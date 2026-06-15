Target is entering its fashion era. On June 15, the retailer appointed designer Isaac Mizrahi as its first-ever creative director at large, marking a new chapter for the Minneapolis-based company. In the role, Mizrahi — known for his work as a judge on Project Runway All Stars and host of Isaac Mizrahi Live! — will mentor Target’s design teams, advise on product innovation, help cultivate new partnerships, and further strengthen the retailer’s design authority, according to a press release.

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to inspire a brand I care so deeply about,” Mizrahi shared in a statement. “My partners at Target and I have always shared the idea that great design should belong to everybody, and Target is poised to be the design authority in a way only Target can. My role is to collaborate with its incredible team to bring more joy, style and sophistication to design through storytelling, creativity and a shopping experience that feels even more fun.”

Cara Sylvester, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, is equally enthusiastic about the appointment. “Isaac has always believed, as we do, that great design should be accessible to everyone,” she said. “What excites me most is the opportunity to pair his creativity and perspective with the incredible talent we already have inside Target as we shape the next chapter of style and design for our guests.”

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The move marks a full-circle moment for Mizrahi, who became the first major fashion designer to collaborate with Target in 2002. That groundbreaking partnership helped popularize the idea of accessible designer fashion, making him a fitting choice for the role. More than two decades later, Target continues to champion the concept through collaborations with brands and designers such as Sandy Liang, Rowing Blazers, Anna Sui, and Kate Spade.

For those unfamiliar with Mizrahi's background, the designer studied at the prestigious Parsons School of Design before interning at Perry Ellis. He later cut his teeth at fashion houses including Calvin Klein before launching his eponymous label in 1987. Over the course of his career, Mizrahi has earned numerous accolades, including the Perry Ellis Award for Emerging Talent in 1988 and the CFDA’s Womenswear Designer of the Year award in both 1989 and 1991. He gained broader recognition in 1994 with the release of Unzipped, a documentary that showed a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of his fall collection.

With Mizrahi on board, Target’s next style chapter is already taking shape.