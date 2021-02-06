Once Box of Style, now CURATEUR, Rachel Zoe’s subscription service will forever be an essential quarterly pick-me-up for stylish women everywhere. As always, the products in this spring's curation were hand-selected by Zoe herself, with each item being carefully chosen to renew and reinvigorate your existing wardrobe and beauty routine for the upcoming season. Sounds lovely, sure, but exactly what’s in Rachel Zoe’s CURATEUR subscription box for spring 2021? Let’s find out.

In this season's box, you’ll get a buttery leather shoulder bag that feels both classic and modern; a pair of gold hoop earrings that can be customized and made your own; a luxurious night serum and shimmering, put-anywhere highlighter; and, to top things off, your choice of either a chic suede hat or a modular ring to go with your new hoop earrings.

A CURATEUR subscription costs just $99 per quarter (or even less, if you choose the annual membership plan), but the luxury products in each box will always amount to at least $450 — in fact, this spring’s curation is valued at over $850. CURATEUR members also have exclusive access to The Shoppe, an ever-growing selection of fashion, beauty, and home items at up to 60% off retail prices. Clearly, the value is incredible, so be sure to sign up for CURATEUR if you still haven't — but first, read on for more details about this season’s edit.

The Perfect Little Black Bag For Every Occasion

Crafted of buttery-soft, PETA-approved vegan leather in the shape of a crescent moon, Jules Kae's Zola bag is guaranteed to become a new favorite. The braided leather strap and curved silhouette make the bag feel totally fresh, while the practical design and quality construction ensure you'll be reaching for it for years to come. Plus, though this comes in the spring box, you can wear this bag with any outfit in any season.

A Luxe Night Serum With All The Nutrients Your Skin Needs

Formulated with a blend of nourishing oils, vitamins, and antioxidants, this renewing night serum will help strengthen and repair your skin while you sleep. Like all Hugh & Grace products, it's made with 100% naturally derived ingredients, and is also vegan and cruelty-free.

A Pair Of Gleaming Gold Earrings That You Can Rearrange & Make Your Own

A wildly original take on classic gold hoops, these Vita Fede earrings have a modular design, which means their four interlocking pieces can be detached, rearranged, and linked together in various ways. Since the vast array of custom configurations are as varied as your moods, you'll never tire of wearing them — who says your go-to earrings have to look the same every day?

A Shimmering Baked Highlighter That Can Be Applied Anywhere

Give your skin a warm-weather glow with this baked highlighter from Illamasqua. The silky, blendable powder creates an iridescent shimmer that looks dewy and natural, rather than sparkly and glittery, and the subtle shade will look gorgeous on any skin tone. Apply it to your cheekbones, cupid's bow, brow bone, and nose, or get creative and put it on your collarbones and shoulders when you're in a low-cut tank. This also makes a lovely eyeshadow, especially when applied to damp lids.

Choice: The Modular Ring To Go With Your Hoop Earrings

To round out this spring's curation, you'll have two gorgeous options to choose from — and this gleaming, gold-tone ring certainly won't be easy to pass up. Like the earrings you're already getting, the ring is one of Vita Fede's unique modular pieces. It comprises three interlocking, detachable rings (one of which, by the way, is encrusted with 44 Swarovski crystals) that can be worn together, on their own, or stacked with other rings.

Choice: A Chic White Fedora For All Your Spring & Summer Looks

Designed in Malibu and made by hand in New York City, this classic fedora will instantly elevate any outfit, from a vintage floral dress to a simple white tee and jeans. It has an adjustable sweatband inside to ensure the perfect fit, and like all Teressa Foglia hats, it's made with premium quality, sustainably sourced materials — in this case, upcycled fabric and felt, while the band is made of vegan suede. Hey, you didn't think choosing between these last two would be easy, did you?