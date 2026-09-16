Lexi Minetree’s first-ever fashion show might be hard to top. The Elle star’s entry into the fashion month circuit was sitting front row at Carolina Herrera’s Spring/Summer 2027 show at David H. Koch Theater, which doubled as the brand’s 45th anniversary celebration. “The brand is so timeless because it understands the duality of what it is to be a woman,” Minetree tells The Zoe Report while getting ready for the show. “It’s like, yes, I can be girly and I can be feminine, but I can also have grace and different undertones to it. Carolina Herrera really delivers that with its style and its perfume. I think women in particular really respond to that.”

The 25-year-old actor adopts a similar approach to her personal style, which she says is constantly evolving. “I've been on a big '90s and 2000s rom-com kick, and I love that era's style,” Minetree shares. “And honestly, I'm changing my tune. I used to be really against low-rise jeans, but I'm into them now.”

While her stance on trends might change, she loves experimenting with color, which is how she landed on her look for the show: a monochromatic lavender outfit featuring Carolina Herrera’s Floral Lace Midi Dress and Luci Leather Shoulder Bag.

(+) Jeff Thibodeau (+) Jeff Thibodeau INFO 1/2

“I love a pop of color, which I know is kind of antithetical to living in New York City, where everyone lives in black and white,” Minetree says of her ‘fit. “But I don't know – I just love playing around with color. I think it's really fun. And I think lavender is such a beautiful color and matches my blonde hair very well.”

Of course, no fashion week look is complete without the right fragrance. Naturally, Minetree stayed on theme with Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl Jasmine Absolute. “What I love about Good Girl perfume, though — particularly, my favorite is the Jasmine one — is that it's not overpowering. I have a particularly feminine style, and I think it works in tandem with that girliness, but without walking by and feeling like it’s too much.”

(+) Jeff Thibodeau (+) Jeff Thibodeau INFO 1/2

While this may be the first show Minetree has attended, it’s definitely not her last. The actor says the experience has ignited an interest in learning more about the fashion world and how her own style fits into it. “It’s so cool to be able to learn about couture and brands. What’s also been really cool about this whole experience is that I feel like I get to learn what my style is a bit more,” she says. “I love fashion personally, but until now, everyday, day-to-day fashion.”

(+) Jeff Thibodeau (+) Jeff Thibodeau INFO 1/2

New York Fashion Week may have come to a close, but Minetree’s fall schedule isn’t winding down. Following a trip with her best friends to the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin this October, she’s getting ready for her next film release. “I did this movie recently called The Young People with Osgood Perkins — I love horror, it’s one of my favorite genres,” she says. “It’s coming out next year, and I can’t wait for people to see it. I got to see a little bit of it recently while doing an ADR session, and it looks so beautiful.”