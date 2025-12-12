It’s been 15 years since Leandra Medine Cohen burst onto the fashion scene. In 2010, the writer turned her blog, Man Repeller, into a full-fledged lifestyle website, amassing a loyal fanbase for its humorous yet insightful stories. Though the site has since shut down, Medine Cohen now shares her signature outlandish style through her Substack, The Cereal Aisle. If you’ve ever dreamed of raiding the influencer’s closet (same), it just so happens to be your lucky day; Medine Cohen is auctioning 30 pieces on eBay from now until Dec. 18, with 100% of proceeds benefitting Sharsheret, a nonprofit organization supporting Jewish women and families facing breast and ovarian cancer.

“I picked things that I still really love, but I felt comfortable enough sending out into the market,” Medine Cohen tells TZR on a recent Zoom call. The tastemaker herself turns to the resale site for niche fashion items she can’t find anywhere else. “A good example would be Rafael Sanchez, who was a pretty famous bag designer in the ‘70s; I’ve found the broadest reach of his hard shell bags with tassels on the bottom on eBay,” the New Yorker notes. “So whenever I'm looking for something specific, the resale site is always my go-to,” Medine Cohen adds.

Now, fashion aficionados can discover some gems from Medine Cohen’s personal collection — a gold mine of quirky, playful new and vintage designer looks — during the auction. One such piece is a pair of round tortoiseshell sunglasses she designed in partnership with Delarge, a Spanish eyewear brand owned by her friend and fellow content creator, Blanca Miró. “They were like the instant cool to all of my outfits,” the mother of three says about the shades, which were in heavy rotation for years.

Also up for grabs? A sequined Maison Margiela hat that she holds especially dear. “It was like my dead-of-winter pick-me-up, but it’s a piece that I’ve gotten a lot out of already, so I can put it back out in the world for someone else to get something from it.” In fact, that’s one of the reasons Medine Cohen is a fan of reselling items: “You can still really love a piece and want to have it, but also be at peace with the fact that you no longer do.” For the writer, if she’s having a hard time parting ways with a specific item, that’s often an indicator she’s holding on too tightly.

With Medine Cohen bidding farewell to so many items, there’s definitely some free space in her closet for new looks. However, she’s not going to shop just for the sake of it. “I will say that I’m craving something different, but I don't know what it is yet,” she says. “And in the past, when I’ve shopped before I knew what I wanted, I've ended up with a bunch of stuff.” Take it from her: Shopping consciously is better for your wallet and the environment.

If something in her eBay collection has piqued your interest, though, run, don’t walk — bidding starts at 99 cents. Below, find a preview of her storefront.