop Earrings $10 See On Amazon Though they cost less than $10, these best-selling earrings are bound to make a serious style statement. Despite their large size and glamorous feel, they're super versatile — you could wear them with a simple white tee and blue jeans to dress things up a bit, or they'd make the perfect complement to a little black dress. They also come in silver, in addition to gold, in case that's more your style. Available colors: 2

6 The Baguette Bag On Every Fashion Girl’s Shoulder — For Under $40 Amazon JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag $37 See On Amazon Who knew you could buy a JW PEI baguette bag for under $40 on Amazon? See — it's truly an underrated treasure trove. Made of vegan leather, this '90s-chic bag comes in six pastel colors and two darker hues — black and brown — all embossed with a crocodile effect. Its slightly curved shape makes it feel more unique than most other baguette bags, too. Available colors: 8

7 A Step Up From Your Basic Black Bodysuit Amazon Mae Ribbed Crisscross Bodysuit $15 See On Amazon Even if you pair this simple black bodysuit with a pair of blue jeans, you're still bound to turn heads. That's thanks to its figure-hugging fit and criss-cross detail in the front, which shows off just the right amount of cleavage. It also happens to be super comfortable, being made of spandex and cotton. The best part, though? It's smartly designed with buttons at the crotch so you don't have to get totally undressed in the bathroom. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

8 This Rattan Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As A Piece Of Decor Amazon Kobodon Essential Oil Diffuser $33 See On Amazon Essential oil diffusers are nothing new — but essential oil diffusers that look like this are. It has all the key features you'd expect from a diffuser — like LED lights that change color, two misting options, and an auto-off function — but it looks like a piece of tropical decor. This is one of those items that will have all of your friends asking you where you bought it, and they'll never believe you when you say for under $30 from Amazon.

9 A Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress In Vacation-Ready Prints Amazon Milumia Plus Size Cold Shoulder Maxi Split Dress $37 See On Amazon This is truly the most perfect warm-weather dress. It's a great piece to have on hand for last-minute events, but it can be dressed down with flat sandals and a woven hat for daytime-wear as well. Design highlights include a wrap-style closure, cold-shoulder sleeves, and a slit in the front. Choose from 11 equally stunning floral prints. Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

10 This Sleek, Minimalist Jumpsuit You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon find. Ribbed Jersey Jumpsuit $38 See On Amazon Everyone will be asking you where you got this casual-chic jumpsuit. Equal parts comfortable and stylish, it has a ribbed texture, a soft, stretchy feel, and a wide tie at the waist that can be styled a few different ways. Sold in bold red, classic black, or pastel pink, this is another versatile piece that can be easily dressed up or down, depending on how you accessorize it. Available sizes: 0-2 — 18

11 A Set Of Clever Coffee Spoons Designed To Rest On Your Mug Amazon Seeshine Multicolor Coffee Spoon $9 See On Amazon How clever are these spoons? Sold in a set of six in assorted colors, their curved design allows them to rest atop a glass or cup without slipping off, making them especially ideal for serving coffee and tea. They're dishwasher safe, made of stainless steel, and bound to be a conversation starter around the dessert table. Available colors: 3

12 This Sports Bra Bedecked In Cool, Graphic Cutouts Amazon SEASUM Longline Sport Bra $18 See On Amazon Turn heads at the gym with this cool, longline sports bra designed with cutouts in the back. A best-seller on Amazon with thousands of rave reviews, this bra's longline silhouette means it can also be worn as a top — just pair it with a pair of bike shorts or leggings. It's sold in dozens of colors in both neutrals and brights, so it'll be easy to find one that fits in with your collection of athleisure wear. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

13 A Pair Of Glam Tassel Earrings That Elevate Any Outfit Amazon Me&Hz Layered Tassel Earrings $13 See On Amazon These party-perfect earrings are so fun. They have gemstone-like posts and three layers of tassels, making them perfect for dressing up an otherwise-basic outfit — even a simple tee and jeans. That said, they'll look great with any party dress, since they still feel somehow understated (if you choose them in a solid color, that is). For something even bolder, try a pair with an ombre effect. Available colors: 28

14 This Beachy Wrap Dress You’ll Reach For All Summer Long Amazon ZESICA Beach Party Maxi Dress $33 See On Amazon It's not often you can find such a gorgeous maxi dress for under $40 — but such is the case on Amazon. This dress, which has been awarded over 8,000 five-star ratings, has a wrap-style cut, a plunging V-neckline, and a high slit at the leg, so it'll keep you cool in the hot weather. Choose from 25 equally chic prints, or just admit that you're going to need a few. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 A Plush Throw Blanket Lined With 2 Types Of Cozy Fleece Amazon Eddie Bauer Ultra Plush Collection Throw Blanket $24 See On Amazon Make a style statement on your bed or couch with this Nordic-chic blanket from Eddie Bauer. It's hard to find a thick, high-quality fleece throw at a price like this, which is what makes it such an amazing find. Better yet, it's double sided — there's soft brushed fleece on one side and textured sherpa fleece on the other, so it's perfect for cold-weather snuggle sessions. If you don't love the print pictured — or want to get a different one for every room in the house — note that this also comes in lots of other cute prints. Available colors/prints: 22

16 A Retro-Inspired Toaster Oven Outfitted With Extra-Wide Slots Amazon REDMOND 2 Slice Retro Stainless Steel Toaster $40 See On Amazon Make a style statement in your kitchen with this retro-chic toaster. Sold in five colors, this toaster costs much less than its similar-looking counterparts, but works just as well. It has six different heat settings, two toasting features, a cancel button, and slots for two slices of bread, which are extra-wide to even fit thick bagels. Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers awarded this a five-star rating or review, with one person reporting that they like it better than a $350 toaster they bought. Available colors: 5

17 This Color-Blocked Swimsuit That Can Double As A Bodysuit Amazon CUPSHE Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit $33 See On Amazon With its side-tie design and color-blocked print, this is bound to be the most stylish swimsuit on the beach. It's sold in color/print combinations to suit everyone's liking, and it's been awarded over 3,000 five-star ratings by Amazon shoppers, so you can trust that you're going to love it, too. Paired with denim cutoffs, this would make a good transitional piece for post-beach cocktails. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18 A Glam, Lace-Detailed Robe You Can Wear At The Pool & At Home Amazon Bsubseach Lace Beach Cover Up $24 See On Amazon And if you need a coverup to go with your new swimsuit, check out this one. It comes in 35 different styles, all sold on the same Amazon page, so be sure to click through and choose the one you like best. The lacy red robe pictured feels particularly well-suited to turning heads, but you'll also find plenty of options in neutrals like black, white, and beige. Though this makes a great swim coverup, you could also wear it with denim shorts for a chic daytime look, or at home in lieu of a bathrobe. Available sizes: One size

19 The TikTok-Viral Leggings That Make Your Bum Look Amazing Amazon SEASUM High Waist Yoga Pants $23 See On Amazon You can't write an article about turning heads and not include these TikTok-famous leggings, which are known for — let's face it — making your bum look amazing. A number-one best-seller on Amazon and beyond, these are surprisingly comfy (or at least, comfier than they look) and sold in a never-ending selection of colors, as well as several tie-dye prints. These would pair particularly well with the cutout bra top featured earlier. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

20 A Flouncy, Fluttery Romper That Looks Like A Dress Amazon Relipop Polka Dot Jumpsuit $24 See On Amazon Though it's a romper — which gives it functional points — this looks like a dress, so it's a great little number to keep in your closet for all sorts of events. Featuring a deep V-neckline, a tie at the waist, and layers of ruffles, this comes in several stylish prints, from polka dots to florals. Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers gave this a five-star rating, impressively. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 This Chic Sun Hat With An Oversized Brim & Elegant Bow Amazon Lanzom Sun Hat UPF 50+ $21 See On Amazon Make your summer feel a lot more glamorous with this best-selling, oversized sun hat. Despite boasting thousands of rave Amazon reviews and UPF 50+ protection to keep your skin safe in the sun, this hat will cost you just over $20 on Amazon — quite the bargain, considering you'll probably end up wearing it every day with every outfit when it's sunny outside. Don't love the particular hat pictured? It comes in over 35 styles, some of which feel more minimalist than others. Available colors/styles: 36

22 A Set Of Fleece Pillow Covers To Cozy Up Your Couch Or Bed Amazon MIULEE Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) $18 See On Amazon It's hard to believe you can snag two of these Scandi-chic throw pillow covers for less than $20 on Amazon. Sold in three sizes and six neutral colors, these cozy pillow covers are made of a wool-like material and have a zipper closure for easy on and off. These can be machine washed on cold and tumbled dry, so they're not very high maintenance, either. Available sizes: 3

23 This Set Of 9 Acrylic & Rattan Statement Earrings For Under $20 Amazon FIFATA Acrylic Earrings (9 Pairs) $20 See On Amazon Instead of adding just one pair of statement-making earrings to your collection, why not add nine? Yes, you read that right — with this $20 set, you'll get nine pairs of unique, oversized earrings, as well as a bonus bracelet. While the styles of earrings vary widely, they're all incredibly stylish and designed with nickel-free, lead-free, stainless steel posts. They even come with their own box for easy storage.

24 An Effortlessly Sexy Bodysuit With A Plunging Neckline & Criss-Cross Back Amazon Verdusa Sleeveless Deep V Neck Bodysuit $23 See On Amazon This is another one of those super-stylish pieces nobody will ever believe you got on Amazon. The perfect going-out top (well actually, it's a bodysuit), this has a plunging neckline, an exposed, criss-cross back, and a tie that wraps around at the waist. This also has snaps at the crotch, so you won't have to dread going to the bathroom when you wear it. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

25 This Set Of Art Prints Made In Miami’s Famed Wynwood Arts District Amazon Haus and Hues Modern Abstract Wall Art Prints (Set of 4) $15 See On Amazon If you love mid-century modern decor, you'll love this set of prints, which is inspired by nature and made in Miami's famous Wynwood Arts District. These don't come framed, so you'll have to get your own; but for $15, these are a great addition to any wall art collection. One Amazon reviewer reported, "Love these prints. Arrived quickly and securely packaged with no damage. Quality prints for such a low price." Available sizes: 2

26 A Faux-Sheepskin Throw That’s Equal Parts Cozy & Romantic Amazon Ashler Ultra Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug $18 See On Amazon Another Amazon best-seller, this faux-sheepskin throw can be used so many ways: on your floor, as a rug, or on a bench, chair, bed, or couch to add a cozy effect. This is sold in lots of different sizes, colors, and shapes (including rectangles and squares), so be sure to select the one that'll fit in best with your style of decor. Available sizes: 11

27 This Gorgeous Off-The-Shoulder Dress In A Bold, Bright Hue Amazon ROSIANNA Plus Size Off Shoulder Swing Dress $32 See On Amazon With its bold, bright color and off-the-shoulder cut, this mini dress is bound to turn heads next time you wear it out. A layer of ruffles at the chest makes it feel party-perfect, but it'd also be cute with white sneakers for a chic, summery daytime look. If you don't love yellow, this also comes in orange, green, and black. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

28 A Set Of Solar-Powered Lanterns That Add A Hint Of Magic To Your Yard Amazon SteadyDoggie Solar Lanterns (2 Pack) $40 See On Amazon These solar-powered lanterns will make your outdoor space feel so magical. They're a bit more expensive than some of the other items on this list, but they're still a lot cheaper than competitors, especially considering their quality. Sold in green or bronze, these lanterns are charged via the sun, so if you keep them in a sunny place they'll be ready to use at night — no batteries or plugs required. When lit up, they emit a warm glow from the flickering faux "candles" inside. Available colors: 2

29 These Understated Wall Shelves With A Rack For Your Wine Glasses Amazon Mkono Wall Mounted Wine Shelves (Set of 2) $28 See On Amazon Another clever find that combines function and decor, these wall-mounted shelves work particularly well for wine and alcohol storage, since they come with a (removable) rack that can be used to hang wine glasses. That said, they can be used for plenty of other purposes, as well. These are super easy to install, and ideal for anyone who's short on storage space.

30 A Pair Of Faux-Leather Leggings That Make Any Outfit Look That Much Cooler Amazon Tagoo Faux Leather Leggings $34 See On Amazon Sometimes, it's the simplest pieces that turn the most heads. Case in point? These faux-leather pants (or jeggings, if you will). Sold in three colors and made of stretchy faux leather, these look just like real pants, thanks to their pockets, belt loops, and button, though technically they’re leggings. These are even lined with a light fleece material to keep you warm when it's cold out. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

31 This Moody, Holographic Nail Polish For A Goth-Chic Manicure Amazon ILNP Eclipse Black to Red Ultra Chrome Nail Polish $13 See On Amazon This color-shifting nail polish may not necessarily turn heads, but it will garner a lot of compliments. It's a deep-black polish that shifts into oxblood red, depending on the angle (the brand says that from certain points, it may even appear orange or teal). Best of all, the formula is seven-free and vegan, as well. Just a coat or two will give you your coolest manicure ever.

32 A Relaxed Mini Dress With A Slinky, Bodycon Fit Amazon BTFBM Tank Bodycon Mini Dress $30 See On Amazon This Carrie Bradshaw-esque mini dress is bound to become your new go-to. Dress it up with heels; dress it down with sneakers; or pair it with a cropped jacket or sweater when the weather gets cool. It's a number-one best-seller on Amazon, with over 10,000 five-star ratings (and counting), and sold in a nearly endless array of colors, so you're guaranteed to find one (or a few) that you love. Choose from spring-perfect pastels to classic black, army green, and even nautical stripes. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

33 This Elegant Strappy Bra You’ll Want To Show Off Amazon Iris & Lilly Front Closure Microfiber Bra $21 See On Amazon The right bra peeking out beneath a top can go a long way — like this Iris & Lily bra, for example. The strappy front detail will add a sexy touch to any low-cut top, dress, or blazer you pair it with, but it's just as functional as any other supportive bra. It has a bit of underwire, but Amazon reviewers report that it's still comfortable, and it has just the right amount of padding. You can machine wash this on cold for convenience. Available sizes: 32A — 38C

34 These Iridescent Wine Glasses For A Joyful Table Setting Amazon CEEFU Rainbow Wine Glasses (Set of 4) $20 See On Amazon These wine glasses will be the talk of the table next time you have guests over. The iridescent glasses shine like the rainbow, shifting colors depending on the angle, so they feel a bit less boring than basic glassware. For less than $20, you'll get a set of four — all made with durable, high-quality glass with flat bottoms to keep them secure. "These are the prettiest glasses I’ve ever used. This is a real WOW set," one Amazon reviewer commented.

35 This Glamorous One-Piece Swimsuit In A Retro-Chic Palm Print Amazon FlatterMe Plus Size Plunge Neckline Swimsuit $27 See On Amazon If this isn't a head-turner, what is? Designed with a plunging, lattice-style front and criss-cross back, this one-piece swimsuit will be the star of any beach or pool, especially when you buy it in this chic, green and pink tropical print. In addition to five other floral prints, it's sold in classic black, neon pink, and a retro-chic polka dot pattern. Join the 1,500+ other shoppers who bought this (1,000 of whom gave it a five-star rating or review), and try it out for yourself. Available sizes: XX-Large Plus — 20 Plus

36 A Rose-Gold Jewelry Organizer You’ll Get So Many Compliments On Amazon MORIGEM 5 Tier Jewelry Stand $20 See On Amazon How cute is this jewelry organizer? Designed to stand upright on any surface, it comprises a bottom tray for small trinkets and five rows for bracelets, earrings, and necklaces. It's also sold in dark gray and gold, if rose gold isn't your vibe, all made of durable, corrosion-resistant metal. One Amazon reviewer commented, "I love this item. I get so many compliments on it when people see it! Super cute and great quality." Available colors: 5

37 This Bold & Playful Jumpsuit That’s Surprisingly Versatile Amazon Wild Meadow Wide Leg Knit Jumpsuit $33 See On Amazon Stand out in a crowd with this animal-print jumpsuit. Designed with thin straps and an exposed back with two ties, this is made of rayon and spandex, which gives it a smooth, stretchy feel. It also comes in solid black, or navy with a white polka-dot pattern. This would look great with just about any shoe — combat boots, sneakers, strappy heels, or even sandals. And though it's great for summer, you could easily pair it with a jacket and/or a turtleneck bodysuit when the weather gets colder. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

38 A Rotating Makeup Organizer That Blends Fun & Convenience Amazon Alcora Life 360 Rotating Makeup Organiser $16 See On Amazon All of your fellow beauty-obsessed friends will be begging to know where you got this cosmetics organizer when they see it in your home. The clear organizer spins and rotates 360 degrees for easy access, and the shelves are adjustable, so you can set up a configuration that works best for your specific needs. The minimalist design will look good in any space, and all of the trays are easy to clean, since they can be removed. What's not to love?

39 These Y2K-Inspired Bell Bottoms In A Statement-Making Print Amazon WDIRARA Snakeskin High Waist Bell Bottoms $22 See On Amazon Like all things '90s, stretchy bell-bottom pants are back — and since they also happen to be super comfortable, why not embrace the trend? You can turn heads in this snakeskin pair, but they also come in classic black (as well as prints like leopard, daisy, tie dye, and more). They're made of a soft, stretchy blend of rayon and spandex, and look especially good with heeled booties or chunky platform sneakers. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

40 A Wear-With-Everything Camisole With Decorative Straps & Lace Amazon Romwe Plus Size Lace Cami $20 See On Amazon There's nothing not to love about this strappy camisole. Timeless and versatile, it can be worn on its own with jeans as a statement piece, or layered underneath a blazer or jacket. Thanks to 3% spandex, it has a hint of stretch as well, so it's nice and comfy. This comes in a few different styles, as well as other colors and prints, so be sure to check them all out before choosing your favorite. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

41 This Belted Midi Dress In Summery Nautical Stripes Amazon levaca Midi Belt Dress with Pockets $35 See On Amazon This summer-perfect dress will get you so many compliments. It's elegant, stylish, and versatile enough for just about any occasion, but it's also really comfortable, thanks to 3% spandex and — best part — two deep pockets. The self-tie belt allows you to adjust the shape, while the elastic waist adds even more comfort points. Pairs best with a sun hat and straw bag on a sunny day. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

