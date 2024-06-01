As an accessories editor, my day job consists of combing through countless runway shows to forecast trends, so it’s only natural that a good amount of my hard-earned salary goes to shoes, bags, etc. And, once the warm weather sets in, my focus inherently turns to sunglasses trends for both professional and personal benefit. Since sunnies are one of my main vices, and the warm-weather days are officially here, I’m convinced that there’s no better time of year to invest in a fresh pair.

As the market continues to expand, sunglasses styles get funkier — as does my ever-expanding collection. This February, the runways were overrun with playful versions of classic silhouettes and even unconventional updates to already progressive styles. And, yes, these specific fall/winter collections are technically not available for another few months, but I’m using them to guide my accessories style now.

For instance, large fashion houses like Max Mara and Chloé reimagined established shapes like traditional aviators and oversized square frames with geometric tweaks. Other brands like Gucci and Miu Miu utilized color to freshen up this season’s offerings. And, of course, the more avant-garde wraparound silhouette continued its reign at Fall/Winter 2024 shows like Kim Shui and Dior.

Ahead, see how I’m giving my sunglasses shelf a refresh this summer with these fresh-off-the-runway trends.

Aviation Nation

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Aviators wouldn’t typically be considered a new-age trend but they definitely garnered the industry’s attention when Chloé creative director Chemena Kamali got her hands on the 1930s model. In one of my favorite shows of the season, the models donned angular aviators in a variety of lens hues. Also worth noting are equally fresh pairs from other notable designers like Tom Ford and Saint Laurent.

Wrap It Up

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Lenses that wrap around the front of the face have been dominating the market in past seasons, whether it be an F1-inspired sport shade or a rectangular visor frame. Dior made this trend more formal in its fall/winter 2024 show, pairing the sunnies with leopard-print coats and equestrian-inspired hats. My choice iteration is the more sculptural version seen at brands like Loewe, Akila, and Chimi.

Extra Olives, Please

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

The “extra-dirty” color of the season was olive, and it wasn’t just limited to sunglasses. All types of accessories were splashed with the earthy hue on the most recent runways (Fall/Winter 2024) like Gucci, Ferragamo, and Fendi. I’m loving the muted green as an accent color, and sunglasses are the perfect place to start.

Don’t Be Square

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Exaggerated sunnies are always in and this season’s offerings are sharper than ever. Oversized square pairs have been endorsed by designers like Max Mara and Louis Vuitton. I’m opting for these as my dramatic summer shades for lazy beach days.

Rose-Colored Glasses

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Take rose-colored glasses from a mindset to a trend this summer with pink-lensed sunnies. One label that perfectly presented this look was Miu Miu, solidifying the colored style’s staying power. Whether in a micro-frame or a visor silhouette, add a little pink to your look (albeit Wednesdays).

A Bug’s Life

Albert Urso/Getty Images

It seems everyone has a love-hate relationship with bug-style sunglasses, but this summer I’m choosing to be a lover. There’s nothing I enjoy more than being carefree and silly with fashion and these do it best. You can’t go wrong with Balenciaga, Marni, or Poppy Lissiman (to name a few).