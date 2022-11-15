In our Packed To Perfection series, TZR follows industry tastemakers to local haunts and far-flung destinations alike to see — and shop! — what they’re wearing while out and about in the world. For our latest installment, the team chats with super publicist Sara Larson about her quick stopover in Scotland.

Publicist Sara Larson is no stranger to a quick international trip. Working with some of coolest names in the fashion industry — Galvan London, Batsheva, Hunting Season, and Tanya Taylor, to name a few — she’s constantly jetting for a stopover somewhere to meet with clients, run ship on events, or attend a fabulous party. But her recent jaunt over to Scotland with her husband Gunnar was less about business than pleasure.

“We were going to a birthday party in England and were like, ‘Let’s go to Scotland; we’ve always wanted to go to Edinburgh,’” Larson says, noting that since they already had child care arranged for their two children, it seemed a shame to not to take advantage. The only caveat? She could only bring a carry-on for the journey to the notably chilly country, which meant strategizing how to fit knitwear and denim (and, of course, a few going out looks) in limited space.

“I was like, ‘OK, what are some staples that I can mix and match that I can wear day to night?’” says Larson. “I wanted to be comfortable but also feel good. I wanted to feel good for myself and look stylish.” See how she made it all work with finesse ahead, and shop her best looks for yourself.

Better Off Red

“I actually bought this red sweater [in Scotland] because I didn’t realize that cashmere there is everywhere. It’s abundant because they have so many sheep on the island. And these JW Anderson jeans are my go-to staple. So we took a train to Scotland, and then we did a day tour the first day where you take a bus. I’d never done that before since I was young. And we went to three different places, and this was the kingdom of Northumbria. So we would get out, walk around this little village. It was so beautiful.”

The Right Stripes

“This was the perfect outfit for the chilly weather. The sweater and slides are JW Anderson [the top is men’s], and I wore them with a Khaite skirt. This [picture] was just in front of a church there. The architecture and everything in Scotland is just insane.”

Fine Vintage

“Gunnar and I wanted one night of just a really nice dinner together. The five-course meal at this restaurant, Noto, was so good, it’s mental. Of course, I wanted to wear a dress, and this one is Gucci from The RealReal. I was so drawn to this print, and it was easy to fold and pack in my suitcase. It took up no space. It was super easy and chill.”

Green Scene

“Gunnar and I went out one night to a bar and danced. It was the most fun. I wore my trainers because I was like ‘I’m not wearing heels.’ We stayed out until 1 a.m. I was dancing on a stool and I thought I was going to get in trouble. But the staff came over [and pointed to a bench they had removed the cushions from] and were like, ‘Hey, we turned this into a place for you to stand.’ It was hilarious.”

Flower Power

“I am obsessed with this hand-embroidered Jonathan Cohen sweater. The blue and red color combo just makes me really happy. And I think for this trip, again, I was super limited with what I could take. And so I was like, ‘What are things that are going to make me happy and I’m going to feel good with my man?’ So this was one of the two or three sweaters that I packed and I wore it a lot. I also brought Ries, which is the first travel ‘cosmetic luggage,’ so I could safely pack my dark purple shampoo and conditioner, which is vital to keeping my pale gray hair color. It makes a huge difference to my beauty routine (moisturizer, brows, and a red lip) especially when I’m on a spacial budget!”