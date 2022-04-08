This New E-Comm Site Curates The Most Tasteful Fashion For Outdoor Adventurers

Surf and ski enthusiasts Kathy Thomas and Sara Zilkha have nine kids between them and were often on the hunt for sports gear for their families. With a dearth of fashionable options (much thanks to an out-of-touch, male-focused shopping model), the duo, who reside in New York and Colorado respectively, set out to start their own e-commerce website, called Salt + Snow, which launched in late March. The marketplace offers high-quality technical gear for men, women, and children that’s also fashionable; it seeks to become a solution for those who have previously spent long days shopping multiple sites and not being able to find what they wanted.

“Most shopping experiences for outdoor apparel are very centered around males shopping for themselves. Companies such as DICK’S [Sporting Goods], REI, Backcountry.com have product assortment, marketing and customer experience [that] do not address our target demographic effectively,” Zilkha tells TZR in an email. Through Salt + Snow, women can find both visually appealing and highly appropriate attire — be it a wetsuit, ski layer, or golf shirt — for themselves and for their families.

Shoppers may also garner extensive information on everything from products to travel logistics through Salt + Snow’s blog. “A key element of our value proposition is editorial content, reviews and research,” Zilkha adds. The founders are intent on building a community of “wanderists,” or ambassadors from various places, who will produce shopping guides and provide advice on family-friendly activities in a given destination.

For now, Salt + Snow is starting out small with a curated assortment of roughly 20 brands (though they plan to carry 40 by the end of 2022). There are many niche and emerging labels to be found through the site, such as Alps & Meters, Anemos, Dinoski, L’Etoile Sport, Matuse, and Revo mixed with better known brands like Cynthia Rowley.

The co-founders hired Ashley Bryan to serve as the chief operating officer (following runs at Net-a-Porter, Moda Operandi, and Maisonette) while Brooke Gerschel, a former merchant at Ralph Lauren, is Salt + Snow’s chief merchandising officer. Brooke Danielson, who previously held staff positions at Vogue and Shape takes the reins as head of marketing. Shop a few of TZR’s favorite pieces from the site, ahead.

