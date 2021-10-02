45 Incredibly Stylish Things We're Shocked Are Under $35 On Amazon

Amazon may be the go-to for stocking up on household basics and toiletry refills, but if you dig a little bit further, you’ll learn that it’s also a treasure trove of chic clothes, accessories, and home decor. Even our team of shopping-obsessed editors, who consider browsing on Amazon something of a competitive sport, were shocked to find these 45 incredibly stylish things under $35 on Amazon. If you keep on scrolling, we’ll share the fruits of our labor — aka Amazon’s most fashionable finds for both your closet and home.

From high-quality jewelry that should cost 10 times its price to decorative accents that look like they were scored from ABC Carpet & Home, Amazon is brimming with surprisingly affordable finds that look way more expensive than they are. What’s their secret, you might ask? Well, because Amazon carries both mainstream and independent labels from past and current seasons, the prices are competitive, and the selection is nearly endless. So with a bit of patience, it’s possible to dig up some serious hidden gems.

But for those who don’t have the time or patience, our editors already did the digging for you — so without further ado, we present 45 of Amazon’s most stylish finds under $35.

1 These Celestial Huggie Earrings With A Hint Of Sparkle Amazon PAVOI Gold Dangle Earring $14 See On Amazon Whether you want to switch up your everyday earrings or you’re seeking accessories for an event, these surprisingly affordable celestial huggies are the perfect pick — they’ll make even the most casual of outfits feel more elevated, while that bit of sparkle adds a festive touch to special-occasion ensembles. Take your pick from yellow-, white-, or rose-gold plating.

2 A Sleek Catch-All Tray Emblazoned With Your Initial Of Choice Amazon Simple Shine. Jewelry Tray $14 See On Amazon Scatter a few of these ceramic catch-all trays around the house. They’ll come in handy for keeping track of small items like jewelry, bobby pins, keys, and spare change, and the white-and-gold design, complete with the initial of your choice, will look so sleek anywhere. And who doesn’t like a bit of personalization?

3 A Pretty Set Of Macrame Baskets For All Your Storage Needs Amazon Mkono Macrame Baskets (Set of 2) $32 See On Amazon When it comes to interior decorating, sometimes it’s the smallest details that make the biggest impact. These macrame baskets are a much chicer alternative to basic storage bins, and they honestly make the room look professionally decorated, whether you use them in the bathroom for toiletries, in the kitchen for cleaning supplies, or in the office for cables and other odds and ends. Choose from ivory (pictured), brown, or gray. Available colors: 3

4 The Perfect Tote For Running Around Town Amazon BAGGU Standard Duck Bag $20 See On Amazon Though you may already have a cult-favorite BAGGU or two in your collection, the Standard Duck Bag is well worth the $20 purchase. One of the brand’s most versatile styles, it’s made of durable recycled cotton and features two top handles and a longer, adjustable strap, so you can wear it over your shoulder, across your body, or held in your hand. The interior is generous enough to fit all your essentials — wallet, book, water bottle, the works — with room for extras, so it’s the ideal bag to bring along with you on errands. It’s available in a few subdued patterns, as well as neutrals and cherry red. Available colors/patterns: 6

5 A Pink Glass Mug With A Lid To Keep Your Drink Hot Amazon Lysenn Glass Coffee Mug with Lid $15 See On Amazon There’s something about sipping a hot drink out of a glass coffee mug that just feels decadent. This one feels even more special thanks to its tumbler-like shape, architectural handle, and luminous pink glass construction (though it’s available in clear and iridescent colors, too). It comes with a stylish bamboo lid that keeps your beverage warm while you’re not drinking it, which also doubles as a coaster. Available colors: 3

6 These Chic Rain Boots That Don’t Look Like Rain Boots Amazon Asgard Chelsea Rain Boots $30 See On Amazon There’s no need to sacrifice the integrity of your outfit the next time a rainy day rolls around. These boots look just like a pair of classic Chelsea boots — Kate Moss and Alexa Chung would certainly approve — but they’re totally waterproof and feature anti-skid soles, so you can stomp around in the rain while staying warm, safe, and dry. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 14

7 A Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater That’s Equal Parts Cozy & Polished Amazon ANRABESS Turtleneck Sweater $35 See On Amazon This is exactly the sweater you reach for on chilly days when you want to feel cozy, but still look put-together. The contrasting ribbing along the sleeves and neck set this apart from the other turtlenecks in your wardrobe, as does its asymmetrical hem. While this will become a staple in your daily rotation, you can easily dress it up for cold-weather cocktails with a pair of earrings, heeled booties, and a long coat. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 29

8 This Nordic-Chic Throw Blanket Made Of Plush Sherpa & Fleece Amazon Eddie Bauer Plush Throw Blanket $25 See On Amazon This sumptuously soft throw blanket will add a Nordic-chic flair to your space. The double-sided design features sherpa on one side and plush fleece on the other for double the cuddly quotient; and the fair isle print is classic and subtle enough to suit any cozy interior. At just $25, you may want to pick up one for the living room and one for the bedroom. Available colors/prints: 19

9 A Chic & Sleek Alternative To A Basic T-Shirt Amazon IN'VOLAND Plus Size Long Sleeve Bodysuit $26 See On Amazon There’s no better garment than a bodysuit to accomplish a sleek, tucked-in look, with zero bunching or fussing. The long sleeves, deep V-neckline, and surplice silhouette make this one feel particularly chic. The cotton-nylon blend is both breathable and stretchy, so you can wear it all day (and night) in comfort. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 12

10 This Elegant Organizer That Beautifully Displays Your Jewelry Collection Amazon Umbra Jewelry Organizer $20 See On Amazon Not only does this jewelry tree keep your necklaces, bracelets, and earrings organized, but with its marble base and elegant gold hardware, it doubles as a piece of decor on your vanity. With a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating, it’s a total fan-favorite on Amazon. “This arrived and I couldn't believe it....it looks expensive, it's sturdy and it holds a ton of stuff,” one reviewer raved. “If I saw this in the store, I would've easily paid twice as much for it, no question.”

11 A Versatile Midi Dress That Hits All The Right Style Notes Amazon Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Dress $30 See On Amazon This on-trend dress has a square neckline, high side slit, and stunning low back, while the rayon-spandex construction feels as comfortable as pajamas. This year-round staple can be worn so many ways — with sandals in the summer, a denim jacket in the fall, layered over a turtleneck and tights in the winter, you name it. It feels very ‘90s-chic, but also classic at the same time. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 3

12 These Iridescent Wine Glasses That Look So Magical Amazon BEEADOYA Wine Glasses (Set of 4) $32 See On Amazon Add a touch of whimsy to your dinner table with these iridescent wine glasses. They’re made of clear, delicate crystal, and the stemless design looks quite modern. The pastel box they come in is just as pretty as the glasses themselves, so this happens to make an excellent gift (to yourself included).

13 A Classic Satin Scarf For Less Than $10 Amazon YOUR SMILE Satin Scarf $8 See On Amazon If you haven’t yet experimented with the wonders of the silk or satin scarf, at just $10, this one is a low-commitment, high-impact place to start. It’s both timeless and on-trend at once (see: the resurgence of the scarf top), and adds sumptuously soft texture and a pop of color to any outfit. Choose from a selection of 36 colors and prints, like the Hermès-inspired orange chain print pictured above. Available colors/prints: 36

14 A Set Of Rustic-Chic Night Lights That Turn On & Off Automatically Amazon GE Rustic Night Lights (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Home upgrades don’t get much easier, or cheaper, than this pair of rustic-chic night lights. They’re equipped with energy-saving, light-sensing technology, so they turn on automatically at dusk then off at dawn. Plug them into outlets in your kitchen, bathroom, or hallway (or all three) to gently illuminate your space at night.

15 This Romantic Maxi Dress In A Dainty Ditsy Print Amazon Floerns Off Shoulder Maxi Dress $35 See On Amazon Have you ever seen a more perfect spring and summer dress? It has a ruched bodice, a mid-thigh slit, and an off-the-shoulder cut that just has a way of making you feel fancy. The blue ditsy print feels especially appropriate for picnics, barbecues, and other warm-weather activities, though you have 24 other prints and colorways to choose from as well. Available sizes: X-Small — Large; Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 25

16 A Gold Lock Necklace That Works With Any Outfit Amazon MEVECCO 18K Gold Plated Lock Necklace $13 See On Amazon This gold-plated lock necklace strikes the perfect balance between delicate and edgy, so it’ll complement any aesthetic you’re into, whether that’s a flouncy floral dress or a band T-shirt and Dr. Martens. Some extra-special touches include a cubic zirconia tail charm, and the option to have the lock engraved with your initial. Wear it alone, or layer it up with other gold or mixed-metal necklaces in your collection.

17 This Oversized Plaid Scarf That’s So Cozy & Warm Amazon Bess Bridal Blanket Scarf $15 See On Amazon This blanket scarf makes for the perfect topper to your winter outfits — just imagine it with a pair of oversized sunnies, a gorgeous coat, and a red lip. (Though it’ll make your sweats and sneakers look a lot more polished when you run to the corner store, too.) It’s available in several plaid prints, including the classic camel, red, and evergreen pictured above, all made of a soft, thick fabric that feels substantial and warm. Available prints: 39

18 A 3-Pack Of Cotton Face Masks In Tasteful Prints & Colors Amazon Perry Ellis Reusable Woven Fabric Face Masks (3-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Face masks are a daily necessity, so you may as well use them to your style advantage. These cloth face masks from Perry Ellis come in an assortment of tasteful prints and colors inspired by classic men’s shirting, like pink gingham and pure Oxford blue. They all come in packs of three and are made of breathable, washable cotton with adjustable ear loops, so they’ll fit a variety of face sizes. Available colors/prints: 19

19 An It-Girl Shoulder Bag At A Shockingly Low Price Amazon Loiral Shoulder Bag $16 See On Amazon This shoulder bag is a dead ringer for the ‘90s-inspired baguette bags seen on the arms of every influencer, model, and fashion insider lately — but those bags probably don’t cost less than $20. Judging from the quality faux leather, subtle croc embossment, and durable hardware, you’d never know how inexpensive this essential accessory really is. You’ll end up using this purse all the time, so go ahead and pick up a few colors to carry you through the seasons. Available styles: 13

20 This Sherpa Pullover With A Cool, Asymmetrical Zipper Amazon KIRUNDO Sherpa Sweatshirt $32 See On Amazon A sherpa fleece always looks on point when fall rolls around. This pullover has an asymmetrical quarter-zip at the neck, a voluminous collar, and two patch pockets in the front — details that make this feel more “fashion” than “loungewear” — but that plush teddy fleece feels like wrapping yourself in a warm hug. This caramel-brown shade is particularly classic, but it’s available in several other neutrals and even some subtle tie-dye prints as well. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 27

21 These Under-$30 Booties That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are Amazon DREAM PAIRS High Heel Booties $29 See On Amazon This pair of heeled booties is the very definition of a steal: They look and feel designer, you’ll wear them all the time, and they cost a bit under $30. They have a pointed heel and a cool O-ring zipper, so they’re neither too dressy nor too casual. The stacked 3.5-inch heel offers a good amount of height, but Amazon reviewers confirm they’re comfortable enough to walk and stand in all day long. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available styles: 13

22 This Gorgeous Mesh Blouse That Feels Both Sexy & Elegant Amazon Romwe Plus Size Sheer Blouse $21 See On Amazon Despite being half made of vampy mesh, this classic black blouse still feels elegant, so you can dress it up with skinny black jeans and booties and have the perfect look for any occasion. It’s made of rayon and spandex, so it’s a lot more comfortable and soft than it may look. Be sure to check out the three other, equally chic styles sold on the same page. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

23 A Set Of Gold Candle Holders That Fit In With Any Style Of Decor Amazon Urban Deco Taper Candle Holders $20 See On Amazon These candle holders feel simultaneously old-world and modern, so they’ll fit in with any style of decor. They’re made of durable metal with a flannelette lining on the bottom, so you don’t have to worry about them scuffing your furniture. The gold pictured here is so luxe, but they’re also available in equally glamorous silver and rose gold finishes, if you prefer. Available colors: 3

24 The Clear Umbrella That’s Both Functional & Chic Amazon totes Clear Bubble Umbrella $22 See On Amazon Clear umbrellas add a chic (and practical) touch to your look on rainy days. They look cute, sure, but more importantly, their clear design means you can see where you’re walking, so you won’t bump into other umbrella-holding folk. Over 15,000 Amazon reviewers gave this particular umbrella a perfect five-star rating or review, with thousands commenting on how durable and high-quality it is.

25 A Cool & Comfy Alternative To The Classic LBD Amazon Wild Meadow Wide Leg Jumpsuit $30 See On Amazon If you’re bored of LBDs, wear this black jumpsuit to your next event. It can be easily dressed up with jewelry and heels — or worn to the office with a blazer — but when you’re off duty, it looks cool paired with sneakers or combat boots, as well. And this isn’t just a warm-weather piece: Layer it over a turtleneck, or under a flannel shirt, in the fall. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 3

26 These Pretty Plant Hangers That Mount Easily On Your Walls Amazon Umbra Hanging Planter $17 See On Amazon These hanging planters from Umbra offer an inventive way to hold your plants, and they’ll look so modern and stylish adorning any wall. Featuring a geometric design and sold in six color combinations — including a very cool black and gold — they’re ideal for holding succulents and other small plants, though you can buy them in a larger size, too. Available colors: 6

27 A Chic, Puff-Sleeve Blouse That’ll Become Your New Go-To Amazon Romwe Puff Sleeve Blouse $20 See On Amazon This puff-sleeve blouse is just the right amount of dressy — it could easily be worn to a cocktail party with heels and some chunky gold hoops, but it could also be dressed down with a pair of denim cutoffs and sneakers in the summer. In other words, it’s one of the more versatile pieces once could keep in their wardrobe — so at just $20, it’s worth stocking up in multiple colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 13

28 These Antique-Looking Lanterns That Are Powered By Solar Energy Amazon Tom-shine LED Solar Lanterns $32 See On Amazon Add an antique touch to your outdoor space with these LED lanterns, which are conveniently powered by solar energy. That means no plugs or batteries required — to get them to light up, all you have to do is place them in direct sunlight during the day, and they’ll automatically turn on at night. They’re waterproof, too, so you don’t have to worry about bringing them inside when it rains.

29 A Cozy Textured Jacket That’s Perfect For Fall Amazon MIROL Fleece Jacket $35 See On Amazon You often see sherpa pullovers and coats, but how often do you see a sherpa bomber jacket? It’s the perfect casual-chic layer for any cold-weather ensemble, particularly when it’s that weird in-between state in the early to mid fall. This one is sold in lots of cute colors, too, from neutrals like cream and black to Burgundy, pink, yellow, and mint green. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

30 These ‘90s-Inspired Rings That Are So Fun To Wear Amazon AIDSOTOU Acrylic Ring Set (20 Pieces) $13 See On Amazon How fun are these chunky acrylic rings? They look like something you’d have bought at dELiA*s or Limited Too in the ‘90s, but since all things ‘90s are back in style, they feel perfectly modern and stylish. With each order, you get a whopping 20 rings in different colors and designs, some of which feature kitschy-chic gemstones.

31 A Pretty Lace Blouse That’s Sold Both Light & Dark Colors Amazon Aleumdr Lace Blouse $26 See On Amazon All you need to do is throw on a pair of jeans with this blouse, and you’ve got a stylish outfit — that’s the beauty of a statement top. Nobody would guess you got it on Amazon for under $30, as it looks like the type of piece you’d buy at a beach shop in Cape Cod or The Hamptons. It comes in a few different colors, both light and dark, in different styles, so be sure to check out all your options before clicking “add to cart.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 13

32 A Large Woven Basket To Hold Blankets, Laundry, Toys, & More Amazon Goodpick Large Rope Basket $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for a chicer laundry basket or need extra storage, this woven rope basket is a must-have in any home. In addition to using it to hold clothes, it’s also great for storing blankets, toys (whether for your baby or dog), workout equipment (like foam rollers and ankle weights), and practically anything else you can think of. Choose from muted, natural looking colors and bolder combinations, from white and tan (pictured) to bright orange or blue. Available colors: 6

33 A Pair Of Soft Satin Pajamas For An Unbeatable Price Amazon LONXU Satin Pajama Set $25 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe this two-piece pajama set costs less than $30 on Amazon. Made of silky-soft satin and featuring a cute, oversized polka-dot print, it will make going to bed feel so much more luxurious, and satin is one of those materials that works in every season. If you don’t love the large dots, these PJs also come in other prints, like small polka dots and several floral variations. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available prints: 20

34 This Chic Chain-Link Bracelet That’s Perfect For Layering Amazon Miabella Gold Chain Bracelet $23 See On Amazon This style of bracelet belongs in every jewelry collection — it’s timeless, elegant, and layers beautifully with other bracelets or watches. It’s hard to believe the price tag of this one, too, as it’s made in Italy, plated in 18-karat gold, and crafted of nickel-free stainless steel that’s safe for sensitive skin. Choose from four lengths to suit any wrist size.

35 This Cool, Comfy Top With Intricate Cutouts Amazon SheIn One Should Cut Out Top $17 See On Amazon At less than $20, this top is worth adding to your rotation of “going out tops.” It features a skin-baring cutout that still feels understated, while the rayon/spandex construction makes it feel surprisingly stretchy and soft. While the black color pictured is classic and versatile, it also comes in a fun bold yellow. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 2

36 A 2-Piece Workout Set In An Of-The-Moment Print Amazon JOLLMONO Seamless Workout Set $23 See On Amazon If you love a matching workout set, this is the find for you. Sold in five cool snake-print colors, from coffee brown to yellow-green, it comprises a sports bra and high waisted leggings, both made of nylon and spandex and featuring wide, ribbed bands. One Amazon reviewer raved, “I love this 2-piece set! The material of thick, stretchy and comfortable! I’ll be buying one in every color lol.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

37 A Quilted Fanny Pack That’s Both Practical & Stylish Amazon Geestock Crossbody Fanny Pack $20 See On Amazon Fanny packs can be chic, as this belt bag expertly proves. With its timeless quilted pattern and sleek gold buckle, it feels decidedly classic — not overly trendy. Its one zippered compartment is surprisingly spacious, so it allows you to go truly hands free. Choose from six colors, both neutral and bold. Available colors: 6

38 A Comfy-Chic Romper That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon wexcen Wide Leg Romper $26 See On Amazon This is one of those hybrid pieces that’s so comfy it could be worn in place of pajamas, but it could also be dressed up and worn to a barbecue or outdoor party — just add some strappy sandals, a pair of sunglasses, and earrings. Made of a super-soft blend of cotton and rayon, this breezy wide-leg romper is sold in over 25 fun colors and prints, from tie dye to camo to floral. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors/prints: 27

39 2 Elastic Waist Belts That Can Transform Any Outfit Amazon JASGOOD Elastic Waist Belts (Set of 2) $12 See On Amazon Not only do these elastic belts allow you to cinch the waist on your favorite dresses and oversize tops to give them more structure, but they can also make a simple piece — like a classic white shirt dress — look like a completely different outfit. Sold in packs of two or three in different colors, they’re all made of faux leather and elastic and feature gleaming gold buckles. Available sizes: Fits Waist 25”-31” — Fits Waist 31”-42”

40 A Classic Black Skirt With A Subtle Side Slit Amazon The Drop High Waist Slit Skirt $30 See On Amazon A true fashion staple, this classic black skirt will come in handy for so many occasions and outfits. You can pair it with a strappy camisole for a summery, ‘90s-inspired look, or wear it to the office with a tailored turtleneck or blazer. The side slit shows off just a hint of leg, while 8% elastane added into the fabric ensures it’s easy to move in and comfortable. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 4

41 The Iconic Calvin Klein Bra That’s Comfy Enough To Lounge In Amazon Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Triangle Bra $24 See On Amazon If you don’t already own this Calvin Klein bralette, what are you waiting for? It’s comfy enough to lounge and sleep in, and it’ll make you feel as cool as the countless celebrities and models who have appeared in the iconic brand’s campaigns. Get it in seven solid colors, or pick up the gorgeous, dark-blue, see-through floral. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

42 This Stunning Marble Tray For Cheese & Charcuterie Boards Amazon Creative Co-Op Marble Cheese Board $34 See On Amazon Instead of basic bamboo serving boards, why not lay out your next snack platter on this stunning marble board instead? Sold in two sizes — small or large — it’s perfect for charcuterie, cheese, desserts, cake, and even to hold candles or other table decor. Impressively, this seemingly simple board holds a rare 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon.

43 A Flowy Mini Dress That’s An Outfit All On Its Own Amazon Romwe Plus Size Dress $30 See On Amazon Yes, this dress truly costs just $30 on Amazon. It’s one of those statement pieces that’s an outfit all on its own — no styling or accessories required — so it’s perfect for days (or nights) when you don’t have the energy, or time, to put together an entire outfit. On the Amazon page, this dress is sold in various prints and styles, so be sure to check them all out before choosing your favorite. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available styles: 19

44 A Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That’s The Definition Of Pure Luxury Amazon ZIMASILK Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $26 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe you can buy a real silk pillowcase for less than $30, but such is the beauty of Amazon. This best-selling pillowcase has been awarded over 25,000 five-star ratings, and it’s made of 100% pure mulberry silk on both sides. It’s sold in five sizes, including toddler and king, in dozens of stunning colors. Available colors: 37