It's Shocking How Cheap These 35 Chic Cold-Weather Pieces Are

Owning cozy clothing that makes you smile can go a long way toward making the cold, gray days of winter more bearable. And while there’s certainly an abundance of stylish winter clothing out there, the most covetable pieces aren’t exactly known for being affordable. Indeed, the fact that high-quality outerwear, knits, and other winter essentials often require a fairly serious investment is exactly why it’s almost shocking how cheap these 35 chic cold-weather pieces are.

From thick, chunky sweaters to blanket scarves and fur-lined slippers, there are plenty of pieces featured here that you're bound to fall in love with. Some lean more cozy and casual, while others have a more polished, fashion-forward feel: think sweater dresses, quilted jackets, and warm, thick leggings that look like real pants. The one thing every piece on this list does have in common? They all cost less than $30 on Amazon, with the majority ringing up at $20 or under.

Scroll on to shop 30+ stylish, cold-weather staples worth adding to your wardrobe right now.

1 An Oversized Teddy Jacket With Giant Pockets Amazon Gets Sherpa Fuzzy Jacket $24 See On Amazon Made of plush faux sherpa and cut in a boxy, oversized silhouette, this slouchy zip-up jacket has an effortlessly cool look that'll pair well with everything from joggers to jeans. Plus, because its pockets are so spacious, you won't even need to carry a purse. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 9

2 These Cozy Fleece-Lined Yoga Leggings That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon BALEAF Fleece Lined High Waisted Leggings $26 See On Amazon The only thing comfier than yoga pants? These yoga pants, which are lined in luxuriously soft brushed fleece. Made of a moisture-wicking performance fabric with four-way stretch, they have a comfy, wide waistband, a gusseted crotch, and a surprisingly large pocket hidden at the waist. Thousands of reviewers can't get enough, giving the best-selling leggings a stellar 4.6-star average rating on Amazon. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 17

3 This Fan-Favorite Sweater Dress With An Adjustable Tie Detail Amazon R.Vivimos Tie Waist Pencil Dress $24 See On Amazon The beauty of this lightweight sweater dress is that it feels like a relaxed, oversized piece, but the waist-cinching tie detail prevents it from looking shapeless. Featuring eye-catching, lantern-style sleeves, it's made of a slightly stretchy material that reviewers say feels satisfyingly substantial and high-quality. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

4 This Normcore-Chic Sweatshirt That's More Stylish Now Than Ever Amazon Hanes Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt $9 See On Amazon A classic crewneck sweatshirt has always been incredibly versatile — and thanks to the rising popularity of the normcore trend, the look is more stylish now than ever. Made of a durable, mid-weight blend of cotton and polyester, the colors it's available in range from classic neutrals to bold hues reminiscent of '80s activewear. Stock up on a few — you're going to wind up living in these. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

5 A Cozy, Oversized Scarf That Doubles As A Shawl Amazon Loritta Oversized Shawl $10 See On Amazon You'll find yourself reaching for this shawl all season long, whether you're wrapping it around your shoulders, wearing it as a scarf, or using it as a makeshift blanket when the office gets too chilly. With its cozy texture and classic plaid print, it'll add wintry charm to just about any look, and would also make the perfect gift for that tricky person on your list. Available prints: 13

6 A Leopard Print Sweater Sold In Five Stylish Colors Amazon Hirate Leopard Sweater $22 See On Amazon Voluminous sleeves and a bold leopard print make this comfy crewneck sweater super trendy and fun. Throw it on with jeans, joggers, or leggings, and you'll look totally chic without sacrificing comfort — or putting in barely any effort. If you don't love the olive green color pictured, note that it also comes in four other colors, including beige and red. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 5

7 These Cable-Knit Slippers Lined In Cozy Faux Fur Amazon DREAM PAIRS Knit Faux Slippers $20 See On Amazon Cable-knit on the outside with soft faux fur within, these slippers are basically the definition of cozy at-home style. They couldn't be more perfect for brisk winter mornings or nights spent curled up by the fire, but they'll also work for grabbing the mail or letting the dog outside, since their soles are made of durable EVA rubber. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 4

8 A Slouchy Sweater With A Cool Color-Blocked Design Amazon cordat Color Block Oversized Sweater $20 See On Amazon So many design elements make this sweater feel elevated: the subtle ribbed texture; the slouchy dropped shoulders; the cool color-blocked pattern with contrasting striped sleeves. Reviewers say the soft, mid-weight knit is surprisingly warm, without being thick enough to give it a bulky look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 5

9 A Turtleneck Dress That'll Pair Perfectly With Tights Amazon KEEDONE Turtleneck Loose T-Shirt Dresses $25 See On Amazon A turtleneck and long sleeves make this soft, swingy skater dress perfect for cold weather — just add chunky tights and boots, and you'll be ready to go. The dress is made of a stretchy knit fabric, and has a flared, mini-length skirt that's practically begging to be twirled. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

10 These Expensive-Feeling Leggings Made Of A Thick, Stretchy, Ponte Knit Fabric Amazon Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging $20 See On Amazon Because these popular leggings are made with a stretchy ponte knit fabric, they're far thicker and more substantial than your typical pair. This not only gives them the sleek, polished look of "real" pants, but also makes them warm enough to wear outside in frigid temperatures. Over 1,500 Amazon reviewers awarded them a five-star rating after purchasing. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (Short, Regular, Long, Extra Long)

Available colors/prints: 7

11 This Basic Crewneck Sweater That's The Perfect Weight For Layering Amazon Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Lightweight Crewneck $17 See On Amazon Another basic crewneck pullover that's right in line with the normcore trend, this lightweight sweater is made of a smooth cotton blend that reviewers say is perfect for those slightly chilly days where you want something warmer than a long-sleeved tee, without being so cozy that you'll find yourself sweating indoors. Available sizes:

Available colors: 10

12 A Trendy Bucket Hat Made Of A Plush, Teddy Material Amazon Muryobao Faux Fur Bucket Hat $15 See On Amazon How cute is this fuzzy bucket hat? Because it's made of a textured, teddy-like fabric, it's not only super soft, but is also a lot warmer than your typical bucket hat. Plus, it's designed with an adjustable drawstring band inside, which basically guarantees it'll fit your head perfectly. Available colors: 6

13 These Fan-Favorite Joggers That Come In Lots Of Cute Colors & Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials French Terry Sweatpant $18 See On Amazon Reviewers can't get enough of these classic drawstring-waist joggers — in more than 1,000 glowing reviews, fans have reported that they're high-quality, luxuriously soft, and designed with a comfortable fit that's relaxed without looking sloppy. Made of thick, warm fleece lined in plush French terry, they have tapered legs, cuffs at the ankles, and roomy side pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 20

14 A Cozy Pullover Sweater That Makes A Statement Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Lantern Sleeve Sweater $27 See On Amazon A texture-rich knit and luscious lantern sleeves work together to give this pullover sweater an effortlessly chic look. It's perfect for days when you want to be comfortable, yet need something more polished than a hoodie. Reviewers are impressed by the quality and versatility, with multiple people noting that it's super thick and luxurious. Hard to believe it costs under $30! Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

15 A Stylish Sweater Vest That's Easy To Dress Up (Or Down) Amazon Unidear Open Front Plaid Cardigan Vest $25 See On Amazon A tunic length and asymmetrical waterfall collar add interest to this stylish vest, making it the perfect way to dress up a basic sweater or long-sleeved tee. If you don't love the red and black, it's worth checking out the other colorways, which range from warm neutrals to classic black and white. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

16 This Surprisingly Affordable Bomber Jacket From Betsey Johnson Amazon Betsey Johnson Quilted Bomber Jacket $20 See On Amazon An oversized fit and cropped length give this Betsey Johnson bomber jacket an exaggerated silhouette that feels totally on-trend. Beyond its stylish look, it's plenty practical, too, thanks to a water-resistant finish on the outside. Other design highlights include an adjustable drawstring at the hem that lets you highlight the waist, and two zippered pockets in the front to hold your essentials. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

17 A Workwear-Chic Flannel Shirt That's Super Thick & Durable Amazon Carhartt Rugged Flex Hamilton Shirt $30 See On Amazon A classic flannel shirt will always be a cold-weather essential — and since this one from Carhartt is designed to hold up to lots of rugged wear and tear, you can literally keep wearing it for years to come. Made of cotton flannel blended with a hint of spandex, its two chest pockets are big enough to hold all your essentials when you don't feel like carrying a purse. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors/prints: 8

18 These Thick, Wool-Blend Socks That You'll Want To Show Off Amazon JOYCA & Co. Cotton Thick Winter Crew Socks (4-Pack) $11 See On Amazon With their thick, chunky knit construction and Nordic-chic pattern, these gorgeous wool-blend socks are equal parts stylish and warm. Nobody would guess you found them on Amazon — let alone for less than $3 a pair. Reviewers are completely blown away with their quality, especially given their low price. Available colorways/prints: 16

19 This Basic Mock Neck Sweater That's Worth Owning In Multiple Colors Amazon Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Mockneck Sweater $21 See On Amazon A great mock neck sweater is a wardrobe essential, especially for cold weather. Knit of a soft, smooth cotton blend, its light, layerable weight makes it incredibly versatile. Wear it with jeans, tucked into a skirt, or layered under a jacket, blazer, or vest — when a piece is this timeless, the possibilities never end. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

20 A Versatile Jersey Dress That You Can Keep Wearing Year-Round Amazon Daily Ritual Crewneck T-Shirt Dress $19 See On Amazon This swingy jersey dress makes a surprisingly versatile layering piece when it's cold out, and will look equally chic worn on its own when the weather starts warming up again. Made of rich, smooth jersey that feels great against bare skin, it has cute cuffed sleeves and a classic crewneck that looks smart with everything from cardis to leather. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

21 This Easily Packable Rain Jacket That's Surprisingly Stylish Amazon Jones New York Parka $24 See On Amazon This waterproof parka is about as versatile as it gets — despite being lightweight and compact enough to fold up and pack into its own pocket, it's sturdy enough to protect you from the elements, and even has a hood and high, zip-up collar. "It’s so lightweight and fits beautifully," one reviewer wrote. "Rolls up into a ball and comes out looking great." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

22 This Cozy Fleece Hoodie You'll Never Want To Take Off Amazon Dokotoo Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt $25 See On Amazon This oversized hoodie is made of the softest, plushest faux fur material you've ever felt, both inside and out. It also has pockets and a large, comfy hood, which ups the cozy factor even more. Reviewers, not surprisingly, are completely obsessed, with dozens calling it the most comfortable sweatshirt they've ever worn. "This is my new favorite sweatshirt in the entire world," one person wrote. "So soft and cuddly. It feels like you’re wearing a teddy bear!" Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

23 This Drapey Cardigan That's Like A Polished Version Of Your Comfiest Sweatshirt Amazon Pastel by Vivienne Long Sleeve Jersey Cardigan $25 See On Amazon Made of a drapey, stretchy jersey fabric, this open-front cardigan feels every bit as snuggle-worthy as your softest, comfiest sweatshirt — but unlike a hoodie, this versatile piece looks polished enough to wear just about anywhere, including a more traditional office setting. Plus, since the hem is long enough to cover your butt in the back, it pairs perfectly with leggings. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 24

24 A Super Soft Hoodie With A Stylish Lace-Up Detail Amazon Amazon Brand - Mae Lace Up Sweatshirt with Hood $15 See On Amazon A lace-up detail at the neckline adds a trendy touch to this otherwise simple hoodie. With its relaxed fit, soft fabric, and slouchy dropped shoulders, it's perfect for off-duty days when you want something comfy and casual without looking sloppy. The light gray stripes add a bit of interest, but if you prefer solid colors, it also comes in light gray, charcoal, and baby pink. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

25 A Faux Sherpa Vest Lined With Fleece For Added Warmth Amazon Amazon Essentials Fleece Lined Sherpa Vest $26 See On Amazon If vests don't usually keep you warm enough during the winter, you probably haven't tried this one. Because it's actually made of two layers — cozy faux sherpa on the outside, soft brushed fleece on the inside — it's cozy enough for even the most frigid climates. Reviewers are in love, noting that the exterior zippered pockets are not only way bigger than they look, but can also be accessed from the inside. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

26 A Basic Crewneck Sweater That Comes In Dozens Of Colors & Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Crewneck Sweater $23 See On Amazon Knit of a lightweight cotton blend that feels soft and smooth to the touch, you'll want to wear this crewneck sweater every day of the week. And luckily, you can — the range of colors and prints it comes in is so extensive, nobody will even notice if you order multiples and cycle through them on repeat. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 44

27 A More Stylish (& Cozier) Alternative To Basic Sweatpants Amazon 32 DEGREES Ladies' Fleece Jogger $17 See On Amazon Think of these velour joggers as the modern version of those Juicy Couture sweatsuits everyone was living in throughout the early aughts. Comfy, effortless, and a little bit glam, they have all the makings of a new favorite, but they look slightly more polished, thanks to their tapered legs. Also unlike those Juicy sweats, these have a comfy mid-rise waist. Other design highlights include an adjustable drawstring and front pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

28 A Classic Polar Fleece Jacket That's Wildly Popular Among Amazon Shoppers Amazon Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Jacket $21 See On Amazon Reviewers absolutely love this jacket — it's already garnered more than 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, resulting in an impressive overall rating of 4.5 stars. Despite its affordable price tag, fans say its quality is on par with that of pricier competitors, noting that the soft, warm polar fleece it's made of holds up well in the wash and doesn't seem to pill. Other highlights include the roomy zippered pockets and contoured side seams that give it a tailored, feminine fit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 18

29 A Basic Mock Neck Top That's Perfect On Its Own Or Layered Amazon Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Mockneck $20 See On Amazon Made of a soft, smooth blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, this long-sleeved mock neck top has the high-quality fit and feel of a far more expensive piece. Reviewers say it washes beautifully, fits comfortably, and is the perfect weight for layering — what more could you want in a basic? Available sizes: 1X-6X

Available colors: 5

30 These Fuzzy, Faux Fur-Lined House Shoes With A Chunky Sole Amazon CLPP'LI Faux Fur Fluffy Slippers $21 See On Amazon These cozy faux suede slippers truly have it all: They're not only lined in delightfully warm faux sheepskin, but also have a chunky, rubbery sole that’s perfect for times when you need to dash around outside. They’re solid dupes for classic Land’s End or UGGs, and are even machine washable. Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: 4

31 A Funnel Neck Tunic With A Slouchy Asymmetrical Hem Amazon MILLCHIC Oversized Waffle Knit Pullover $25 See On Amazon A split, asymmetrical hem, waffle-knit texture, and batwing sleeves make this funnel neck pullover feel more sophisticated and interesting than your typical sweatshirt. It's still incredibly comfortable, thanks to the flowy, unrestrictive fit, and the longer length in the back makes it perfect for pairing with thinner leggings or slightly sheer pants. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

32 These Classic Joggers That Are The Best Kind Of Basic Amazon Woman Within Women's Plus Size Fleece Jogger $23 See On Amazon These jogger pants are about as basic as it gets — in a good way. Comfy and soft, their simple design means you'll never get sick of wearing them, and they'll never go out of style. "They are the nicest sweatpants I’ve ever owned," one reviewer wrote. "They wash and dry wonderfully. I bought six pairs." Available sizes: Small Plus — 5X Plus

Available colors: 9

33 This Comfy Faux Fur Pullover You'll Never Want to Take Off Amazon Dokotoo Fluffy Fleece Sweatshirt $30 See On Amazon Once you own this cozy pullover, don't be surprised when you find yourself reaching for it constantly — on chilly mornings when you'd rather stay in bed; when you're walking the dog or making a quick run to the grocery store; when you're curled up on the couch for a weekend movie marathon. It's made of soft, fluffy faux fur and comes in lots of different styles, so be sure to check out the other options if you need a break from leopard. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/styles: 31

34 An Oversized Plaid Scarf That's Perfect For Winter Amazon Wander Agio Long Shawl $11 See On Amazon This oversized scarf will wrap any cold-weather outfit in cozy-chic style. Despite being so affordable, it feels luxuriously soft and surprisingly warm, and is big enough to wrap around your neck several times, or even wear as a shawl. Reviewers can't seem to say enough good things about it, giving the timeless accessory a 4.5-star rating and over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon thus far. Available prints: 16