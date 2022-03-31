Shopping for swimsuits is no easy feat. It takes time and effort to find something that’s cute but also provides an appropriate amount of coverage and fits just right. But here’s an idea: What if you could take the best aspects of shapewear and swimwear and combine them into a single, comfort-forward garment? Enter STYLEST’s swim meets shapewear drop — the new brand takes on the challenge of fusing the best qualities found in both categories.

“Swimwear wasn’t working for us, so we decided to change it. Everything we create is a solution,” the label’s Co-Founder Joyann King Michael said in a statement. “Whether it’s support, a fit or fabric innovation, or a multi-tasking outfit maker, we design wardrobe systems that evolve with your life without sacrificing your style.”

STYLEST was co-founded by three former fashion industry tastemakers: King Michael (former executive editor of Harper’s Bazaar and editor at InStyle and Glamour), Alia Yahia-Bosworth (former chief style & marketing director at Loft & ELLE editor), and Chrissy McCurdy (former buyer at Ralph Lauren, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Komar.) The brand’s first Summer 2022 collection introduces a line of swim-friendly shapewear (dubbed Aqualingerie), as well as an assortment of high-compression swimsuits and other beachwear with SPF protection.

It all started when one of the founders, McCurdy, realized she liked the way she felt while wearing a bra underneath her swimsuit. Thus came the idea for Aqualingerie — a bra or panty that one can wear underneath a swimsuit or completely on its own. “After having my son, I put a bra on to give myself some confidence in swimsuits,” McCurdy said in a statement. “It was my hidden secret.” The idea grew and eventually morphed into a collection of base layers that combines the function of lingerie with shapewear’s sculpting effect. (Think: A convertible bra with an ultra thin underwire, or a high-rise, waist-cinching panty.)

All items are priced anywhere from $38 for a poolside headband to $228 for a sculpting zip-up swimsuit, while sizes range from XS to 2XL (34B to 42G in bras.) If you’re not ready to fully commit to a purchase, don’t worry — as the swimsuit buying process is a finicky one. You can test out the collection in the comfort of your home with a seven-day free trial via STYLEST’s fitting room experience, instead.

Keep scrolling to check out select pieces from the brand’s inaugural range, below.

