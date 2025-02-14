In our Packed To Perfection series, TZR follows industry tastemakers to local haunts and far-flung destinations alike to see — and shop! — what they’re wearing while out and about in the world.

Designer Ronny Kobo has been immersed in the world of fashion since she was a child. Her dad owned a denim manufacturing company in Hong Kong, where Kobo grew up. Following in her father’s footsteps, the tastemaker, who was born in Tel Aviv, Israel, launched her namesake label in 2017. And though she now resides in New York, where she runs the brand, the entrepreneur often returns to her old stomping grounds. Such was the case last month when Kobo spent a week in Hong Kong. “The trip was mainly business, but was also a bit of a homecoming for me,” Kobo, who was last there this past November, tells TZR.

Kobo described the excursion as both sentimental and inspiring. “It was a welcome change of scenery from my usual warm weather R&R [vacations],” the designer added. When packing for the seven-day trip, the frequent traveler focused on versatile and comfortable looks that would take her from factory visits to Michelin-star restaurants. “My main staple was a three-piece suit that I could dress up or down with a simple change of my top or shoes,” she explains. Her neutral crewneck from The Frankie Shop and black Saint Laurent loafers were particularly in heavy rotation.

Ahead, find a breakdown of five outfits Kobo wore on her recent trip to Hong Kong. These looks are worth emulating even if you aren’t hopping on an airplane to a far-away destination any time soon.

Leather Weather

Courtesy Of Ronny Kobo

“I arrived early in the morning, so for my first full day I wanted to see the city. I spent much of my childhood in Hong Kong, so it’s a welcome feeling to get back on the streets I know so well. I threw on a bomber and a pair of loafers to make sure I could seize my first day back in the city before enjoying some delicious dumplings at one of my favorite local restaurants.”

Chic But Cozy

Courtesy Of Ronny Kobo

“For a day of appointments, I put on my favorite oversized Frankie Shop sweater, Khaite boots, and a custom blazer to ensure I was comfortable but presentable to meet with any of my partners. During some downtime, I also purchased several custom bag charms for myself and a few gifts for everyone back home — a hallmark token from Asia. Nothing is more thoughtful than a customized keepsake.”

Wardrobe Staples

Courtesy Of Ronny Kobo

“A blazer and denim are core essentials for any traveling I do, as it’s so easy to feel functional but put together when wearing both. Suiting is a core piece of my line, Ronny Kobo, so I’m always thinking of different cuts and colors I can incorporate in future collections.”

Make A Splash

Courtesy Of Ronny Kobo

“I also pack a swimsuit everywhere I go as I’m truly a spa junkie and no one does decadence and hospitality better than Asia; so I knew their spas would be next level, and they did not disappoint!”

Suit Up

Courtesy Of Ronny Kobo

“As we know, Hong Kong can turn out a quality custom piece in 24 hours, so I had to take advantage of the craftsmanship there. I treated myself to a couple of custom menswear suits that were tailored to my body and work in Hong Kong, back home in New York, or when I'm traveling to Europe for a multitude of occasions.”