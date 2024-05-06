There’s something incomparably rewarding, yet incredibly intimidating, about finding the perfect gift — especially when it comes to your mom. But an ultra-luxe present is a guaranteed way to make her feel extra special. Whether it’s your mother, mother-in-law, or the matriarchal figure in your life, there are plenty of ways to shower her this Mother’s Day.

The key here is knowing where to look. And since it can be overwhelming to search and scroll through endless pages on the internet for what’s just right, TZR did all the research for you so you don’t have to. From quality investments that will last for years to come to more trend-driven items that are sure to surprise and delight, these will be gifts that your mom will remember.

Take, for instance, a fragrance set from Valentino’s Donna Born in Roma collection to expand her scent horizons, a trio of options that allow her to smell and test which one she prefers before committing to a full bottle. Or a leather card carrier from Bottega Veneta Andiamo to upgrade her bulky wallet. And when in doubt, there is always the sure satisfaction of jewelry, whether it be the classic Cartier Trinity ring, Gucci’s new interlocking studs, or a pearl necklace from David Yurman.

So waste no more time and see below for a curated list of luxury gifts your mom is sure to cherish.