If you have a handbag obsession that’s already slightly (or maybe not-so-slightly) out of control, today is your unlucky day. It girls have spoken — ultra-stylish and affordable bag brand Stand Oil is one to watch in 2026. Inspired by the timelessness of classic oil paintings, Stand Oil is a South Korean label melding luxury, minimalism, and creativity into one.

Yes, everyone from Bella Hadid to Blackpink’s Jennie have been spotted sporting something from this chic yet functional brand. While you’d normally expect its offerings to cost upward of $200, the best thing about the label is that most of its styles don’t even hit the $120 mark. The bad news, however, is that its bags are often sold out, thanks to the countless celebs that love them. While it’s a bummer that you have to act so quickly to snag one of these beauties, it pays to keep a close eye on the website as it often restocks.

For all the effortless and sophisticated it-girl favorites we’ve spotted recently, look no further. Ahead, you’ll find some of Stand Oil’s top offerings, along with styling inspo, courtesy of the brand’s celebrity fan base.

Olivia Rodrigo: Mushy Mini Bag in Camel

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The Mushy Mini Bag in this neutral camel shade is a favorite of Olivia Rodrigo. For something a little *extra,* she added the brand’s Belted Heart Mirror Faux Leather Key Ring Bag Charm (currently on sale at Nordstrom for $15) in the same shade to match. This bag features a faux nubuck material with side snap buttons to maintain the bag’s slouchy, rectangular shape. It also has an exterior zip pocket and two open interior pockets. Color options include cream, camel, and classic black. While this one is currently sold out, there’s a restock scheduled for the end of April, so get in line now.

Jenna Ortega: Ringo Reversible Black Tote

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Last summer, Jenna Ortega was seen leaving the Bowery Hotel with the brand’s $75 Ringo Reversible Black Tote. This style is also sold out (sigh), but the brand’s Mio Bucket Bag ($76) is a similar (although slightly slouchier) style that’s scheduled for a restock at the end of April. The Mio comes in black or maroon, with the former offering a patent leather finish and the latter a faux nubuck. It also features two internal open pockets and one zip pocket.

Charlie XCX: Mini Breezy Bag Metallic Grey

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This bag is so on-brand for Charli. The Brat singer was recently spotted with Stand Oil’s Mini Breezy Bag in this unique light-reflective metallic shade that’s part of the brand’s SS26 collection. It features a smooth zip closure, two side pockets, two interior pockets, and a removable crossbody strap. It also comes in four different colors — metallic gray, yellow, plum, and misty white (a recent collab shade with Huh Yun-jin of Le Sserafim).

The mini size is perfect as an everyday bag, but the O.G. Breezy Bag offers a little more interior space for someone who’s always on the go. You’ll want to keep an eye out for color restocks on this particular style. It’s a hot commodity and frequently sold out.