These Clever Handbags Are Perfect For Summer Travel

Have a vacation or two on the books this summer? Here’s a gentle reminder that it’s time to start planning your travel capsule wardrobe. Accessorizing can be a challenge when packing for a trip, particularly when it comes to bags — it seems there’s always that one outfit that would be so much better if only you had room to pack your favorite purse. This season, consider a Mlouye Flex Bag, now available in three sizes: Micro, Mini, and the original Flex. Designed to pack down flat, the Flex Bags are ideal for saving space in your carry-on. The geometric, foldable elements of the Flex line were inspired by origami, lending the line a sculptural yet functional sensibility.

All three sizes are artfully crafted using luxury materials — including a cowhide leather exterior, and either a soft microsuede or durable canvas lining — and they’re sold in a selection of seven colors, from solids to colorblock options. The Flex bags also feature a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap that allows you to wear the bag four ways — as a wristlet, top-handle bag, shoulder bag, or crossbody — and allows you to shape the bag differently, adding to the versatility. And of course, they all pack flat when not in use, in keeping with their origami-inspired origins.

Designed to maximize both form and function, the Flex line deserves consideration in your wardrobe, both at home and on the road. Also worth noting? Each bag costs under $500. Accessible luxury at its finest.