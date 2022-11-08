Fashion month has come and gone, but the time to recreate the season’s best styling moments is now. One idea that felt especially fresh? The layered skirt trend of Spring 2023 seen across the season’s biggest runways. In New York, the combination first materialized at Sandy Liang and Tory Burch, and as the month continued in Europe, it became a became a bona fide thing, popping up at Prada, Bottega Veneta, and more.

“I think Fall/Winter 2022 was very much a focus on a return to classic staples (i.e. the perfect white tank, classic denim, suiting separates, and the pleated skirt), so it makes sense that spring would evolve that idea by way of artful layering and mixing and matching those core investment pieces,” Kate Davidson Hudson, the editor-in-chief of Luisaviaroma, tells TZR. Wearing two skirts of varying lengths, cuts, and fabrications definitely plays into her thesis. For instance, last season’s up-to-there minis are easily reinvented for a new season by adding a longer silhouette underneath — and, conversely, a simple way to transform this past summer’s must-have sheer slip is to add another piece on top.

Fashion editor Laura Reilly revamps a sheer skirt by tying an oversized scarf on top. @laurareilly___

“The subtly seductive cutout trend has been a dominant idea for a few seasons now,” Hudson explains. “The way [the Spring/Summer 2023 collections] play with layering sheer pieces has the same peek-a-boo effect, only rendered in lighter fabrications that work for the warmer months.” Plus, as Hudson points out, see-through layers are great way to suggest skin without actually showing much of it. “From gauzy knits to sheer tops and skirts layered over bralettes and boy briefs, playing with transparency is a more user-friendly way to tap the peek-a-boo trend.”

A good skirt pairing needn’t feature specific “It” items with a waitlist — it works with all sorts of pieces, so you can start wearing right away. “I love the idea of styling tonal basics (which may already be in your closet) to an artful effect as a quick way to elevate basics,” Hudson says. “Standout looks from Tory Burch, Miu Miu, and Altuzarra’s Spring 2023 collections perfectly tap this idea with layers of jersey and knit separates in gray and cream tonalities.”

Keep these ideas in mind as you scroll ahead, where I’ve gathered seven key layered skirt ideas worth lifting from the runway — and, naturally, shopped out each one for you to wear now.

Sheer Perfection

Sandy Liang Spring/Summer 2023 Rodin Banica

Sandy Liang featured a slew of two-in-one type skirts for Spring 2023, featuring micro minis on top with a long, sheer underlayer peeking out from below. Some were adorned with ruffles; others were simple half-slip skirt styles, with the daintiest of trims. Either way, the effect is a good template for pairing that micro minis you invested in last season with something a bit longer and lacier. Lean into the boudoir vibes by adding silky or sheer camisoles, satin scrunchies, and sweet Mary Jane flats.

Ruched & Ready

Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Transparent elements reigned supreme at Tory Burch, where ruched jersey minis combined with languid sheer maxis made for the perfect skirt styling inspo. It was somehow an ethereal look that still felt modern. When recreating the look yourself, keep things up-to-date with a thin top, allowing undergarments like a simple triangle bra to peek through. Then, reach for a ’90s-inspired belt, and don’t forget to incorporate a flash of shine, whether it be through statement earrings or a cool shoe moment (or both!).

It’s All In The Rib

Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2023 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment

Matthieu Blazy took the layered skirt look to new levels at Bottega Veneta, featuring some seriously showstopping embellished versions atop ribbed knit layers. The key to carrying it all off? Simplicity. Keep things grounded with a relaxed henley shirt and casual ribbed knit underskirt. TZR recommends going monochrome with similarly toned accessories that play with textured elements and allow the statement skirt to do all the talking.

Pencil Party

Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment

Miuccia Prada consistently offers great lessons in layering on and off the runway, and this season was no exception. Wardrobe staples (i.e. a great pullover sweater and slit pencil skirt) can be reworked with a dash of sheer fabric, to keep things from becoming too boring. When it comes to accessories, aim for updated classics like a quirky Mary Jane pump and bubblegum pink shoulder bag.

Short And Sweet

Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Belgian designer Dries Van Noten’s brilliant approach to texture and silhouette shines through in the innovative way he mixed blush skirts (above). To achieve the look, incorporate both tailored and organic elements: think a mix of ruffled and streamlined minis. Then throw on a bomber jacket, blingy bag, and a mule pump to complete the quirky-cool outfit.

Talk To Me Textures

Lanvin Spring/Summer 2023 courtesy of Lanvin

Another brand that didn’t shy away from texture play was Lanvin, which perfectly merged sheer and shimmery elements. Team an iridescent skirt over a longer mesh one to create a similar effect. A barely-there tank top (another great wardrobe necessity) offers a refined take to the quirkier bottoms. If you are working with a pastel palette, try a hit of saturated color, like a bold earring or statement shoe, to play up the fun factor.

Legs For Days

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Spring/Summer 2023 Madison Voelkel

Maryam Nassir Zadeh has a natural talent for creating compelling outfit combos (just take a look at her Instagram), so it was no surprise that her Spring/Summer 2023 show gave us just that. Layered bras sat atop pinstriped, asymmetrical hem skirts with the simplest of sheer underlayers, for a boardroom meets bedroom vibe. If you don’t want to bare it all, try mixing a longer line crop top and tanks for an equally fetching approach to this unique idea. Add a blinged out corsage choker and a minimalist lace-up pump for a new approach to going out style.