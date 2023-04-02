Menu
(We Got To Have It)
The Spring 2023 Knits TZR Editors Are Wearing All Season Long
You’ll want ‘em all.
by
Kelsey Stewart
1 hour ago
@nanushka
Your wardrobe won’t be complete without fresh spring knits because, yes, it’s still technically sweater weather. Here, TZR editors share what styles they’ll be wearing on repeat.
@palomawool
Simkhai
Cambria Digital Mohair Halter Top
$425
“I’ve been on the hunt for knitwear in fun colors that are sensual in silhouette and design like this halter neck, off-the-shoulder number that can be worn when going out or under a summer blazer for work.” —
Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief,
TZR
See On Simkhai
