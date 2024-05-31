In our Packed To Perfection series, TZR follows industry tastemakers to local haunts and far-flung destinations alike to see — and shop! — what they’re wearing while out and about in the world.

Model Georgia Fowler is back on her old stomping grounds. In March 2023, the 31-year-old relocated from Sydney, Australia, to New York, where she lived in her 20s. And it seems she’s quickly getting reacquainted with the lifestyle. Fowler recently hopped on a call with me, walking around and navigating the bustling streets (on the most beautiful, sunny day, I should add) like an absolute pro. But she hasn’t completely said goodbye to her former city, especially since her family resides there. Last fall, just months after the big move, Fowler made the 21-plus-long hour plane ride back to Sydney for a little vacation.

“We ended up going to the beach most days,” she says about the low-key itinerary, adding a zoo excursion was on the agenda as well. As a longtime model (she’s fronted campaigns for designers like Ralph Lauren, Tiffany & Co, and Fendi), Fowler also made appearances at a few industry events, including GQ Australia’s Men of the Year Awards and Marie Claire’s Women of The Year Awards.

Because of her various outings in Sydney, she made sure to pack strategically. Another thing to note? Fowler was pregnant with her second child (whom she welcomed in February with her husband, Nathan Dalah). As such, the Auckland, New Zealand-born model brought along plenty of loose, low-rise pants. “I feel like they’re a lot more flattering than having bottoms [sit] on top of the belly,” she explains. Fowler also leaned on breezy button-downs, which she likes to leave unbuttoned in some areas. “In my second pregnancy, I feel like it’s more about flaunting the belly and embracing my body and its new curves,” she explains.

Courtesy Of Bumpsuit

And, surprise, surprise — she did a little modeling on the vacation, too. In fact, Fowler is the face of Bumpsuit’s new vacation campaign. “Nicole [Trunfio, the founder,] is another Australian who I’ve known personally for a while now,” the model says. The partnership was a no-brainer for Fowler, as she wore many Bumpsuit looks during her first pregnancy in 2021. Her favorite outfit from this new assortment? The beige set, seen in the photo above. “It’s the perfect summer look,” she notes. “I would wear this to the beach or really any day in Sydney. The top wrapped around the neck, which felt fashion-forward.”

If you have an upcoming vacation, get inspired by Fowler’s beachy outfits from her Sydney getaway, below.

Beach Day

“This is from my recent collaboration with Australian swimwear label Bond-Eye. Their pieces are amazing because they’re one-size-fits-all, which is great when you’re pregnant. The suit kind of grows with you. And I always bring a big hat for the beach.”

Party Bound

“This little black dress is short without the bump, but with the bump, it looked cute rather than overly sexy. I wore this one on New Year’s Eve.”

Hanging Out

“I have this cropped gray jumper, and I used to wear it with low-slung baggy jeans that went under my bump, which I found was a cute look.”

Event Ready

“For the GQ event, I wore this red stretchy backless Magda Butrym dress, which had nice long sleeves. I styled it with red lips and some bling, like this sparkly Jimmy Choo bag.”