(Shopping)

10 Reusable Fashion, Beauty, & Home Products To Shop For Earth Day

BRB, buying everything.

By Marina Liao
@baggu
Re-useable bags from Baggu on Instagram.

If you’re trying to be more green in all facets of your lifestyle, a good place to start is to invest in reusable products. Can’t think of where to begin? Ahead, TZR rounded up some common eco-friendly items you can use over and over again across beauty, home, and fashion.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

BAGGU
Standard Baggu Set of 3
$36

These colorful BAGGU bags don’t resemble your average grocery totes, which makes them perfect for styling with your everyday outfits. Should you decide to pick up some last-minute produce for dinner, this carry-all will be on hand to assist.

Tap