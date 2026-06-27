While there’s never a bad time to take a beach vacation with zero obligations, itinerary, or — honestly — thoughts at all, some of us travelers tend to prefer a more touristy, exploratory trip to see cities we’ve only been able to admire from afar. That was especially true for me recently, when I went on a four-day visit to Copenhagen — a destination I’ve long plugged into my Pinterest for outfit inspiration and joy-driven, maximalist moodboards. Alongside footwear brand Kizik, which hosted the trip, I was able to easily tour the mesmerizing metropolis without sacrificing my personal style (or eagerness to try out some Scandi girl trends). I recorded an average of 10,500 steps each day I was in town, which is no small feat — even as a born and bred New Yorker. Not to mention all of the added activity via bike tours, boating excursions, and, of course, intense multi-hour vintage shopping hauls.

From dinners on the Langelinie promenade to lunch in the heart of the city and rooftop cocktails overlooking must-see landmarks like Tivoli Gardens, there were plenty of adventures I was eager to plan for, always keeping Danish design principles and my endless amount of bookmarked outfits from past years of Copenhagen Fashion Week top of mind.

When it came to packing, I made sure to carefully consider all of the varying experiences we’d be taking part in. For me, the best way to approach the week was to pack several complementary separates — pieces I knew felt true to myself that could be mixed and matched with multiple others in my wardrobe. This kept my luggage on the lighter side, which is entirely necessary for any trip you plan to do some significant retail therapy on. In preparation, I sought out lots of secondhand designer treasures from The NY Archive and L’Aquila Vintage — two of my favorite online storefronts for finding truly unique pieces with proven wearability.

Lightweight silky sets, versatile denim, sartorial essentials (like perfectly tailored T-shirts), and aesthetically flexible footwear and accessories were crucial components of my Denmark wardrobe. As much as I love to make a statement with my clothing when I travel, keeping things low-maintenance and as effortless-feeling as possible is always my top priority, and this time was no different.

Ahead, see all the outfits that helped me explore the city of Copenhagen in style.

Easy Breezy Sets

(+) Courtesy of Brooke Frischer (+) Courtesy of Brooke Frischer INFO 1/2

In the vacation packing process, there are few things more thrilling than an elevated matching set that looks a lot more thought-out than it actually is. Of course, a full outfit that is entirely effortless but maintains your sense of style is always ideal. I love this blue-and-floral print Isabel Marant look from L’Aquila Vintage. It paired perfectly with a light — but bold — jacket to keep me cozy into the evening. My trusty Balenciaga Le Cagole and Steve Madden boots helped bring back a touch of New York edge to the outfit.

Bike-Friendly Layering

(+) Courtesy of Brooke Frischer (+) Courtesy of Brooke Frischer INFO 1/2

You can’t go to Copenhagen and not to do a bike tour around the city. I kept things comfortable and movable in a pair of Henne jeans, a boxy white T-shirt, and my Kizik Vegas 2 sneakers. To add a touch of Scandinavian energy, I layered a glittery, sheer tulle mini dress underneath for some texture and visual contrast. Jewelry from Marlynn Schiff and Mango — plus some sporty sunglasses from Ksubi — helped take an otherwise simple look to a maximalist one.

Playful Print Mixing

(+) Courtesy of Brooke Frischer (+) Courtesy of Brooke Frischer INFO 1/2

Danish brands like Ganni and Stine Goya often partake in pattern clashing, typically making for a chaotic yet stylish ensemble. I embraced the chaos by complementing a striped mini dress that I thrifted at Philadelphia’s At My House boutique with an incredible hand-painted, oppositely striped vintage Armani jacket sourced by Itsvintagebitchhh. Mixing various patterns to create a semi-optical illusion is an easy way to make a two-piece outfit all the more interesting. My new Longchamp East/West shoulder bag and my bug-eye Iris Apfel x Selima Optique sunglasses were the perfect cherries on top.

Sporty Scandi Chic

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

For a day of walking around food markets and going shopping, I knew I wanted to keep things low-pressure and breathable. Instead of throwing on a singular dress and calling it a day, I layered two frilly pieces on top of one another for some extra Scandi vibes, topped off by an old Reebok windbreaker to ward off the rainy weather. Kizik’s Monaco sneakers added a touch of gorpcore energy while allowing me to walk for hours without discomfort.

Statement-Making Separates

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

After planning full outfits in my luggage, I always throw in a couple of extra statement separates just in case I need to throw together an unexpected ensemble that still looks entirely intentional. For me, those go-to staples are a pair of patterned pants and an eye-catching outerwear option. I wore Just Cavalli metallic leopard-print jeans and an Armani Collezioni sweater jacket — again, from L’Aquila Vintage — and ended up with my favorite ensemble of the trip. Striking separates never fail.