This $69 Personalized Gift Will Make Dad Feel So Special On Father's Day

Over the past several weeks, those of us who are vaccinated have slowly started to resume business as usual. And with Father’s Day just around the corner, many families are eagerly gearing up to celebrate the holiday with probably the first in-person group gatherings they’ve had in months. Along with the traditional games and dinner outings usually come the presents. If you do have a father figure in your life that deserves something special, a luxe Father’s Day gift can be a special way to show your affection, especially if the two of you are far away and are not ready to get together just yet.

While you can't discredit the fact that a mug, new socks, or some camping gear are all welcome ideas, take it a step further this year with something a touch more luxurious. Whether you consider the dad in your life an A+ dresser or not, a fancy take on a classic staple like a structured jacket or colorful tee is one easy way to treat him. If he is the kind to go on a lot of business trips and weekend getaways, he’ll appreciate the usefulness of the gray holdall tote from Burberry. Or, if he’s the type to participate in water sports, he’ll appreciate the stylish spin Cynthia Rowley puts on classic swimwear.

Also, it's worth stating that you don't have to shell out big bucks to ace a thoughtful gift that makes him feel spoiled. Moonglow’s bespoke cufflinks retail for $69 and he’ll think of you each time he wears them. Likewise, a candle with his favorite scent will fill his space with warmth, literally and symbolically. Ahead, you’ll find 16 gift options every father figure will appreciate.

