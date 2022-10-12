Today marks the debut of Prada’s fine jewelry line with its first collection, ETERNAL GOLD, comprising of pieces all made in 100% certified recycled gold. The Italian house’s focus on sustainability is a continuation of its efforts towards responsible practices, as previously demonstrated by its shift from nylon production towards recycled Re-Nylon.

The campaign, shot by David Sims, features poet Amanda Gorman, actor Maya Hawke, and musician Jeon Somi — three rising stars in their early 20s who serve as the face of the next generation.

From a design perspective, the label took a sculptural approach to craft the collection. The chunky gold forms reflect the elegantly minimalist Prada aesthetic, with the indelible triangle logo appearing, for example, as an oversized earring and also as an accent on chain links, hoops, and a serpent-inspired cuff bracelet.

The sustainability element comes with each jewel being made entirely from certified recycled gold and ethically sourced diamonds that are traceable through an embedded chip. Anyone with a piece from the collection will be able to log into the Aura Blockchain Consortium (a platform founded by LVMH, Prada Group, and Cartier in 2021 with the goal to increase transparency in the luxury sector) to look up the provenance of the item. The chip can continue to prove authenticity as the pieces become heirlooms and are passed down through generations.

The bolder offerings, namely the ones pictured below, in the new collection can be purchased by special order in store, with the rest available to buy in person or via Prada’s website.