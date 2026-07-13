Jasmin Larian Hekmat hardly needs an introduction to anyone with their finger on the pulse of fashion. The Los Angeles–based designer is the founder and visionary behind Cult Gaia, one of the industry’s most acclaimed labels, beloved for its sculptural, vacation-ready looks. What began with the brand’s viral bamboo Ark bag in 2012 (IYKYK) has since evolved into a full-fledged fashion empire spanning ready-to-wear, accessories, and even children’s clothing. But what you may not know about Larian Hekmat is that she’s the daughter of Isaac Larian, the founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment, the company behind Bratz. This year, the iconic toy franchise recognized for its edgy, Y2K aesthetic celebrates its 25th anniversary.

As a pre-teen, Larian Hekmat — who now serves as creative director and president of Bratz — spent summers and school breaks at her dad’s office, offering feedback alongside her father and his team. “I would help come up with mood boards for the different lines,” she tells TZR over the phone. “For example, for Winter Wonderland, we’d create all these boards that would fill the office. The team would sketch and sew, we’d pick fabrics, and really build the looks together.”

Having a front-row seat to the evolution of Bratz, Larian Hekmat has seen the dolls move through many eras. “We launched with a very street style–heavy aesthetic — very much what you’d actually want to wear. Then we moved into fantasy eras, like Fashion Pixiez,” she explains. “The core of the brand has always been mix-and-match layering and aspirational fashion.” In fact, Bratz arguably disrupted the toy industry, releasing dolls that challenged the status quo with their heavy eyeliner, overlined lips, and trendy, skin-baring (and somewhat controversial) outfits.

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All those days spent going to work with her dad paid off, teaching Larian Hekmat the importance of attention to detail — something she later carried over to her own brand. “Cult Gaia is obviously elegant and older, but there’s this whimsy and, I think, toy-like [sense of] wonder that I aspire to create, and that comes from my experience with the Bratz line,” Larian Hekmat explains. She adds that while Cult Gaia is feminine and goddess-like, it still exudes the same confidence and attitude as Bratz — or, as Larian Hekmat puts it, “main character energy.”

Of course, growing up around Bratz wasn’t the only formative experience in Larian Hekmat’s childhood. Beyond business skills, Larian Hekmat says her dad taught her a valuable life lesson: how to walk in heels. “He always said, ‘Put one foot in front of the other,’” she recalls. Meanwhile, Larian Hekmat’s mother — a former fashion designer and artist — always kept a linen closet stocked with fabric. “I’d take the fabric, drape it on myself, tie it with hair ties, and sew it. I was lucky to grow up around people making miniature clothing for dolls, too, which influenced me tremendously,” Larian Hekmat says. Most importantly, her parents always encouraged her to take risks.

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As the daughter of a successful CEO, launching her own brand was almost inevitable. “I always knew I would [start a company],” Larian Hekmat shares. Before Cult Gaia became the viral sensation it is today, Larian Hekmat got her start making flower crowns for friends. “People in New York started wearing them everywhere, and it became a talking point,” she says. At the same time, Larian Hekmat was working on a collection of couture gowns. Ultimately, however, she decided to focus on the sought-after accessories. “A friend of mine was like, ‘Why are you doing this when everyone is trying to buy these off your head everywhere we go?’”

Taking that advice to heart, Larian Hekmat — who interned at Narciso Rodriguez and Jason Wu while studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology — launched Cult Gaia with flower crowns, and things quickly snowballed. “I took photos of my best friends, named the styles after them, taught myself how to make a website on Weebly, launched it, and kept building from there,” she reflects. “What started as a hobby and side hustle eventually became the dream.”

Though flower crowns are no longer a SKU for Cult Gaia, Larian Hekmat points out that floral motifs still appear throughout many of the brand’s collections. The sun is another source of inspiration for the designer. “You’ll see radial lines, like a lot of circles and arches,” she explains. Naturally, subtle nods to Bratz are woven throughout Cult Gaia’s collections, from bold proportions to platform silhouettes.

Over the last few years, Cult Gaia — which counts celebrities like Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, and Olivia Rodrigo as fans — has released buzzy collaborations, including an exclusive 35-piece holiday capsule with Gap. The label has also expanded into new categories, such as bridal, which became a core part of the business shortly after its April 2025 launch. Its latest move? Cult Gaia recently made its NYFW debut, showing for the Fall/Winter 2026 season.

Meanwhile, Larian Hekmat is adding another title to her resume: podcast host. Later this year, she’ll launch a new weekly podcast, Bratz Chatz, as part of the brand’s 25th anniversary celebration. “Bratz has always lived at the intersection of pop culture, fashion, music, creativity, and entertainment. The podcast felt like a natural evolution,” Larian Hekmat explains. The forthcoming episodes will feature conversations with people shaping culture today, including creatives, tastemakers, disruptors, and icons. “It’ll be fresh, unfiltered, and full of personality and a passion for fashion,” Larian Hekmat reveals.

Courtesy Of Bratz

The podcast is far from the only 25th anniversary celebration. The company also launched a new doll to mark the milestone. “We wanted her to feel like a new character — the goddess of fashion,” Larian Hekmat says. “She’s mythic, collectible, and feels like something you’d display on your shelf. She embodies Bratz at 25: confident, boundary-pushing, and artistic.”

Here’s to another quarter-century of Bratz — and Cult Gaia.