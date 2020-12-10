The Underrated Dress Trend You Should Wear This NYE

Fact: Your New Year's Eve is probably going to feel off-kilter this year. Big parties, exotic travels, and late-night toasts at a cozy bar may still not be an option. The reality is likely that you'll be translating the otherwise celebratory holiday to your own home, but, if the last two years has taught people anything, it's that staying at home doesn't equate to a boring time. Nay, thanks to months of (involuntary) practice, everyone has conjured up ways to enliven the evening within the confines of your kitchens and living rooms. All this to say, if you're wondering how to stay festive — no matter how big or small you’re celebrating, there’s a New Year’s Eve dress that fits the bill.

There are the laid back looks you can style with flats, because unless you live on the ground floor of your apartment building, there's a good chance your neighbors will thank you for abstaining from heels. But noise violations aside, there are also dressy options that manage to remain comfortable — be it floaty silhouettes or soft, comforting materials. Thankfully, several dressed-up outfits for a December 31 soiree work just as well with flats as they do with heels, all you need is a festive head-topper or other celebratory accessories to don for the countdown. Ahead, discover and shop 11 easy-to-recreate ensembles that'll make saying adieu to this year a stylish affair.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Light Layers

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nothing beats a spaghetti-strap dress layered over a long-sleeve tee or turtleneck. The combination is consistently unique and looks especially New Year's Eve-ready when styled with a pair of cute socks and Mary Jane flats.

Splashy Print

Just because you're staying home doesn't mean you can't go for a big, bold style moment. Try a colorful dress featuring a playful print (like these asymmetric dots) and finish with a pair of minimalist sandals and cool gold jewelry.

Sheer Shimmer

It goes without saying but a shimmery, sheer option is always in style. For a party-ready ensemble, add an equally shimmery bag. Worth noting: a plum lipstick would pair well with this alluring duo.

Short Shift

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No matter the temp, a shorter hemline works when you'll be indoors all night. A lacy white dress is a playful alternative to full-on sparkle, and works well with a dainty pair of strappy flats.

Dots And Delights

If you're skipping the sequins this year but still want something that feels whimsical, try a polka-dot dress styled with tall, flat boots. The combo is fashion-forward and still dressy.

Dramatic Back

There are few design details quite as enticing as a daringly low back, which is why this dress trend is a perfect candidate for your New Year's Eve festivities. Keep it casual at home with a pair of loafers or swap for velvet heels if it’s a dressier affair.

Shine On

Turn up the texture with a bold sequin look that you can wear from sunset to sun up the next morning (when sunglasses will come in handy!). The overall aesthetic feels like a playful nod to whimsical, free-spirited style.

Feather Trimming

It's impossible to not feel celebratory when a ring of feathers is on your dress all evening long. Let the dress do the talking and accessorize with a simple pair of slides.

Little Black Dress

A classic black dress gets an instant upgrade with the addition of a playful belt or chunky statement jewelry. You’ll be ready to dance the night away in this classic look.

Puff Sleeves

Voluminous puff sleeves are the perfect way to embrace a little holiday cheer while still feeling cozy at home. Add in a pair of ankle boots for a cool, low-key finish.

Playful Colors

Bold colors may not be the first thing that comes to mind for this occasion (or winter in general), but this year defy expectations with a bright and cheery look.