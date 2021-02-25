On Feb. 25, designer Jeremy Scott released the Moschino Fall/Winter 2021 Womenswear Collection Film, and in classic Scott style, it was a star-studded, tongue-in-cheek affair. The film, titled Jungle Red, was a love letter to old Hollywood glamour and took viewers on a virtual journey that transcended time and celebrated whimsy. In a statement released by the fashion house, Scott, creative director of Moschino, cited the 1939 George Cukor film The Women as his inspiration for the collection, specifically a technicolor fashion show scene, and the fact the women in the movie get their nails painted a color called jungle red.

The Fall/Winter 2021 collection, which was an amalgamation of Moschino signatures — flirty mini dresses, vibrant hues, and eye-catching animal prints — featured a lengthy list of familiar faces. Industry legend Maye Musk (she's also Elon Musk's mother) served as emcee in Jungle Red and introduced the different vignettes. Supermodel power houses such as Shalom Harlow, Joan Smalls, Amber Valletta, Miranda Kerr, and Carolyn Murphy walked the stage in cheeky looks like a cloud and cow printed ball gown and a metallic, crocodile blazer and skirt set finished with a golden spiked tail. "Amber Valetta and Carolyn Murphy hadn't appeared in a fashion show together for over a decade," said Scott in his conversation with British Vogue. "Then, there’s Shalom Harlow who is basically the Greta Garbo of fashion, so that was a great coup."

Stella Maxwell and Hailey Bieber — Moschino runway regulars — also made an appearance in the eccentric show. Bieber, who opened the show, wore an androgynous pinstriped suit set topped with a coordinating fedora whereas Maxwell donned a feminine, baby pink satin dress with a matching handbag in the shape of a boot. In keeping with the original inspiration of Hollywood glam, model Precious Lee wore a Marilyn Monroe-inspired silver tassel gown with a black five-fingered shawl in the shape of two hands. Sticking with the elegance of 1940s LA-inspired elegance, Dita Von Teese, a burlesque legend, closed the show while wearing a heart-adorned, sweetheart gown in the show's titular color: jungle red.

Though Jungle Red marked the label's first film campaign, zany attitudes and theatrical concepts are not novel to Scott. Past cheeky Moschino shows include the label's Spring/Summer 2021 puppet show and the paint-speckled runway from his Spring/Summer 2020 show. Ahead, see all the celebrities who were featured in Moschino's short film.

