Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

One fact about Charlotte Groeneveld you may not know? She doesn’t like to be late. “Of course, things can happen, but I really respect people’s time and do my best to always be there on schedule,” Groeneveld, aka @thefashionguitar on Instagram, tells TZR. Yes, as a mom of three young children, a content creator, and the brainchild of What Say You on Substack, life can get undeniably busy. So, when she inevitably finds herself in a bit of a rush, the New Yorker defaults to a simultaneously simple and sleek outfit formula: Jeans, a T-shirt, and a really good knit. “They’re all great fall investment pieces,” she says. And best of all, this combination is chic, yet she doesn’t need to think much about it, something Groeneveld values.

Though this tried-and-true look has yet to let her down, the tastemaker’s approach to getting dressed varies day to day, as her schedule is constantly changing. “When I have a full agenda of things outside of the house, I love to take the time to think about what to wear,” she says. “I’ll really plan and work with pieces that are new, or will request a look from a brand.” And Groeneveld is staying put in her Manhattan apartment? “When I have no shoots or events, I’ll be in my sweatpants all day getting stuff done around the house, like writing my Substack, unboxing deliveries, etc.,” she shares.

Jewelry is also central to Groeneveld’s polished style, which makes her new collection with At Present a natural fit. “The partnership was a beautiful coincidence with an amazing team during At Present’s brand trip,” the content creator notes. “We were in upstate New York talking about all things jewelry.” Together, they designed an assortment of sumptuous necklaces. “I wanted something for the day, such as the jade and pearl necklaces, and for the night, like the diamond chokers,” explains Groeneveld. “Ultimately, they all work for everyone in almost all outfits, and they are an investment piece to keep forever.”

Courtesy Of At Present

Without further ado, scroll ahead for an edit of chilly-weather wardrobe essentials Groeneveld turns to time and time again.