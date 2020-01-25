8 Sites Like Rent The Runway You Definitely Haven't Heard Of Yet

Rent The Runway pioneered the idea of renting out clothing when it launched back in 2009. At its start, the brand didn't have many competitors (if any at all), and its core focus was to provide customers with luxury designer pieces for special occasions. Today, however, renting is no longer just about wedding-guest dresses. New websites are cropping up to supply everything you need to curate your wardrobe — from your everyday workwear essentials to designer bags for upscale events. If you like the idea of renting instead of purchasing, consider checking out more stores like Rent The Runway to get on board with the future of fashion. While RTR may be the most popular and well-known platform, it may be worth exploring the variety offered by similar programs.

According to a 2019 market research study from Brand Essence Research, the clothing rental market is expected to grow by more than 10% per year from 2018-2023. This rising statistic can be attributed in part to the fashion scene's trend-driven market. With rental sites, you don't have to choose one single item to splurge on anymore; instead, you can swap out pieces as desired, making it easy to test out trends and keep outfit photos feeling fresh on social media. Plus, if you happen to fall in love with a piece, you can always purchase it down the line, you just get the chance to test it out first.

If you're sold on renting out your wardrobe, below see eight online sites like Rent The Runway. You'll never murmur the words "I have nothing to wear" ever again.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Vince Unfold

Love luxury fashion label Vince? As of 2018, you’re able to sport the label all the time thanks to its rental service, Vince Unfold. For $160 a month, the program allows four items to be rented at a time as well as unlimited exchanges. Meaning, you’ll have a full Vince outfit in your arsenal for a price that won’t break the bank. Take a gander at the items offered here.

Gwynnie Bee

Gwynnie Bee is a rental service that offers clothing in sizes 0-32 from brands like Calvin Klein, Eloquii, and Nic + Zoe. For its exchange program, there are lots of plan levels to choose from — for instance, start with one item at a time for $49 and go all the way up to 10 items for $199. Or, if you’re eager to expand your closet with permanent additions, try its keep option and purchase the items for less than the original retail price. Not sure if the service is for you? Test it out for 50% off your first month.

Le Tote

Launched in 2012, Le Tote offers members a monthly membership plan starting at $59 a month. Plus, the brand has a maternity service for $79 a month. Whether you’re in need of office attire or new activewear that will motivate you to head back to the gym, you’ll find whatever it is you’re looking for in the site’s wide assortment of items from brands including Levi’s and Gorjana. Create an account, enter your measurements and interests, and head to checkout to find the assortment Le Tote chooses for you (you won’t see chosen options until after payment).

Armoire

Armoire, a rental service site, has a few plans to choose from. For starters, you can get four items a month for a $69 trial fee, and after that a flat fee of $79 a month. If you’re itching to try more items, the other plans include seven items for $119 a month (and $79 trial month) and an unlimited option for $249 a month (with a trial month ringing in at $139). As for the brands the company offers, think feminine, playful labels like Tanya Taylor, Hunter Bell, and Marella.

Nuuly

Launched in 2019, Nuuly is the latest brand under Urban Outfitters Inc. For $88 a month, you can select six pieces to rent. In the assortment of labels, you'll find in-house brands including Urban Outfitters, Free People, and Anthropologie, as well as cool contemporary brands like Tach Clothing, Mozh Mozh, For Love & Lemons, AGOLDE, and LoveShackFancy. Laundry and damage fees are included in the monthly price, so you won't have to worry about any spills or rips. And, with free two-day shipping, you won't be waiting around to sport your new pieces.

Bag Romance

If you're always eyeing the next It handbag but have a hard time settling on which one to buy, you'll want to consider Bag Romance which focuses on designer purses. Prices vary by bag, but rental rates start at $140. You can choose to hold onto a style of your choice for a seven or 30 day period, with the option to buy. The assortment includes both new and vintage, and features designers like Chanel, Celine, and Louis Vuitton.

Fashion To Figure

Plus-size retailer Fashion To Figure's FTF closet is a service that offers clothing from sizes 12-24. For a flat fee of only $54.95, you are able to rent three items at a time and keep them as long as you want. To help in deciding and visualizing what pieces you want to try, there's also a virtual closet where you can add up to 20 items that you're considering. You then can prioritize certain items to ship out first.

Switch

Attention fine jewelry enthusiasts: you can now rent earrings, bracelets, and rings in addition to your clothes. Included in Switch's program are three plans: one piece at a time per month for $40, two pieces for $70, or three pieces for $90. With Switch, you can hold on to the jewelry for as long as you desire, and the same goes with unlimited exchanges. Plus, when you're a member, you earn credit to put towards future purchases. So sign up to flaunt those Chanel logo earrings you've been eyeing, or a colorful Roxanne Assoulin bracelet you've scrolled past on Instagram.