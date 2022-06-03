Finding a luxury handbag that checks all the boxes — chic, versatile, functional, high-quality — while costing well under four digits can be tricky, especially for high-end shoppers. This was the dilemma Coral Chung faced prior to founding her sustainable luxury accessories brand, SENREVE, in 2015 — and solved with brilliant success. And now through July 31, SENREVE is offering TZR readers 15% off of all orders over $300 (just use the promo code NEW15) — so there’s never been a better time to snap up one of their timeless, hardworking designs.

Spotted on celebrities like Kristen Bell, Priyanka Chopra, Angelina Jolie, Emma Roberts, and Selma Blair, SENREVE’s offerings are designed with versatility in mind, from crossbody bags that convert easily into backpacks, to clutches and belt bags with hidden pockets that fit a phone. That doesn’t mean SENREVE bags forsake style or luxury — in fact, quite the contrary. Elegantly constructed, these are head-turning pieces that will carry you from the office to social events and beyond.

(+) (+) INFO 1/2

Once you’ve found your dream bag, you can make it your own by choosing from five traditional Italian leathers, or four vegan leathers — including the brand’s two newest vegan offerings, Cactus (sustainably made from cactus leaves); and the plant protein-derived Vegan Terra, the brand’s most sustainable material to date — which all boast varying degrees of texture, softness, and scratch-resistance. Each bag is also available in a wide range of gorgeous colors, from neutrals to rich jewel tones and pretty pastels.

Below, shop a few of my personal favorites:

Maestra Bag

The sleek construction of the Maestra Bag — SENREVE’s original best-selling design — belies its many capabilities. A perfect carryall for a busy work day (or even a quick overnight trip), it’s large enough to hold a 15-inch laptop and features eight handy interior pockets. The best part? You can wear it four ways (satchel, tote, crossbody, or backpack). It’s available in two smaller sizes: the Midi, which fits up to an 11-inch laptop; and the Mini, which fits up to a 10.5-inch tablet.

Aria Belt Bag

Think of the Aria Belt Bag as the fanny pack’s elegant older sister. Perfect for travel, errands, walking the dog, and so much more, it features three interior pockets that can fit up to an iPhone 13 Pro Max and can be worn five ways (belt bag, sling, crossbody, shoulder, clutch). For even more ways to wear it, swap in one of SENREVE’s elegant metal chain straps.

Alunna Bag

A streamlined weekend bag that’ll carry you from a casual brunch with friends to a dressier dinner date, the Alunna fits up to a 6-inch Kindle and features two interior pockets and an exterior cardholder. Wear it as a backpack, crossbody, shoulder bag, or hold it by its very chic top handle. Add on a statement shoulder strap or acetate chain for a little something extra.

Cadence Crossbody

Taking a cue from ’90s minimalism, the Cadence Crossbody is SENREVE’s answer to the shoulder bag trend that’s everywhere right now. Small yet mighty, it carries up to a 6-inch tablet and features three compartments, two slip pockets, a button pocket, and a key leash. It comes with a coordinating leather strap that can be worn as a belt (how cool is that?), and its interior loops make it compatible with several SENREVE metal chain straps, should you be in the mood to change things up a bit.

Shop More Sustainable Luxury Handbags At SENREVE:

No matter your personal style, I can guarantee you’ll find your new can’t-live-without handbag at SENREVE. Be sure to pop in the promo code NEW15 at checkout to snag 15% off your style of choice.