Of The Dresses Under $35 On Amazon, These Have The Best Reviews

It’s one of fashion’s oldest tricks, but it feels like a superpower. When time is tight and your energy is low, the best way to look pulled together is simply to throw on a dress. With these 35 dresses (all available on Amazon, nonetheless), you can achieve a flawless look in literally 35 seconds. No one will believe you spent zero time, or paid so little, to achieve it. How can you be sure? Well, out of all the dresses under $35 on Amazon, these have the best reviews.

The dresses featured here all boast hundreds — and in many cases, thousands — of rave reviews from shoppers on Amazon. Reviewers have expressed astonishment at how expensive these dresses seem, while others explained that they were just so in love with their purchase, they had to order it in more colors. With an astounding variety of colors and prints to choose from, in most cases, you’d be wise to do the same. And with two-day Prime shipping, you won’t have to wait very long for these outfits to be yours.

So, here it is: a meticulously curated collection of minis and maxis, tunics and frocks, capsule essentials and statement pieces. And it’s not just our editors who are fans; the reviews speak for themselves.

1 This Tie-Waist Sweater Dress With A Cult-Like Following Amazon R.Vivimos Knitted Tie Waist Sweater Pencil Dress $31 See On Amazon This is one of Amazon’s most popular dresses, with over 10,000 five-star ratings and counting. Comfy but form-fitting, the crewneck sweater dress features long, lantern sleeves and a mini pencil skirt, making it a perfect go-to for the transitional months. It’s both polished and relaxed, keeps you warm without hiding you, and comes in over 30 colors from understated to vibrant. Pair it with sheer tights and knee-high boots for an expensive, autumn-friendly look that exudes laidback elegance, then style it with bare legs and sneakers in the spring. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 A Ruffled Mini Dress That Comes In 4 Summery Shades Amazon ROSIANNA Plus Size Off Shoulder Strapless Ruffle Dress $32 See On Amazon One happy shopper on Amazon was so taken with this off-the-shoulder ruffle dress, she vowed to immediately purchase more as soon as she finished typing her review. Other reviewers called it a “perfect fit” and some gushed about the many compliments they received while wearing it. With feedback like that, how could you not click ‘add to cart?’ Available in four striking solid colors — black, yellow, green, and the summery orange pictured — this soft, airy dress is sure to make a statement at any of your special warm-weather occasions. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

3 This Strappy Sundress (With Pockets!) That Suits Any Warm-Weather Occasion Amazon Angashion Button Down Swing Midi Dress $30 See On Amazon A button-down front and roomy side pockets give this polished midi dress a carefree, summery vibe. With platform sandals or high-heeled mules, it’ll fit right in at any of your more polished outdoor events, but can just as easily come back down to earth when paired with crossover slides or slim, white sneakers. The swingy, versatile dress also layers perfectly under a super-long cardigan or midi-length trench on chillier days. Not only that, but it currently boasts over 2,000 positive reviews and 5,000-plus five-star ratings on Amazon. Choose from over 30 stylish colors and prints. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 A Wrap-Style Maxi Dress That Comes In The Most Stunning, Unique Prints Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Deep V Neck Maxi Dress $34 See On Amazon Soft and breathable, this V-neck maxi dress, made of 100% viscose, will keep you cool on a warm-weather vacation and all summer long. It comes in nine stunning floral prints and features an attached tie at the waist to accentuate your shape. Its high waist, butterfly sleeves, and fluttery hemline make it the perfect go-to for a walk on the beach, dining outdoors, and even maternity wear. Add a layered necklace and woven slides to complete this flowy, free-spirited look. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 This Delightful, Off-The-Shoulder Number With A Scalloped Hem Amazon Romwe Plus Size Off The Shoulder Scallop Hem Dress $32 See On Amazon This bubbly, fit-and-flare frock has charmed over 3,000 customers on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. With a scalloped hem and off-the-shoulder cut, this head-turner not only showcases your personality, but gives you just the right combination of polish and allure with its classic, cinch-waisted silhouette. Choose from 20 vibrant colors — or more, it’s only $32 — and prepare to be the life of the party. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 0X — 4X

6 A Backless Mini Dress That Actually Keeps You Warm Amazon Mansy Wrap Knit Sweater Mini Dress $33 See On Amazon “Get the dress,” one of over 1,000 reviewers of this mini sweater dress exclaimed on Amazon — and honestly, why wouldn’t you? Featuring adorable batwing sleeves and a belted waist, this figure-hugging dress is tailor made for a chilly night on the town. One thrilled Amazon shopper loved that it’s made of “nice, stretchy material that’s thick enough to keep me warm,” and another called it “one of those rare Amazon finds.” The flexible surplice neckline also allows you to wear the dress as either a V-neck or an off-the-shoulder ensemble, so you can serve completely different looks depending on the occasion. For just $33, that’s hard to top. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7 This Best-Selling Tunic Dress That Comes In So Many Cute Colors Amazon Amoretu V Neck Shift Dress $30 See On Amazon What’s not to love about this lovely, pleated tunic? With its tiered construction, delicate V-neckline, and long lantern sleeves, the best-seller is distinctive enough to stand out in both formal and laidback settings, but still versatile enough to wear over and under thicker layers. With 40 unique styles to choose from — some of which are short-sleeved and sleeveless — at just $30, the delightful tunic is, in one or more of its many iterations, certain to be a perfect match for your closet. Just ask any of its 30,000-plus fans on Amazon. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 A Wraparound Maxi Dress That’s Breezy, Chic, & Breathable Amazon ZESICA Wrap Maxi Dress $39 See On Amazon In this rayon maxi dress, which summertime fashion brand Zesica has even dubbed its “sunset dress,” you couldn’t be more beach ready. Featuring butterfly sleeves, a frilled hem, and a necklace-friendly V-neckline, the unlined wrap dress makes for the perfect swimsuit cover-up, but can just as easily stand alone as romantic, warm-weather evening wear. Plus, as gorgeous as the maxi looks here in this light blue floral pattern pictured, one reviewer who gave it five stars on Amazon — along with over 11,000 others — swears that it’s “even prettier in person.” Can’t beat that. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

9 This Belted & Backless Halter Dress You Just Might Need In Every Color Amazon BTFBM Ruffle Belt Dress $29 See On Amazon You’ll make just as much of a statement turning to leave as you will saying hello in this ruffled halter dress. There’s a charming tie closure at the top in the back and a tie waist bow in the front, both of which you can adjust for optimal comfort. With its light viscose lining, the breathable sundress keeps you airy and cool without appearing see-through, and comes in over 25 colors and prints like the cheerful yellow pictured. At just $29, according to one thrilled reviewer on Amazon, “you need the dress in every color.” Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 A Soft, Loose Maxi Dress That’s Great For Lounging & Lazy Days Amazon MakeMeChic Short Sleeve Maxi Dress $32 See On Amazon When the weather’s perfect, don’t waste any time getting ready. Simply throw on this short-sleeve maxi dress and go. With its unique tie-dye print, roomy side pockets, and deep V-neckline, this crowd-pleaser — which currently boasts over 10,000 rave reviews and perfect ratings on Amazon — will keep you staying and looking cool with practically zero effort on your part required. Pair it with flip-flops or sleek white sneakers for a carefree vibe, or strappy platform sandals for an elegant contrast. Available colors: 46

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

11 This Comfy Midi Dress With A Vintage Vibe — & Roomy Pockets Amazon MEROKEETY 3/4 Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress $31 See On Amazon The perfect addition to any capsule wardrobe, this classic striped dress features balloon sleeves, side pockets, and an elastic waist. It’s soft and stretchy enough to wear every day, but exudes a simple elegance that’s sure to catch notice wherever you go. Fans of the dress on Amazon — there are 8,000 and counting — are particularly thrilled by how many compliments they receive while wearing it. It’s so versatile, too. Whether paired with low-top sneakers or stretchy ankle boots, the varied looks you can achieve with this chic staple are practically limitless. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 A Cheeky, Tie-Front Midi Dress With Over 7,000 Perfect Ratings Amazon ECOWISH Tie Front Midi Dress $33 See On Amazon This spaghetti-strap midi dress makes a statement that’s both vivacious and daring. A tie-front bow, ruffled hem, and your choice of pattern (like the enchanting cherry print pictured) bring the charm, while the plunging V-neckline, peekaboo front cut-out, and open back give it some spice. With over 7,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, the button-down swing dress is a hit among customers for looking every bit as lovely in real life as it does here. “It’s exactly as pictured,” one happy customer raved. “Surpassed my expectations.” At just $33, it’s bound to exceed yours, too. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 This Bodycon Maxi Dress That Comes In Over 20 Eye-Popping Colors Amazon SheKiss Sleeveless Maxi Dress $28 See On Amazon With over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this sleeveless maxi dress is an absolute must-have for the warmer months. Spaghetti straps and a deep V-neckline in both front and back give it just the right amount of edge, while the ultra-comfy, spandex-blend fabric, loose fit, and deep side pockets will have you reaching for it over and over again. Good thing there are over 20 striking colors to choose from at a super-low price, so you can switch things up while still staying true to this tough-to-beat style. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 A Sleeveless Halter Dress That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Halter Neck Sleeveless Dress $35 See On Amazon Honestly, where can’t you wear this stunning, sleeveless halter dress? Whatever’s simmering on your summer agenda — be it a picnic, outdoor birthday party, or wedding — in this viscose sun dress, all eyes will be on you. With its discreet polkadot print (there are nearly 30 patterns and colors to choose from) and elegant tie closures at the back of the neck and waist, this elegant frock appears way much more luxe, and gets you so much more wear, than its $35 price tag suggests. Plus, it allows you to serve a range of looks from upscale to casual, depending on your choice of footwear, while the knee-length lining creates a chic, layered look that hundreds of positive reviewers on Amazon simply adore. So will you. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

15 This Cute, Flowy Frock That Works For Literally Any Occasion Amazon Milumia Button Up Flowy Dress $30 See On Amazon Doesn’t matter if you’re headed to the beach, a backyard patio party, or the next room over to snap some mirror selfies. This flowy, button-up dress will be just right for the occasion. Available in seven pretty patterns that make it impossible to choose just one, the dress features an elegant V-neckline, above-the-knee swing skirt, and hour-glass waist. With its frilled hem and loose, three-quarter-length sleeves, the button-up manages to give off a breezy air while subtly accentuating your shape. No wonder so many of its thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon describe it as perfect. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 This Sleeveless, Ruched Mini Dress With Over 15,000 Perfect Amazon Ratings Amazon BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress $29 See On Amazon A ruched construction and criss-cross hem elevate this otherwise simple bodycon dress from a warm-weather basic to a singular statement piece. Short and clingy, the best-seller is sure to stun on an eventful night out when paired with strappy high-heeled sandals or pumps — plus, the double lining prevents it from appearing see-through — but slip-on sneakers or a flat, crossover sandal can just as easily tone it down for daytime. With a palette of summery colors to choose from, over 15,000 five-star Amazon ratings, and an unbeatable price, this is one dress that won’t disappoint. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 A Vintage-Inspired Beach Dress Designed To Throw On & Go Amazon Romwe Plus Size Boho Beach Dress $24 See On Amazon Now here’s a dress that can take the heat. If the warm weather’s got you feeling tired and sluggish, throw on this beach dress for a simultaneous cool-down and pick-me-up. Made of soft, lightweight rayon, the versatile shift dress works just as well as a swimsuit coverup as it does your go-to muggy-day outfit. It’s also amassed thousands of positive reviews/ratings on Amazon and comes in a range of stunning, vintage-inspired prints with varying sleeve lengths and necklines. Who says you can’t have them all — especially when they’re only about $25 each? Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

18 This Short & Sweet Dress That’s Basic In The Best Way Amazon MITILLY Button Down Swing Short Dress $32 See On Amazon If you’re looking to add some folksy charm to your wardrobe, opt for this delightful mini dress. With its soft and stretchy material, decorative buttons, and tiered A-line skirt, this crowd-pleaser comes in both solid colors and floral patterns, and keeps earning rave reviews on Amazon. Its thousands of fans can’t get enough of those subtle side pockets and the cozy-but-shapely fit. “Such a cute and comfy dress,” one Amazon reviewer raved. “Easy to just throw on and look cute!” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

19 A Sleeveless Tea Dress That Exudes 1950s Glamour (& Comes In SO Many Prints) Amazon GRACE KARIN Boatneck Sleeveless Tea Dress with Belt $35 See On Amazon Channel your favorite ‘50s style icon in this sleeveless, boatneck dress. Its belted, hourglass silhouette and voluminous circle skirt exude such an irresistible vintage charm, no one would guess you found it in the present day on Amazon for just $35. And if its enviable 4.5-star rating on Amazon and nearly 10,000 positive reviews are any indication, this is a dress you’ll want in multiples — especially since there are over 40 nostalgic patterns and prints on offer. Just add vintage high heels and a petticoat to play up the old-school vibes. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 This Ultra-Soft Maxi Dress That Fits, And Feels, Like A Dream Amazon Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress $30 See On Amazon With its fitted top and maxi length, this smooth, jersey dress from Amazon Essentials is a must-have staple for every wardrobe. “A perfect casual, summer dress,” one reviewer who gave the dress five stars exclaimed. “It didn’t wrinkle when I packed it in my beach bag.” With seven colors to choose from and an expansive range of sizes, this dress goes equally well with sneakers as it does a pair of strappy sandals. No matter how you wear it, though, the ultra-soft viscose is sure to keep you comfy. As one contented reviewer put it, “I swear it’s like wearing pajamas outside.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

21 This Amazing Mini Dress That Comes In Over 20 Festival-Chic Prints Amazon ZESICA Wrap V Neck Mini Dress $35 See On Amazon “I have never been more excited to write a review,” one fan — and there are more than 10,000 of them — of this V-neck mini dress enthused on Amazon. “This dress fit like a glove and made me feel absolutely beautiful... So, I ordered two more.” For just $35, you might be temped to do the same. With a flowy hem, fluttery cap sleeves, and over 20 prints to choose from, this rayon wrap dress — which the brand calls “Amazing Grace,” and for good reason — will have you looking like you’re a VIP on your way to this season’s hottest festival, no matter the occasion. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 The Bodycon Pencil Dress Reviewers Call ‘A Perfect Fit’ Amazon Floerns Plus Size Bodycon Pencil Dress $30 See On Amazon “Your new favorite winter dress,” one thrilled Amazon reviewer enthused about this bodycon pencil dress — and, just look at it. How could it not be? The spandex-blend dress contains just the right amount of stretch to accentuate your shape without feeling too tight — it’s no wonder so many reviewers on Amazon keep referring to it as the “perfect fit” — and with a quick change of shoes, also makes for the ultimate day-to-night piece. Choose from 10 bold colors and prints like the emerald green pictured, and be amazed at just how quickly it takes to become your new go-to work outfit. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

23 This Classic Shift Dress With Over 15,000 Glowing Amazon Reviews Amazon BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Shift Dress $35 See On Amazon This timeless shift dress features a breathable chiffon fabric, ruffled hem, and matching, ruffled bell sleeves. The V-neckline and mini length show off your shape, while the slightly loose fit and back zipper closure let you maintain a casual vibe. “I love the quality of the fabric and it has a nice shape,” one of its thousands of obsessed fans — there are over 30,000 of them — wrote on Amazon. “Not too short and absolutely adorable,” raved another. “Perfect little black dress.” Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

24 A Charming, Ruffled Dress For Both Special & Everyday Occasions Amazon ULTRANICE Wrap Ruffle Dress $31 See On Amazon In search of the ideal romantic summer outfit? Look no further — this cotton wrap dress is it. An asymmetrical ruffled hem, deep V-neckline, and adjustable spaghetti straps give this dress enough allure for you to transition it from day to night with ease, while the slightly stretchy material will keep you comfy for hours on end. Available in a vast range of colors and patterns, the dress has amassed thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon for its quality fabric, shapely fit, and timeless design. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 This Retro-Inspired Swing Dress That’s Just As Comfy As it Is Cute Amazon Romwe A Line Swing Flared Dress $34 See On Amazon What’s not to love about this vintage-inspired A-line dress? Ask any of the 7,000-plus Amazon customers who gave this dress a perfect review or rating, and they’ll tell you to add it to your cart ASAP. One reviewer who ordered the dress to wear to a dance party wrote, “It was perfect — comfortable and easy to move in throughout the night.” Another reviewer appreciated how the slightly stretchy polyester and spandex material “makes it very comfy and versatile.” Between its high waist, scoop neckline, and fluttery sleeves — with a hidden zip closure and swing skirt that hits just above the knee — this dress is sure to bewitch you, too. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 An Everyday Jersey Dress With Sophisticated Details Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless Gathered Midi Dress $26 See On Amazon If you want a look that epitomizes casual elegance, this sleeveless jersey dress is all it takes. Luxurious details like a cinched waist, curved hem, and subtle draping add a touch of sophistication, while the ultra-soft jersey material keeps you feeling cozy and casual. Pair it with your favorite pair of sneakers for a pulled-together, everyday look. And if the hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon are any indication, you’ll likely need it in multiple colors. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 An Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress That’s So Comfy & Functional Amazon VERABENDI Off Shoulder Maxi Dress with Pockets $35 See On Amazon An off-the-shoulder ruffle, high elastic waist, and floor-skimming length give this ultra-soft maxi dress an almost classical allure. So, even if you’re just headed to the beach — the maxi’s smooth and stretchy material, front pockets, and breezy side splits make for ideal casual attire — you’ll still look understatedly noble. With an estimable 4.5-star rating on Amazon and thousands of positive reviews (many of which confirm that it’s a perfect fit), this is one dress that won’t let you down. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

28 This Enchantingly Cute Mini Dress With A Ruffled Hem Amazon Relipop V Neck Casual Short Dress $25 See On Amazon With a sultry wrap-front design and tiered ruffled hem, this is so not your average mini dress. Look no further than its way-above-average Amazon reviews — there are over 20,000 of them — and mostly five-star ratings for proof. The best part? No one will believe you spent less than a minute, and less than $35, to achieve such a stunning look. It pairs equally well with booties and sneakers as it does sandals and heels. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 This Mini, V-Neck Halter Dress That’s Simultaneously Sweet & Tough Amazon R.Vivimos Halter Deep V Neck Mini Dress $26 See On Amazon Sweet and sultry, frilly but tough, this mini halter dress is bursting with contradictions. That’s what makes it so unique, though, and that’s why it’s amassed thousands of fans on Amazon. Made of a breathable, cotton and mesh material, the dress boasts a backless design, deep V-neckline, ties around the neck and back, and a ruffled hem tailor-made for twirling. Even with its unusual construction, the dress is still super comfy and soft, according to reviewers (another charming contradiction). Plus, the under-$30 price tag is a downright steal. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

30 A T-Shirt Dress That’s Comfy Enough To Lounge In — & Perfect For Running Errands Amazon MOLERANI T-Shirt Dress $27 See On Amazon This is the dress you reach for when you’re running behind to look polished in an instant, whether heading to a doctor’s appointment or lunch with friends. The slightly loose-fitting T-shirt dress looks chic and casual on its own but can just as easily double as a tunic over leggings and jeans. “Very soft, very comfortable, and not clingy,” one of the 14,000-plus reviewers who gave the dress a perfect five-star rating on Amazon explained. Because it’s so easy to wear, and because the price is so right, this is a dress you’ll likely need in multiples. Lucky for you, there are over 40 colors and prints available to choose from. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

31 A Ruffled Shift Dress That Comes In Tons Of Bright Colors Amazon FANCYINN Ruffle Hem Shift Dress $30 See On Amazon How delightful is this ruffled shift dress? “I can’t explain the way I feel,” one reviewer gushed on Amazon, who also marveled at its “beautiful material.” “Fit like a dream,” raved another. “Getting more colors.” And with 18 to choose from at just $30 each, you might need to stock up, too. With its sloped neckline, tiered ruffled skirt, and matching ruffled sleeves, the adorable shift dress fits right into a variety of settings, be it the beach or a garden party. It’s lightly lined as well, which one reviewer says makes the shift more elevated than your typical slip-on dress or a swimsuit coverup. Nevertheless, dressed up or down, in this charmer you’re sure to make a priceless impression. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

32 The Soft & Stretchy Maxi Dress Amazon Reviewers Adore Amazon Hount Sleeveless Maxi Dress with Pockets $27 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love a sleeveless maxi dress with pockets — especially one you can snag in over 30 colorful prints? Better yet, here’s who does: Thousands of fans on Amazon. Boasting thousands of rave reviews, this sleeveless maxi is a hit for its soft, stretchy material and quality fit. “It really shows off my hourglass figure,” one happy customer reported, “and I LOVE the pockets.” Pair it with a straw hat, crocodile sunglasses, and beaded sandals for a look that radiates glorious summer vibes. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 A Strapless Handkerchief Dress That’s Perfect For Tropical Getaways Amazon CHICGAL Strapless Sundress $25 See On Amazon Good thing this strapless sundress is only $25, because how could you just get one? There are 40 colors and patterns available, each one as exquisite as the dainty floral print pictured, in lengths ranging from mini to midi. Suitable as either a coverup or a going-out dress, this little dress will keep you cute and cool in any warm-weather setting — just ask the thousands of Amazon reviewers who swear by it. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

34 A Faux-Wrap Dress That Serves Elegant, Retro Vibes Amazon Pink Queen Plus Size 3/4 Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress $35 See On Amazon This faux-wrap dress comes in the most stunning vintage-inspired patterns, though it’s available in solid colors, as well. Even with its distinctive appearance, the dress — featuring quarter-length sleeves, a high waist, and a midi length — is surprisingly versatile. One thrilled Amazon reviewer called it the perfect dress to wear on a cruise, while another said it’s just right for work. The V-neck top and tie belt also give the allusion of a wrap dress, even though it isn’t actually one. For a look that exudes confidence and polish, you really can’t go wrong with this dress. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large