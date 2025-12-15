Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Take one scroll through Ruby Lyn’s Instagram feed, and it’s easy to see why major fashion houses like Gucci, Coach, and Ralph Lauren are clamoring to work with the content creator. The 25-year-old has mastered the art of unfussy dressing that exudes an irresistible cool-girl ease. Naturally, the outfit she reaches for when she’s rushing out the door, which she admits happens daily, follows the same philosophy.

“My go-to outfit is usually my tried-and-true low-waisted jeans with a basic tee or long sleeve,” Lyn tells TZR. “And if it’s cold, I’ll throw on a hoodie.”

For Lyn, outerwear does much of the heavy lifting. “A good jacket can make any outfit instantly more put together,” says the New Yorker, who often reaches for a vintage brown leather bomber. Shoes and accessories are equally important. “I usually opt for sneakers or ballet flats on busy days because I’m typically running around the city,” she explains, noting that her schedule is often packed with errands and industry events.

There’s nothing flashy about the formula, and that’s the point. It’s the look she feels most herself in. “If I’m feeling confident in what I’m wearing, that translates to my mood,” Lyn adds.

If her laid-back approach to everyday dressing resonates, shop six of Lyn’s wardrobe essentials ahead and find out why each one has earned a permanent place in her rotation.